Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 612 South virginia Avenue; from Isabelle E. Vofel to Nicholas S. Outland; $60,000.
- 2258 Mallard Bend Court; from Francis & Ellen Cordivari to Kathryn & Jenny Hotze-Wilton; $245,000.
- 2435 Glenmount Court; from Michael C. Morman & Shawn C. Morman to John Kelly; $247,000.
- 1444 Wabash Avenue; from Hongchomnapapt Pattumma to Kumphol Pattumma; $70,000.
- 312 Las Olas Drive; from Brian Morgan & Barbara Morgan to Koneiko Nelson; $145,000.
- 248 Brookmont Drive; from Gary S. Woods & Cheri Y. Woods to Keith A. Wolf David Wolf & Cynthia Wolf; $141,500.
- 1911 Lasalle Street; from Dustin Rhodes & Natalie Brummell to Emma R. Solis; $75,000.
- 215 Parkway Place; from Penter Properties LLC to Bradley Moose & Kelly Moose; $41,500.
- 3113 Silverleaf Court; from Coy Mullenix DBA CMI Construction to Breanne M. Norkus; $350,500.
- 74 Granvue Drive; from Bradley Pence & Jenni Patridge; Martin & Nancy Stupek & Rachel Tokarski; $82,000.
- 808 North 39th Street; from Thomas & Andrea Moore to RDS Development Corporation; $45,000.
- 1127 Dawn Drive; from Thomas & Andrea Moore to RDS Development Corporation; $33,000.
- 32 Blackburn Drive; from Robert J. Huelsman, Sr. & Georgia L. Huelsman to De'Marco McCottrell Sr.; $95,000.
- 1542 Thunderbird Lane; from Michael, Lawrence & Deborah Goodfellow to Kevin M. Chenault; $144,000.
- 5040 Dublin Boulevard; from Benjamin C. Jellen to Jeremy V. Robine & Jami A. Robine; $154,000.
- 342 N 42nd Street; from Helen Schneider to Mary Jane Anderson; $55,000.
- 7722 West Main Street; from Heirs and/or Legatees of William D. Stiehl to Thomrick Corportation; $10,000.
- 322 Hickory Bend; from Rose C. Kern to Robert & Dolores George; $108,000.
- 221 River Laurel Drive; from Christopher J. McFarland & Melissa McFarland to Jeremy Wade & Linsey Peasel; $177,000.
- 8 Stratford Way; from The Village Bank to Christopher & Marcella Land; $60,000.
- 624 South Virginia Avenue; from Kathleen J. Oberdieck & Warren Oberdieck to Gordon L. Escher; $70,000.
- 1636 Golf Course Drive; from Celste Stiehl to Jason Baker & Dana Baker; $350,000.
- 1808 North 16th Street; from Thomas C. Wangelin Jr., to Kevin Mank; $77,500.
CAHOKIA
- 20 Marilyn Ln.; from Fannie Mae to Kingdom First Properties LLC; $3,000.
- 801 Water Street; from Justine Peterson Housing & Reinvestment to Gustavo Saldana; $30,000.
- 35 St. Henry Drive; from Michael E. Cason to Nicole M. Scott; $8,500.
- 1202 ST. Margaret Drive; from Crystal Dixon to Saint Louis Investements LLC; $26,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 960 Halfmoow Lane; from Forest Lakes Acquisition LLC to K C Construction Inc; $42,500.
COLLINSVILLE
- 706 Greenwood Place; from Michael Jaeger & Barbara Jaeger to Patrick M. Jaeger & Dani Jaeger; $20,000.
COLUMBIA
- 847 Autumn Rise Lane; from Tyson C. Rheinecker & Kari L. Rheinecker to Michael R. Farris Revocable Trust; $378,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 5432 Nelson Avenue; from Darrick AmAupins to Ivy K. Leatherman; $6,500.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 103 Cherylwood Drive; from David & Elaine Hinterlong to Emily Laut; $123,000.
- 41 Ivan Court; from Peggy L. Mayall to Elbert M. & Gwendolyn J. Holbert; $117,000.
- 122 Chershire Court; from Laing Tong Pan to Alfred Scott; $195,000.
- 9320 Camfield Dr.; from McBride Summit Springs LLC to Laura Thompson-Small & Karen Thompson-Small; $210.000.
- 9200 Rivindale Ct.; from McBride Summit Springs LLC to Joshua R. Hill & Quinisha Hill; $213,000.
FREEBURG
- 2 South Monroe; from Royal Pinnacle Development LLC to Lisa Middendorf; $31,000.
LEBANON
- 1112 Belleville Street; from Warren C. Christ to James A. Haeuber & Cynthia M. Haeuber; $109,000.
- 119 East Main Street; from Jeffry Storme Fisher & Margaret Dierkes Fisher to Justin C. Gerard & Lesley Gerard; $36,000.
- 10915 Upland Terrace Drive; from Jewitt & Catherine Bennett to James & Lela Cory; $116,500.
- 8620 US Highway 50; from Scott A Larsen & Patricia L. Larsen to Andrew W. Howard & Kimberly A. Howard; $108,000.
- 1108 Belleville Street; from Nathan Bethmann to Dustin & Jennifer Ward; $155,000.
- 1104 Natalyns Trace; from SMR LLC to Harry A. Blank & Myra L. Blank; $438,500.
- 732 Scott Troy Road; from Susan M. Joseph to James Miller & Jody Miller; $227,500.
- 409 Torchlight Lane; from SMR LLC to Arnold E. Charleston & Aundra M. Charleston; $355,500.
MASCOUTAH
- 6490 Timber Lane Drive; from Harold Hobdy & Nancy Hobdy to Travis Benedict & Chusri Benedict; $213,000.
MILLSTADT
- 8 Coachlite Drive; from Melissa Cotter to Lindsey K. Weilbacher; $133,000.
NEW ATHENS
- 606 South Market St.; from Mary Thomas to John E. Nieweglowski Jr. & Rhonda A. Nieweglowski; $52,000.
O’FALLON
- 429 Fairwood Hills Road; from Jimmie A. Shaw & Gilda G. Shaw to Benjamin A. Siron & Kelly E. Siron; $240,000.
- 814 Jade Drive; from Eric P. Lubeck & Jennifer M. Lubeck to Zachary Schmitt; $139,500.
- 314 Amy Drive; form Jacqueline Bannister to Richard D. Marshall & Marilyn A. Marshall; $105,000.
- 755 Michael Street; from Benjamin & Joanne Smallheer to Paul White; $142,000.
- 302 Willow; from Glenn V. Groom to Zachary H. Hill & Darrah M. Hill; $117,000.
- 1511 Nottinghill Drive; from Frederick & Stella Annan to Joseph Hoh & Korinne Hoh; $188,000.
- 1164 Tazwell Drive; from James E. Burgess & Jennifer L. Burgess to Nicholas E. Sarkany & Courtney NL Sarkany; $222,000.
- 709 Bobwhite Circle; from Stephen W. Wilkin Living Trust to Melvin N. Wiley; $232,000.
- 821 Chesapeake Junction Lane; from Kyle A. Kirkwood & Roxann M. Kirkwood to Philip Bryant; $190,000.
- 1022 Woods Way; from Ian R. Hester & Angela D. Hester to Linda M. Ketchens $190,000.
- 925 Sturbridge Trail; from Jill M. Higgins & David L. Higgins Jr., to Daham Flaeeh; $246,000.
- 201 Derrick Drive; from Jordan & Rachel Hudgins to Scott & Rebecca Wiggins; $160,00.
- 1226 Three Rivers Drive; from Leslie J. Sullivan, Charles R. Bruno, Jr., Linda J. Hardigan-Hilton, Lisa A. Kennon & Lauren M. Wood to Eugene Asbury; $163,500.
- 832 Bridgeway Drive; from H&L Builder LLC to Jeremy & Brianna Gower; $260,000.
- 637 E. State; from Roy Tensmeyer to John Sullivan; $55,000.
SHILOH
- 4410 Green Ash Court; from Jeffery D. McMurray to Jamie T. Simmons; $289,000.
SMITHTON
- 130 Suburban Drive; from Donald & Gloria Olson to Jason Barr; $127,500.
- 5245 Wild Oak Lane; from Jose F. Rodriguez & Cynthia J. Rodriguez to Christopher Thomas & Amanda Thomas; $270,000.
- 219 North East Street; from Joseph L. Hoover & Margaret M. Hoover to Laurie Mounce; $156,000.
SWANSEA
- 266 Melinda Court; from John & Karen Hand to Layla Evans; $199,500.
- 4067 Sullivan Drive, 1881 Old Park Ln., Swansea IL 62226; from Cobblestone Park LLC to C A Jones, Inc; $46,000.
- 2 Fawn Meadows; from Robert & Delores George to Kliss M. McCoy; $183,500.
Madison County
ALTON
- 1106 McKinley Blvd.; from Michael D. Rayson, Amy G. Rayson, Amy G. Brooks to Taron J. Bryan; $64,000.
BETHALTO
- 216 Gabrielle Circle; from Phillip B. Schneider, Phyllis Scheider to Cole P. McMichael, Kristi L. McMichael; $35,000.
- 7865 Bethalto Rd.; from Robert J. Barton, Sheila Barton to Rodney Green, Kecia Green; $475,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 409 S Aurora; from Heidi D. Jackson, Michael R. Jackson, Christopher A. Jackson to Heather Hendrickson; $67,500.
EAST ALTON
- 411 Lincoln Ave.; from Andrew M. Naylor, Darreth R. Naylor to Travis Benner, Jody Benner; $110,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 7985 E Mick Rd.; from Charles Dale Portell, Cindy Laverne to Dustin Gholson, Katerine Gholson; $260,000.
- 313 Thomas Terrace; from Jane Whorton, Jane Louer, Jane Whorton Louer to Eugenia Whorton, Engenia Manterfield, Eugenia Whorton Manterfield; $11,330.
- 1426 Tower Ave.; from Christopher R. Martin, Tiffany Martin to James Fetsch; $114,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 16 Dogwood Ln.; from Nathan R. Grant, Trisha M. Grant to Bernard Luh, Sitsofe N. Nutsukpui, Sitsofe N. Luh Nutsukpui; $165.000.
GODFREY
- 6519 Timber Ridge; from Timothy A. Ogden, Deborah J. Ogden to Jeffery D. Bates, Rachel E. Kirchner; $370,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 2401 Adams St.; from Zach Gaudreault to Jeffery Boyles; $40,000.
MADISON
- 2035 Beckwith Ave.; from Donald E. Broyles to Jaimal E. Shelton; $41,500.
MORO
- 509 Deer Run; from Anne C. Schroeder to Robert J. Belt, Mary Hallowell; $142,000.
ST. JACOB
- 2029 Triad Rd.; from Brion D. Boeshans, Janet D. Boeshans to Kenneth Michael Deatherage, Ashleigh Renee Deatherage; $40,000.
Comments