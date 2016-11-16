ST. ELIZABETH’S HOSPITAL
- Randi Hoffarth, Swansea, girl, Aug. 25
- Kristen Lance and Christopher Zahari, Fenton, Mo., girl, Aug. 27
- Briana Goodman, Collinsville, girl, Aug. 28
- Suzanne and Kyle Knake, Smithon, girl, Aug. 29
- Kimberley and Ryan Erskine, Scott Air Force Base, boy, Aug. 30
- Keandra Powell and Terrance Pye Sr., Brooklyn, girl, Aug. 30
- Jessica Johnson and Antonie Cozart, Belleville, boy, Aug. 30
- Jaime and Ronald May, Nashville, boy, Sept. 1
- Melissa Darnstaedt and Derek Santanello, Belleville, girl, Sept. 2
- T’keyiah Lawrence and Terry Lawrence Jr., Belleville, boy, Sept. 1
- Cassidy and Kolin Jones, Belleville, boy, Sept. 2
- Stephanie Fielder and Steven Pollard, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 2
- Vivian Weathers and Michael Kelemen, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 2
- Ebony Chadwick, Belleville, girl, Sept. 3
- Kim and Luke Williams, Mascoutah, boy, Sept. 4
- Emily Steele and Jose Ulysses Gonzales, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 4
- Kengela Holman and Khaleel Phillips, Belleville, girl, Sept. 5
- Amanda and Alberto Lozano, Urbandale, Iowa, girl, Sept. 3
- Marquitta Lino, Scott Air Force Base, girl, Sept. 5
- Sharnequa Morris, Cahokia, girl, Sept. 5
- Katie and David Supowit, Scott Air Force Base, boy, Sept. 7
- Ashlee and Benjamin Sosa, Swansea, boy, Sept. 7
- Itel and Jonathan Reyes, Scott Air Force Base, girl, Sept. 7
- Jessica Liddell and DeAundre Johnson, East St. Louis, girl, Sept. 9
- Julia and Brian Leenig, Belleville, boy, Sept. 10
- Darquisha Smith, East St. Louis, boy, Sept. 8
- Vanessa Buskirk and Brennan Alderman, Ruma, boy, Sept. 10
- Nicole Walker and Ben Pugh, New Athens, boy, Sept. 10
- Mary and Jeff Kern, Red Bud, boy, Sept. 12
