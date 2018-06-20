Enjoy ice cream and run or walk a 5K in Highland to benefit Alzheimer’s Association

What’s Happening for June 21
Events
Brain Freezin' for a Reason Ice Cream Social — 3-9 p.m. Thursday, June 21. Sammie's Soft Serve & More, 304 Poplar St., Highland. Purchase ice cream in support of the Alzheimer's Association. Event also features prizes and face painting.
Brain Freezin' for a Reason 5K — 8 a.m. Saturday. Korte Rec Center, 1 Nagel Drive, Highland. A 5K run/walk to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. Afterward all participants can enjoy free ice cream. Registration is $25 on race day. See event Facebook page for more information.
Frierdich Fireworks Summer Celebration — 5-11 p.m. Saturday. Three Springs Park, 2250 Frank Scott East Parkway, Shiloh. Open to the public and free admission. Event features 45-minute fireworks show with patriotic music, inflatables for children, food for purchase, a raffle and more.
Hope Animal Rescues event — Doors open 6 p.m. Saturday. Madison County Fireman's Hall, 9510 Collinsville Road, Collinsville. An evening with "Dr. Zhivegas." Proceeds benefit Hope Animal Rescues, a nonprofit that saves dogs slated for death at animal control organizations. Tickets available online at www.hoperescues.com.
Free Document Shredding Day — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Swing City Music, 1811 Vandalia St., Collinsville. Hosted by state Rep. Katie Stuart. Safely dispose of unneeded documents containing personal information.
Polka Dance — 2:30-6 p.m. Sunday. Polish Hall, 826 Greenwood St., Madison. Music by "Butch's Polka Kings." Admission $7. Sandwiches for purchase. 314-867-7897 or folkfire.org/polka.
Memorial Butterfly Release event — 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21. St. Elizabeth's Hospital, 1 St. Elizabeth's Blvd., O'Fallon. Rescheduled event due to bad weather. Community members are invited to join hospital personnel at a butterfly release in the memory of loved ones. Questions: 217-994-3397
Dupo Community Blood Drive — 3-7 p.m. Tuesday. American Legion Prairie Du Pont Post 485, 200 S. 5th St., Dupo. To make an appointment: redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: DupoComm or 800-733-2767.
St. Pancratius Annual Church Picnic — 4 p.m. Saturday. Parish grounds, 2213 N. 2nd St., Fayetteville. Mass at 4 p.m. in the church. Music by "Ken and Mike". All-you-can-eat fried chicken dinners served from 4 to 7 p.m. Quilt and cash bingo at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments, sandwiches, games and more.
Old Town Farmers' Market — 7:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. First block of South Charles between East Main and East Washington streets, Belleville. Locally grown fruits, vegetables, meat, honey, baked goods, dog treats, plants and crafts.
Swansea Farmers Market — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 21. Rural King parking lot, 2801 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Locally grown fruit and vegetables, and crafts may be found here.
Maryville Farmer’s Market — 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21. Drost Park, 8 Schiber Court, Maryville.
‘Come as You Are’ Tai Chi — 5 p.m. Every Wednesday. Ever and Anon Park, corner of East Main and Mascoutah Avenue, Belleville. Free one-hour class for all ages and skill levels. Sponsored by the Belleville Heritage Society.
Millstadt Farmer's Market — 3-6 p.m. Friday. Veterans of Foreign Wars parking lot, West Washington Street, Millstadt.
Food
Nameoki United Methodist Church: Barbeque Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1900 Pontoon Road, Nameoki. Pork steaks, brats and hot dogs on plate lunches or sandwiches. Plate lunches come with three sides. Delivery available for five or more plate lunches. Information: 618-877-1936.
Aviston Legion Fish and Chicken Fry — 4:30-7 p.m. Friday. American Legion Post 1239, 601 S. Clinton, Aviston. Cod, catfish, shrimp, chicken strips, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-228-7311 or www.avistonlegion.com.
Caseyville Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Caseyville VFW Post 1117, 415 N. Long, Caseyville. Fish plates, desserts, sandwiches, burgers and more. Bingo at 7 p.m.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 3-8 p.m. Friday, Collinsville American Legion, 1022 Vandalia St., Collinsville. North Atlantic cod, whole catfish, sides, desserts. 618-345-2508.
Collinsville Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday. Knights of Columbus Hall, 1 Columbus Plaza, Collinsville. Eat in or carryout. Fried/baked cod, catfish, sides. 618-345-1492.
Highland Fish Fry — 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, VFW Post 5694, 1900 VFW Road, Highland. Eat in or carryout. 618-654-6367.
Mascoutah Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, Mascoutah VFW Post 7682, 620 Donaphan St., Mascoutah. Dine in or carryout. 618-566-2288.
Millstadt Fish Fry and Jam Session — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4-8 p.m. Friday, Millstadt VFW Post, 200 Veterans Drive, Millstadt. 618-476-1180.
O’Fallon Fish Fry — 4-8 p.m. Friday, Knights of Columbus Hall, 402 E. U.S. 50, O’Fallon. Cod and bluegill, burgers, hot dogs, sides. Eat in or carryout. 618-632-6229.
O'Fallon Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday. O'Fallon American Legion, 109 N. Penn, O'Fallon. Carryouts available. 618-632-8879.
Okawville Fish and Chicken Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 205 N. Hanover St., Okawville. American Legion Post No. 233. Eat in or carryout. 618-243-6545.
Shiloh Fish Fry — 5-8 p.m. Friday, 100 Eagle Drive, Shiloh. Cod, walleye, shrimp, chicken wings. Eat in or carryout. Auxiliary bake sale for charity. 618-624-5412.
Turkey Hill Grange barbecue — 4-7 p.m. Every Thursday through Sept. Turkey Hill Grange, 1375 E. Illinois Highway 15, Belleville. Featuring pulled pork, pork steak and brats. Proceeds benefit community service projects. Carryout or eat in.
Troy VFW Fish Fry — 4-7 p.m. Friday, Troy VFW Post 976 and Auxiliary, 123-A W. Market St., Troy. Cod, catfish, jack salmon, baked fish, chicken strips, shrimp. Dine in or carry out. 618-667-8387.
Waterloo VFW Fish Fry — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Metzger Crook Post 6504, 406 Veterans Drive, Waterloo. Sold by the pound, sandwich or plate. Cod, catfish, walleye, salmon and shrimp. Carryouts. 618-939-7999.
Games
Meat Shoot — Noon Sunday. American Legion Post 1937 at TR's, Belleville. Shoot and wheel rounds. Attendance prizes, free food. House gun available.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Thursday. Collinsville Senior Center, 420 E. Main St., Collinsville. To participate, must have played bridge before. 618-310-1289.
Bridge — 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Senior Center, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights. Sponsored by Caseyville Township. 618-310-1289.
Cribbage Club — 6:30 p.m. Thursday. 1 Columbus Plaza, KC Club, Collinsville. Nine games played against nine different opponents. Yvonne Bright 618-344-1521 or John Bilski 618-398-1029.
Club News
American Association of University Women: program planning meeting for next year — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 27. Shrine Restaurant, Our Lady of the Snows, 442 S. Demazenod Drive, Belleville. Reservations due by June 25 to Marylu.
Metro East Social Single's '50s Dance — 7-11 p.m. Friday. Moose Lodge, 2425 N. Illinois St., Swansea. Members $7, nonmembers $9. Disc jockey: Dr. Dee. Open to the public, must be 21 years and older. Cash bar, 50/50 and attendance prizes.
Dupo Classmates and Friends Lunch Bunch — 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 21. Bandana's Restaurant, Route 159, Fairview Heights.
Granite City Senior Social Club Dance — Doors open 5:30 p.m. Dancing 7-9 p.m. Monday. Granite City Township Hall, 2060 Delmar Ave., Granite City. "Scott and Meechele" will be performing. Refreshments served. Questions: 618-444-6771.
Carlyle Lake Area Nature Society — 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21. Case-Halstead Public Library, 550 6th St., Carlyle. Featured speaker Mark Glenshaw. Information: Gail DeVilbis, 618-322-2108 or devilbis@illinois.edu.
Friends of Valley View Cemetery Public Meeting — 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Main Street Community Center, 1003 N. Main St., Edwardsville. The meeting will update the community about the cemetery and provide an opportunity for feedback. The group will have a fundraising event from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 27, at McAlister's Deli, 312 Great Place Drive, Edwardsville. In addition to the food, the Friends of Valley View will have items for sale and information on membership. Information: friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com.
Reservations Required
13th Annual Tour de Belleville bike ride — July 13. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. An annual community bicycling event, raising funds for safety equipment and hosted by Belleville Parks and Recreation Department. The theme this year is "Life is a Journey, Enjoy the Ride." Cost is $18 per person until July 12. On the day of the event, the cost is $25. Family discounts are available. Information: 618-233-1416 or www.tourdebelleville.com
Field to Fork — July 21. Bellecourt Manor, Belleville. Six-course, farm-to-table dinner featuring local chefs and locally sourced ingredients. Event includes music, raffles, prizes, live and silent auctions. Event benefits the HeartLands Conservancy. Tickets: events@HeartLandsConservancy.org or 618-566-4451 ext. 10. More information can be found on www.HeartLandsConservancy.org
Collinsville Faith in Action Dinner Auction — July 20. Gateway Center, 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville. The evening supports "Faith in Action," a program that provides care receivers for people who need help with transportation to doctor's appointments, buying groceries and social events. Event features a silent and oral auction, and buffet dinner. Tickets: Nancy Kaprelian, outreach@fiacollinsville.org or 618-799-9085.
Theater/Concerts
Free summer concert at Bellevue Park — 7 p.m. Thursday, June 21. Bellevue Park, Belleville. "Chris Talley" performing. Bring a lawn chair. 618-233-1416.
Free summer concert at the Public Square — 7 p.m. Monday. Public Square, downtown Belleville. "Jim Chadderton & the Special Edition" performing. Bring your own seating. 618-233-1416.
"Upstate Swing" jazz combo concert — 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Union United Methodist Church, 721 E. Main St., Belleville. Freewill offering and reception to follow the concert. Part of the church's Fine Arts Series. Aaron Eckert, Brendan Lanighan, Julian Garvue and Mike Forfia performing.
"The Complete Works of Shakespeare abridged revised" presented by Bankside Repertory Theatre Company — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 21, Friday, Saturday. Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Advance tickets available online at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door.
Ice Cream Social at Leclaire Band Concert — 4-6 p.m. Sunday. Leclaire Park, Edwardsville. Free concession stand hosted by Friends of Leclaire. Free concert featuring the Edwardsville Municipal Band. Everyone is welcome. Bring blankets or lawn chairs.
SIUE's Summer Theater Productions: "Disney's Beauty and the Beast" — 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Katherine Dunham Hall Theater, SIUE Campus, Edwardsville. Directed by Kate Slovinski. Tickets can be purchased at the Theater and Dance Box Office in Dunham Hall or 618-650-2774.
Worth the Drive
Small Business Revolution community party — 7 p.m. Friday. Liberty Bank Amphitheater, Alton. Event features live music, Small Business Revolution's co-hosts Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington are scheduled to speak, fireworks and food for purchase. Celebrating the city of Alton's win of the Small Business Revolution's Main Street contest.
St. Anthony's Church Picnic — 4-7 p.m. Saturday. St. Anthony's Church, Beckemeyer. Includes chicken and mostaccioli dinner from 4 to 7 p.m., quilt bingo, kids stands and Mass at 5:30 p.m.
Amateur Radio "Field Day" — Saturday and Sunday. Holy Family Catholic Church, 2600 Washington Ave., Granite City. The event is free and open to the public. The Egyptian Radio Club is participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise. The event showcases the science of amateur radio. From 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, anyone, licensed or not, can get on the air under supervision.
Kids Fishing Lessons and Fishing Derby at Leclaire — 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, June 28. Leclaire Lake Park, Edwardsville. The free fishing classes will be taught by an IDNR representative. For ages youth to 15 years old. Registration forms available online: www.cityofedwardsville.com.
"Summer Star Trek" — 8-10 p.m. Saturday. Arch Visitor Center, St. Louis. Indoor talk by Rich Fefferman about how to use telescopes and star maps. Outdoor telescope viewing led by the St. Louis Astonomical Society, weather permitting.
Land of Goshen Community Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Madison County Courthouse, 155 N. Main St., Edwardsville. www.goshenmarket.org
Monroe County Farmers Market, Columbia — 3-6 p.m. Thursday. Schnucks parking lot at 100 Columbia Center, Columbia.
Monroe County Farmers Market, Waterloo — 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday. The Family Video parking lot, 100 Plaza Drive, Waterloo.
Nashville Chamber of Commerce Farmers Market — 7-11 a.m. Thursday. In front of the Washington County Courthouse, 163 East St. Louis Street, Nashville.
Sparta Farmer's Market — 1-5 p.m. Friday. Broadway and St. Louis Streets, Sparta. Visit the market's Facebook page for updated information.
Farmers' and Artisans' Market — 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street, Alton. www.downtownalton.com or 618-463-1016.
Music in the Park — 7-9 p.m. Thursday. Grove Memorial Park, intersection of Main and Market streets, Grafton. Free community concert. Bring lawn chair or blanket. 50/50 raffle to benefit the Jersey Community High School Band.
2018 Whitaker Music Festival: Free evening concerts — 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 27. Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis.
