Public Records

November 16, 2016 4:04 PM

Births

ST. ELIZABETH’S HOSPITAL

  • Randi Hoffarth, Swansea, girl, Aug. 25
  • Kristen Lance and Christopher Zahari, Fenton, Mo., girl, Aug. 27
  • Briana Goodman, Collinsville, girl, Aug. 28
  • Suzanne and Kyle Knake, Smithon, girl, Aug. 29
  • Kimberley and Ryan Erskine, Scott Air Force Base, boy, Aug. 30
  • Keandra Powell and Terrance Pye Sr., Brooklyn, girl, Aug. 30
  • Jessica Johnson and Antonie Cozart, Belleville, boy, Aug. 30
  • Jaime and Ronald May, Nashville, boy, Sept. 1
  • Melissa Darnstaedt and Derek Santanello, Belleville, girl, Sept. 2
  • T’keyiah Lawrence and Terry Lawrence Jr., Belleville, boy, Sept. 1
  • Cassidy and Kolin Jones, Belleville, boy, Sept. 2
  • Stephanie Fielder and Steven Pollard, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 2
  • Vivian Weathers and Michael Kelemen, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 2
  • Ebony Chadwick, Belleville, girl, Sept. 3
  • Kim and Luke Williams, Mascoutah, boy, Sept. 4
  • Emily Steele and Jose Ulysses Gonzales, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 4
  • Kengela Holman and Khaleel Phillips, Belleville, girl, Sept. 5
  • Amanda and Alberto Lozano, Urbandale, Iowa, girl, Sept. 3
  • Marquitta Lino, Scott Air Force Base, girl, Sept. 5
  • Sharnequa Morris, Cahokia, girl, Sept. 5
  • Katie and David Supowit, Scott Air Force Base, boy, Sept. 7
  • Ashlee and Benjamin Sosa, Swansea, boy, Sept. 7
  • Itel and Jonathan Reyes, Scott Air Force Base, girl, Sept. 7
  • Jessica Liddell and DeAundre Johnson, East St. Louis, girl, Sept. 9
  • Julia and Brian Leenig, Belleville, boy, Sept. 10
  • Darquisha Smith, East St. Louis, boy, Sept. 8
  • Vanessa Buskirk and Brennan Alderman, Ruma, boy, Sept. 10
  • Nicole Walker and Ben Pugh, New Athens, boy, Sept. 10
  • Mary and Jeff Kern, Red Bud, boy, Sept. 12

