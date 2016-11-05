Public Records

November 5, 2016 7:57 PM

Births

ST. ELIZABETH’S HOSPITAL

  • Mary Jo and Justin Mosley, Belleville, boy, June 22
  • Ashley Madrid and David Story, East Carondelet, girl, June 23
  • Carolyn and Jarrod Winder, Swansea, boy, June 24
  • Latisha Evans, O’Fallon, boy, June 24
  • Tasha Banks and Carlin Thomas Sr., Belleville, boy, June 24
  • Anny and Tuan Nguyen, O’Fallon, girl, June 25
  • Darla Mansil, Caseyville, girl, June 25
  • Dollisa Rush, Centreville, boy, June 26
  • Kaci and Michael Durbin, O’Fallon, boy, June 27
  • Ashly and Steven Patterson, Swansea, boy, June 28
  • Gwendolyn and Daniel O’Keefe, Belleville, boy, June 28
  • Shanaye Rogers-Sankey and Reginald Sankey, Fairview Heights, girl, June 29
  • April and Jeff Zimmermann, Tilden, boy, June 29
  • LaDonna Horne and Melvin Horne Jr., Cahokia, boy, June 29
  • Tiffany and Joey Landry, Belleville, girl, June 30
  • Melissa Pope and Charlie Emery, Belleville, boy, July 1
  • Jonetta Clark and Sharnell Parker, Belleville, boy, July 1
  • Lacey and Daniel Reames, Fairview Heights, boy, July 1
  • Paige Farmer, Steeleville, girl, July 2
  • Melissa Simmons, Belleville, girl, July 3
  • Jamie and Stephen Eros, Belleville, boy, July 5
  • Jessica Armer, Okawville, girl, July 5
  • Stephanie and Matthew Madison, Cahokia, boy, July 6
  • Ashley and Aleem King, St. Louis, boy, July 7
  • Anna Tate and Corey Brand, Mascoutah, girl, July 7
  • Cassandra and Donnie Benson, Troy, girl, July 8
  • Kellie and Lucas Flannery, Belleville, boy, July 7
  • Toni and Richard Johnson, O’Fallon, girl, July 8
  • Abigail and Ira Wise, Scott Air Force Base, girl, July 9
  • Lacey Gorley, East St. Louis, boy, July 11
  • Brandi and Louis Franklin, Modoc, boy, July 13
  • Megan Aylor-Burr and Johnathan Burr, Belleville, girl, July 13
  • Lauren and Reid Hottel, Scott Air Force Base, boy, July 14
  • Rebecca and Kevin Burg, Scott Air Force Base, boy, July 15
  • Jennifer Stephens and Marvin Javier, Fairview Heights, boy, July 16
  • Victory and Keith Howard, Waterloo, boy, July 17
  • Brittney Byrum, Fairview Heights, girl, July 18
  • Sharece Johnson and Phillip Jones, Belleville, girl, July 18
  • Shiante Banks and Carols Yates Jr., Swansea, boy, July 19
  • Tabitha Voliva and Paul E. Stell III, Shiloh, boy, July 20
  • Briana Byington and Cameron Walters, Swansea, girl, July 21
  • Kaley and Tony DiMarco, Damiansville, girl, July 21
  • Lileisha Sorrells, Belleville, boy, July 21
  • Suzanne and Zachary Robertson, Dupo, girl, July 22
  • Rebecca and Elbert Meek, Red Bud, twin boys, July 22
  • Katrina Hamilton, Mascoutah, boy, July 22
  • Crystal and Zack Vahlkamp, Oakdale, girl, July 23
  • Nayab Bashir and Qamar Zaman, Belleville, girl, July 22
  • Kelly and Gary Cooper, O’Fallon, girl, July 25
  • Amy and Joseph Thaden, Scott Air Force Base, girl, July 25
  • Alicia and Michael Bates, Bellevilel, girl, July 25
  • Crystal and Andrew Pond, Scott Air Force Base, girl, July 26
  • Kelly and James Mason, Mascoutah, boy, July 27
  • Brooke Harrington and Austin Tschannen, Belleville, girl, July 27
  • Jenny and Kevin McCarthy, O’Fallon, boy, July 27
  • Courtney Lopez and Francisco Lopez Perez, Sparta, boy, July 27
  • Angela Eppers and Keith Campbell, O’Fallon, boy, July 28
  • Zulmarie and Kevin Santiago, Scott Air Force Base, boy, July 29
  • Tori Fietsam and Chase Bullock, Marissa, boy, July 30

ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPITAL IN BREESE

  • Brooklyn and Brad Simonton, Carlyle, boy Sept. 28
  • Kymberly Snow, Breese, girl, Sept. 29
  • Jocelin Albatos, Breese, girl, Oct. 1
  • Cortney Crocker, Aviston, girl, Oct. 1
  • Sandra Baker of Bartelso, boy, Oct. 6
  • Kristina and Steve Kuhl, Greenville, boy, Oct. 7
  • Brittany and Shawn Garrett, Kinmundy, boy, Oct. 7
  • Jinky Arcega, Carlyle, boy, Oct. 8
  • Jentry and Jacob Mitchell, Breese, girl, Oct. 10
  • Faith Messerly, Mascoutah, boy, Oct. 10
  • Terri and Jayson Schulte, Pocahontas, boy, Oct. 13
  • Amber and Ian Brooke, Breese, girl, Oct. 14
  • Sara Wilcox, Highland, boy, Oct. 14
  • Kelly Keeven, Highland, boy, Oct. 14
  • Heather and Matt Hulvey, Highland, boy, Oct. 15
  • Kassandra and Donald Petterson, Breese, boy, Oct. 18
  • Bianca Meeks, Centralia, boy, Oct. 18
  • Alison and Adam Fuhler, Aviston, boy, Oct. 19
  • Casey Johnson, Breese, boy, Oct. 19
  • Danyelle and Nick Yarber, Trenton, girl, Oct. 21
  • Kelsey and Sam Lohman, Breese, boy, Oct. 25
  • Amy and Joshua Ritzheimer, Germantown, boy, Oct. 26
  • Stephanie and Zachary Bullard, Mascoutah, boy, Oct. 30
  • Emily and Karl Stock, Breese, boy, Oct. 31

