Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 232 Sheffield Drive; from Bradley & Cynthia Hasenstab to Adam & Diana Pollow; $215,000.
- 3805 Rolling Meadows Drive; from Jeffrey W. Keim to John S. Chandler & Jennifer M. Chandler; $122,000.
- 100 Concord Drive; from Patrick J. Tweed to Allison K. Breunig; $53,000.
- 0 S. Illinois Street; from Jennifer Chausse to Guy A. Gamerdinger Sr. & Cynthia M. Gamerdinger; $90,000.
- 316 E. Main St.; from Michael E. Parks & Betty A. Parks to Billy J. Dickinson & Bonnie K. Dickinson; $85,000.
- 6525 W. Main Street; from Peoples National Bank, N.A. to Belleville Renal Construction LLC; $485,000.
- 209 Longridge Cir.; from McBride Green Mount Manor, LLC to Jose F. Avile Velez & Arleane Aviles; $236,000.
- 19 South 44th Street; from Stephen H. Long to Dairnisia M. Price; $75,000.
- 1101-1103 & 1105-1107 Lasalle St.; from Phil & Kurt Tegtmeier to Rollingbrook Properties LLC; $101,000.
- 48 North Missouri Avenue; from Philip Tegtmeier to Rollingbrook Properties LLC; $70,000.
- 28 Hil Char Drive; from Edgar & Roberts Jones to Kayla Donnelly & Vincent Dinkelmann; $160,000.
- 1412 Schilling Avenue; from Calvin Easton to Dean Billhartz; $34,000.
- 2208 Ellington Drive; from A&E Midwest Investments LLC to Daria Cosey; $152,500.
- 326 South Pennsylvania Avenue; from Harry F. Westfall & Bonnie J. Westfall to Melissa Apple; $50,000.
- 1040 North 2nd Street; from Tamara Lynn White to Rachid Ayadi & Sarra Bouslimi; $75,000.
CAHOKIA
- 104 Leonard Drive; from Daniel Asberry to Winona, LLC; $28,000.
- 223 St. John Drive; from Crystal Dixon to Pensco Trust Company; $38,000.
- 3619 Fallin Springs Road, 134 Kinder, 140 Kinder; from Peggy C. Kenner to Keith A. Cotton; $40,000.
- 223 Nadine Street; from Goshen Real Estate LLC to Ellen Thieleman; $4,000.
DUPO
- 205 N. Third Street; from Sara M. Paschke to James R. Greenwood; $85,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 3626 Trendly Ave.; from Lamont Houston & Gale Houtson to Jeffrey A. Wicker; $48,500.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 106 Fairfield Drive; from The Heirs & Devisees of Helen A. Reiff to David Sbarbaro & Dorothy Carner; $62,500.
- 705 Columbia Avenue; from Paula A. Reichert & Nicholas R. Karsten to Eric Thompson & Naomi Thompson; $198,000.
- 224 Crystal Lane; from Michael Antwiler & Yvonne Knowles to Michael McTiernan & Mandy S. McTiernan; $216,000.
- 720 Harbor Woods Drive A; from David Schneider to Richard Schlogl; $82,500.
- 5357 Tulane Court; from Anthony W. & Lisa M. Staudenmaier to Richard J. Fleming & Caroline A. Fleming; $250,000.
FREEBURG
- 7658 Jacks' Run Road; from Mark D. Gaubatz & Sharon R. Gaubatz to Blake A. Heischmidt & Whitney E. Heischmidt; $385,500.
MARISSA
- 705 E. Fulton St.; from Albert Behrman, Jr. to Surrey Lane, Inc; $5,000.
MILLSTADT
- 5415 Saxton Road; from Bruce Knapp & Jayne Knapp to Robb Wiesen; $220,000.
NEW ATHENS
- 1006 Old Baldwin Road; from Michael T. Smith to Sindy L. Smith-Kubitschek; $77,000.
O’FALLON
- 604 South Augusta Street; from Andrea Cosmano to James & Heather Dwyer; $125,000.
- 557 Glen Oak Drive; from David J. McCarthy & Emily E. McCarthy to Kenneth L. Thomas, Jr. & Kiara D. Thomas; $240,000.
- 1420 Schwarz Meadow; from US Bank National Association to James W. Bollmeier; $167,000.
- 1317 Stone Hille Dr.; from McBride Stone Bridge LLC to Michael Wright & Julieta Wright; $239,000.
- 1204 Nancy Drive; from Verna Battemann to Nancy Schmidt; $110,000.
SHILOH
- 1244 Fox Ridge Court; from Cheryl Barna to Jacob Meyer & Melanie Meyer; $253,000.
- Part of NW 1/4 of section 5 T1N R7W of the TPM, Frank Scott Parkway; from Havenhills Investment Company LLC to Progress East Healthcare Center; $1,975,000.
- 408 Tailfeather Drive; from Amy Ford to William C. Almodovar Jr.; $155,000.
- 1029 Hawkridge Run; from Brian & Devin Webb to Teresa Coleman; $201,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 2715 Jusdon Ave.; from Land Sales Inc to NHF Properties LLV; $215,000.
- 2205 Morning Star Dr.; from Gladys E. Tuchaslski, Dennis C. Tucalski, Carl R. Tuchalski to Kevin J. McCornick, Bobbie McCormick; $91,000.
- 1206 McPherson Ave.; from Barbara E. Gable, Charles R. Gable to Cynthia J. File; $170,000.
- 723 Alby St.; from Basil P. Williams to Thomas E. Woods, Lisa Kay Woods, Grant Richard Woods; $100,000.
BETHALTO
- 514 W Sherman; from Matthew S. Henkhaus, Janice B. Henkhaus to Zachary C. Parker, Abigail E. Ferry; $160,000.
- 450 Spencer St.; from Gary E. Niemeier, O. Dean Landreth, Dean Landreth to Corey Lararge, Brittaney Labarge; $99,000.
- 509 Georgia St.; from Carolyn J. Jacobs, Carolyn J. Jacobs Trust to Justin Hartsock, Mandi Hartsock; $147,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 305 and 308 Railroad Ave.; from Pennebaker Properties LLC to RA Property Group LLC; $336,000.
- 7558 W Kirsch Rd.; from Beverly J. Heuiser, Arlyn F. Heuiser to Kelly J. Elkins, Patricia M. Elkins; $185,000.
- 721 Maple St.; from Joyce A. Roberts, Karl M. Roberts to Christopher H. Hahne; $119,000.
- 1305 Gladys St.; from Terru E. Bradtke, Karen J. Covarrubias to Kelley J. Anderson; $61,000.
- 3 Linden Ct.; from US Bank to Cheryl R. Manker; $167,000.
- 1004 Ostle Dr.; from Raymond E. Malter to Christian E. Davinroy; $161,330.
- 801 Strong Ave.; from Ashley Walters, Ashley Patterson, Scott Walters to Nafi Alimi; $61,000.
- 202 Rosemary Dr.; from Charlotte J. Popov, Lauren Faye Popov to Phillip T. Merkle to Susan J. Merkle; $60,000.
- 500 Ridgemont Rd.; from Fannie Mae, Federal Natl Mtg to James E. Holt, Marilyn S. Holt; $145,000.
DORSEY
- 8637 N State Rt 157; from Gary Niemeier to Christy L. Brackman; $96,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 3903 Stone Hollow Ln.; from Retail Place LLC to Terry Rujawitz; $86,000.
- 1411 Lewis Rd.; from Kamadulkski Crays Fisher Development LLC to Crevo Capital fund LLC; $950.000.
- 103 southpointe Dr.; from South Pointe III to MEJ Properties LLC; $410,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 412 Chadwyck St.; from Lucas L. Lahr, Melissa L. Lahr to Joel Gebauer, Shelby Gebauer; $307,500.
GODFREY
- 2614 Mariana Dr.; from Andre D. Peipert, Susan S. Peipert to Teresa L. Chappell; $85.000.
- 905 Cook Ave.; from Jane L. Lewis to Peach Investments LLC; $150.000.
- 1804 Montview Ave.; from Cynthis J. File to Thomas Krohn, Cassandra Krohn; $187,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 2112 Manley Ave.; from Jennifer L. Pratte, Joseph E. Pratte to Michael A. Reeves, Lisa J. Reeves; $79,000.
- 174 E Emerald Way; from Stacie L. Stephens to Christopher J. Braswell, Daun Braswell; $199,500.
- 205 Arlington Dr.; from Dawn M. Dowdy, Jeffery T. Dowdy to Larry Robinson, Lisa Robinson, $145,000.
- 3021 Marshall Ave.; from Debra Pragacz, Debra Ann Goodman to Brandin Michael Britt; $49,000.
- 2432 Delmar Ave.; from Lucy J. Obermeier to Richard Bardwell; $24,000.
HIGHLAND
- 5 Sunshine Ln.; from Donald F. Samuel, Joyce C. Samuel to Parker A. Nungesser, Abigail M. Burroughs; $178,500.
MARINE
- 3540 Dingoes Run; from IL JAG Inc to Mindy Parent; $48,500.
MARLIN
- 3520 Dingoes Run; from IL JAG Inc, ILJAG Inc to Kyle E. Martin, Allison D. Martin; $49,000.
MARYVILLE
- 2137 Tuscany Ridge Ct.; from Musec Homes Inc to Christopher D. Scott, Karin A. Scott; $255,000.
- 6748 Oxborough St.; from Bharath Pola, Divya Guda to Daniel Staake, Stacey Staake; $256,500.
MORO
- 100 Eisenhower Dr.; from Dana M. Scarff to David W. Copeland; $173,000.
ST. JACOB
- 513 Dominique Dr.; from Beth N. Askison to Justin York, Andrea York; $234,660.
TROY
- 34 Bullseye Dr.; from Ronald T. Poletti, Ronald T. Poletti Revocable Living Trust to Remington Properties LLC; $75,000.
- 321 Quail Lake Dr.; from Lindow Contraction Inc. to Michael D. Brown, Marie E. Brown; $291,000.
- 1968 Gliddon Blvd.; from Villas of Windsor Way LLC to Resource Construction Co LLC; $80,000.
- 320 Old Homestead Dr.; from Paul Schmidt, Jerilyn Schmidt to Stephen Rothermich, Brittany Rothermich; $205,830.
- 13 Oakbrooke; from Jan E. Droege, Sarah Droege to Alexander P. Serrano, Katie A. Serrano; $215,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 602 State St.; from Tim Weihrauch, Rachel Weihrauch to Keith Romanko; $98,000.
- 512 S 10th St.; from Bradley Smith, Michele Smith to Jeremy Hosford, Kayla Hosford; $125,000.
- 436 5th St.; from Edgar R. Reynolds, Gloria J. Reynolds, Edgar R. Reynolds Gloria J. Reynolds Revocable Living Trust; $101,500.
