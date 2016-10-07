St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese
- Jennifer and Brandon Knobeloch, Breese, boy, Aug. 31
- Tasha and Cody Harpster, Highland, girl, Sept. 1
- Adrea and Kyle Krebs, Carlyle, boy, Sept. 1
- Chelsea and Jonathan Reeves, Greenville, girl, Sept. 2
- Taylor Lewis Riechmann, Highland, girl, Sept. 3
- Lauren and Joshua Maxwell, Highland, girl, Sept. 3
- Erin and Wilfred Davis, Coulterville, girl, Sept. 6
- Tiffany Gregory, Sandoval, girl, Sept. 7
- Rachel and Joe Segelhorst, Venedy, girl, Sept. 7
- Michelle and Riley Warren, Highland, boy, Sept. 8
- Elizabeth and Joe Terry, Carlyle, girl, Sept. 10
- Kayla and Austin Wuebbels, Troy, girl, Sept. 11
- Jessica and Ben Hughes, New Baden, boy, Sept. 12
- Teri and Mark Maue, Bartelso, boy, Sept. 13
- Alison Nettles, Carlyle, girl, Sept. 13
- Jessica and Cale Johnson, Greenville, girl, Sept. 13
- Bailey and Paul Rinella, Trenton, boy, Sept. 13
- Carley Burtz, Beckemeyer, girl, Sept. 15
- Robyn and Danny Kelly, Carlyle, girl, Sept. 15
- Alexis and Kevin McAllister, Aviston, boy, Sept. 15
- Jessica Greer, Salem, twin boys, Sept. 16
- Ashley and Craig Wilmoth, Odin, boy, Sept. 16
- Heather and Brooks Foster, Salem, girl, Sept. 17
- Melanie and Jeff Diebold, Breese, girl, Sept. 17
- Amber and Nick Pruitt, Breese, boy, Sept. 17
- Lindsey and Kurtis Skogley, Highland, girl, Sept. 21
- Brandy Richards, Highland, girl, Sept. 21
- Stephanie and Jeremy Markus, Albers, boy, Sept. 21
- Nichole Myers, New Baden, girl, Sept. 22
- Molly and Craig Session, Mascoutah, girl, Sept. 25
- Sarah and Matthew LaFond, Greenville, girl, Sept. 25
- Lauren and Bryan Schmitt, Highland, girl, Sept. 27
