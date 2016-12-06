Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 204 Anderson Lane; from Geral A. Faughn to Kody M. Chamness; $80,000.
- 2111 Cloverleaf School Road; from Kristin Demond to Roger J. Siekmann & Beverly A. Siekmann; $180,000.
- 2547 Wintercreek; from Angela R. Turner & Joshua D. Turner to Benjamin E. Yates & Amanda Yates; $142,000.
- 1623 Centerville Avenue; from Sean P. Hill & Angela M. Hill to Michelle Westherheide; $89,000.
- 2016 Dublin Boulevard; from Jake & Brittni McCain to Lynna Clemens; $141,000.
- 537 South 17th Street; from Fred W. Peters & Sandra S. McMillan to James M. Pickus; $68,000.
- 23 Sherwood Forest; from Jose Diaz Cervantes & Blanca B. Martinez to Karyn B. Holloway; $73,000.
- 97 North 98th Street; from Daniel R. Mattern & Heather Jo Smith to Edward W. Sanchez; $65,000.
- 407 State Street; from William C. Roberts to Stacey L. Bradbury; $77,000.
- 901 N. 39th Street; from Kenneth WM Pick, Pamela S. Ballar & Janis J. Patton to Living Waters Properties LLC; $34,000.
- 826 Park Avenue; from James E. Davis & Kelli F. Davis to Mary Schaefer; $125,500.
- 1405 North Charles Street; Belleville Community Development Corp to Jonathan Allen; $100,000.
- 21 South 13th Street; from Parke A. Smith to Alvin P. Chancey Sr.; $46,000.
- 1708 Menard Drive; from Ellen Staff to Jennifer L. Seiler; $107,500.
- 10 Blakburn Drive; from Edward & Sharon Wylie to Benjamin & Jessica Dewhurst; $124,000.
- 7317 Arke Drive; from Thomas K. Anta to Jesse A. Carney & Tiffany T. Wilkerson; $132,000.
- 3 Melwood Drive; from Craig Keller & Susan Keller to Heather R. Terry; $140,000.
- 2728 Autumn Harvest Lane; from John S. Phipps to Jessica Cherry; $170,000.
- 4411 Liberty Mine Road; from Scott J. McDaniel & Cheryl M. McDaniel to Zachary Green & Amber Green; $185,000.
- 1310 Rose Del Drive; from Myrna F. Voellinger to Jerry J. Trent Jr; $32,000.
- 4435 Liberty Mine Road; from Carol Taylor & David Taylor to Whitney G. Osborne; $25,000.
CAHOKIA
- 1801 Jermone Lane; from Nola Sue Johnson to American Home Lending USA, LLC; $22,000.
- 1107 Williams Street; from Michael J. Quigley to 1107 Williams LLC; $23,000.
- 1311 St. Raphael St.; from Justine Peterson Housing & Reinvestment to Alan R. Beasley; $33,500.
- 1315 Morning Star Drive; from The Estates of Dean F. Sample, by Patricia A. Iglehart & Christine M. Wynne to Latoya Harris; $53,000.
- 110 Cahokia Park Drive; from Karen L. Callahan & Joan M. Edens to Charles Biggs & Dana Brown-Biggs; $48,000.
- 57 David Street; from CLJ Services LLc to Topstone INV CAH 1 LLC; $11,000.
- 510 St. James Lane; from Mark A. Hausmann Sr. to R Bryce Rowley; $18,000.
- 508 St. James Lane; from Roman A. Cannon & Maria C. Cannon to R Bryce Rowley; $19,000.
- 518 St. James Lane; from Mark A. Hausmann Sr. to R Bryce Rowley; $18,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 2 Thilman Court; from William Krieger to Dainel G. Hasenstab & Tonya M. Hasenstab; $30,000.
- 7964 Donner Ridge; from JLP Homes LLC to Donald G. Smith, Jr & Rhonda L. Smith; $320,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 120 National Terrace; from Christina L. Decker & Sean Decker to Kim S. Brown; $95,000.
- 410 Hillside Drive; from Kim S. Brown to Michael Freeman; $110,000.
- 232 Keeneland Court; from Andre M. Van Klverne & Dawn M. Van Klaveren to Thomas J. Holt & Joyce S. Holt; $170,000.
- 508 Greenwood Place; from James A. Seiber, Jr & Maureen M. Seiber to Elizabeth A. Carroll; $76,500.
DUPO
- 629 Florence Avenue; from Dewayne Penrose & Cheryl Penrose to Chad E. Kaestner; $130,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 23 Lakewood Place; National Loan Investors, LP to Charles W. Ritter; $95,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 845 Foxgrove Drive; from Gerald A. Paskert & Vicki L. Paskert to Mahmood Investor LLC; $150,000.
- 872 Harbor Woods Drive; from Katie Weber to Shannon Rivali; $147,000.
- 220 Candlelight Drive; from Patricia A. Peludat & Kathleen M. Koch to Jessie L. Travis & Meshille D. Travis; $96,500.
- 302 Pleasant Ridge Road; from Eric J. Grizzell & Kelly J. Grizzell to Adrian Wallace & Kyle Wallace; $140,000.
- 211 Lucinda Dr.; from Charles Martin & Kimberly Martin to Cody Martin; $70,000.
- 600 Traubel Drive; from BVGM LLC to Ronald P. Burt & Lisa C. Burt; $175,000.
- 204 Linda Drive; from JTF Real Estate LLC to Timothy B. Shaw & Ashlee L. Shaw; $110,000.
- 113 Crystal Lane; from David & Jennifer Heick to Sherri Wade-English; $207,500.
- 8 Camden Court; from Bailey E. Martin & Deanna S. Martin to Christina Hyatt & Estrella R. Thomas; $210,000.
FREEBURG
- 4740 Brenner Road; from Loretta Yaeger to Joel & Kent Brickey; $198,000.
- 1 Outh Richland; from Allen & Donna Irby to Charles & Daphne Cunningham; $167,000.
- 1203 Cinnamon Drive; from Robert & Charlotte Quinlan to Craig & Cynthia Matlock; $245,000.
- 623 Brooksotne Court; from Joseph Schmitt & Stephanie Schmitt to David S. Gray & Krystal Gray; $215,000.
LEBANON
- 1313 Lantern Lights Circle; from SMR LLC to Kenneth D. Welch & Sue R. Jin; $467,500.
- 8676 East Highway 50; from Thomas L. William & James E. Ford to Terry R. Grimm; $160,000.
- 615 Belleville Street; from John T. Wright & Bonnie K. Wright to McKendree University; $150,000.
- 412 Bloomfield Court; from CCV Development LLC to CNR Inc; $26,500.
- 10965 Sylvan Vista Drive; from CCV Development LLC to CNR Inc; $26,500.
LENZBURG
- 1518 Winter Road; from John P. Havel & Debra J. Havel to Raymond S. Sexton & Cynthia W. Sexton; $48,500.
- 602 N. 1st St.; from 3W Partnership LLC to 381 Motors LLc; Nashville Street, $77,500.
MASCOUTAH
- 200 Falling Leaf Way; from Jason A. Knight & Heather E. Knight to Joshua Farrell & Stacie Farrell; $165,000.
- 6415 Highbanks Road; from Mary R. Schaefer to Travis Beam & Ashley Wombacher; $186,000.
- 217 West Church Street; from Travis Beam & Ashley Wombacher to Susan K. Zaring; $105,000.
- 770 Moorland Circle; from Timothy R. Kelso & Kari R. Kelso to Neil F Scott & Susan J. Scott; $205,000.
- 223 N. Jefferson Road; from Debra A. Spicer & Donna L. Winter to Bart Hillyer & Georgia Hillyer; $27,500.
- 9706 Winnebago Way; from AKS Development LLC to Kapper Construction Co, Inc; $48,500.
- 9706 Winnebago Way; from Demo Contracting LLC to Kendrick & Jessica Prejean; $122,000.
- 10875 Platinum Lane; from Kyle Mensing & Kandi Mensing to Chris J. Engeage & Lynne A. Engelage; $75,000.
MILLSTADT
- 5505 Saxton Road; from Robert A. Lelly, II & Ashley N. Lelly to Jacob Fahrner & Cassidy Martin; $187,500.
- 115 West Washington; from Jerry L. Klotz & Lawrence R. Todd to Susan Adrignola; $125,000.
- 404 West White Street; from Joseph H. Fite to John R. Lane & Rebecca A. Lane; $114,000.
- 3322 Forest Hill School Road; from Robert A. Hayes to Daryl L. Cates; $262,000.
NEW ATHENS
- 203 South Street; from Dainel Northway & Laura Northway to Andrew S. Woodrome; $121,000.
O’FALLON
- 306 East Fourth Street; from Carol J. Vollmer to Jerome L. Bonvie & Sandra A. Bonvie; $120,000.
- 6815 Cabot Ct.; from McBride Stone Briar LLc to Walpole Shrestha; $260,000.
- 1812 Riviera Lane; from LF & Son Construction LLC to Harold Esselborn & Cheryl Esselborn; $306,000.
- 438 BandMour Place; from Newbury REO 2013, LLC to Suzette M. Barshay; $165,500.
- 720 Longfellow Drive; from Jared R. Minshew & Miranda M. Minshew to Aaron McDougle & Tasha McDougle; $321,500.
- 120 1/2 Cottage Hill Drive; from VI Inc to Christopher J. Simpson; $5,000.
- 717 East Wesley Drive; from Doloros Appleton Epping to Ryan Z. Szmajda & Kristie Szmajda; $200,000.
- 2045 Quarrry Road; from Randy D. Dickenson & Christine E. Dickenson to Justin Mills & Candince Mills; $360.000.
- 309 Orange Jewel Court; from David J. Angress & Tracy A. Angresss to Cory Flament & Brittany Flament; $270,000.
- 603 South Smiley Street; from JC Wilson to Stephanie Jordan; $115,500.
- 825 Chesapeake Junction Lane; from Joshua E. Tepen, Elena M. Tepen to John W. North; $193,500.
- 701 SOuth Lincoln Avenue; from Dennis A. Cowden & Linda Cowden to Jon D. Thurlow & Melissa J. Thurlow; $110,000.
- 443 Bandmour Place; from JAPCL Holdings LLC to Ellen Staff; $227,000.
- 311 Agnes Drive; from Matthew Neely & Melanie Neely to DeAnne M. White; $180,000.
- 809 Meadowlark Drive; from Bobby D. McPherson II & Marlene McPherson to Christopher Pate & Alicia Pate; $187,000.
- 204 Dartmouth Drive; from Marga E. Hayward to Christopher Poettker & Dennis Poettker; $61,000.
- 1405 Keck Ridge Drive; from LF & Son Construction LLC to David H. Heick Jr; $260,500.
SHILOH
- 1605 Bermuda Drive; from Kenneth A. Young & Deborah M. Young to Ruby L. Eason; $237,500.
SMITHTON
- 5342 Live Oak Drive; from Richard & Caroline Fleming to Lisa M. Muench; $208,000.
- 110 East Fischer Street; from Kaite Reaka to Dylan A. Harper; $90,000.
- 109 East Franklin Street; from Melba Stahl to Adam Krack; $114,500.
- 4830 River Rock Lane; from Smithton Construction Inc to Daniel Juenger & Tina J. Juenger; $286,500.
SWANSEA
- 1878 Old Park Lane; from Cobblestone Park LLC to CA Jones Inc; $23,000.
- 1860 Old Park Lane; from Cobblestone Park LLC to CA Jones Inc; $23,000.
- 4124 Woodland Park Drive; from Steven & Rebecca Frenlund to Linda L. Lewis; $294,500.
- 309 Britanna Drive; from Darla L. Hsiao to Harley L. Perkins & Linda Haines-Perkins; $93,000.
WATERLOO
- 4820 Bohleysville Road; from Jeffrey A. Craig & Laurie L. Craig to Randell P. Batson & Beth M. Batson; $210,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 2424 Maxey St.; from Secretary Housing Urban Development, SEC Housing Urban Development, US Dept Housing Urban Development to Robert A. Roy, Tisha M Roy; $5,330.
BETHALTO
- 124 Gabruelle Circle; from Schrieber Farms LLC to CA Jones Inc, CA Jones Inc; $25,000.
- 4 Hawthorn Ct.; from Gregory L. Wigton, Cynthia S. Wigton, Cynthia S. Wigton Revocable Living Trust to Thomas Acor; $258,000.
- 708 Valley View Dr.; from Dayton Construction Inc to Stephanie Traylor; $92,000.
- 101 Lee St.; from Kevin Syfert, Carol Syfert to Thomas W. Kreh, Carolyn L. Kreh; $115,000.
- 109 Greenvrier Ln.; from Samuel Ashok, Asha Kumari to Zebulon R. Holder, Alexandra K. Wojtal; $204.66.
COLLINSVILLE
- 1513 W Main; from John Thomas Booth, Kerri Booth to Jeanne Alice Koch, Kenneth M. Stewart; $120,000.
- 588 Watch Hill Rd.; from Terry W. Austin, Michelle Rae Austin to Kennya Anthony; $117,500.
- 408 Short St.; from John L. Starboa, Nina R. Staroba to Jessica M. Hoock; $125,000.
- 28 St Rose Dr., from Patricia A. Toon, Joseph R. Toon to Raymond L. Richardson, Maryilyn R. Richardson; $120,000.
- 116 Boskydells Dr., from Rhonda K. Chilton to Michael S. Hunt, Danielle R. Hunt; $86,500.
EAST ALTON
- 718 W. Airwood Dr.; from HSBC Bank USA, ACE Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust to Cindy L. Schlemer, Christopher Hines; $56,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 3321 Drysdale Ct.; from Carrington Homes Inc to Jonathon C. Esarey, Brenda Lyn Hendricks; $481,000.
- 411 High Point; from Lawrence E. Rouse, Li Hua C Rouse to Laurie A. Hayes, Timothy G. Donnelly; $95,000.
- 1941 Gliddon Blvd Unit B; 438 Aldrup St.; from Resource Construction Co LLC to Leonard Suess, Judy Suess; $97,330.
- 438 Aldrup St.; from Brandi R. Jakel, Brandi R. Jakel April 2012 Trust, Brandi R. Jakel April Two Thousand Twelve Trust to Shawn Noll; $120,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 7133 Richmond Dr.; from Savannah Crossing Development Inc to Remington Properties LLC; $63,500.
- 7129 Richmond Dr.; from Savannah Crossing Development Inc to Remington Properties LLC; $66,500.
- 57 Morningside Dr.; from Spencer Hoppes to Jason Farnsworth, Denise Farnsworth; $182,000.
GODFREY
- 5125 Dixon Dr.; from Godfrey Baptist Church to Bradley Jun; $105,000.
- 1315 Normandy Dr.; from Ruth J. Hamann, Laura L. Hamann to Susan M. McConnell; $129,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 3250 Westchester Dr.; from Edward L. Womack, Jr., to Kasey Hill; $120,000.
- 4021 Central Ln.; from Michael L. Scaggs, Sandra M. Scaggs, Michael L. Sandra M. Scaggs Living Trust; $160,000.
- 2525 Stratford Ln.; from Robert Gusewelle to P Ann Simmons, Ann Simmons; $109,330.
- 529 Margaret Ave.; from Scott O. Jackson, Tina A. Jackson to Megan Help, Bryan Schmiskie; $82,000.
- 2308 Gary Ave.; from US Bank, SW REO Trust to Jason R. Stepzinski; $100,000.
- 2116 Lindell Blvd.; from Lawrence L. Lockhart III to Roger L. Darden Sr, Dawn R. Darden; $82,500.
- 38 Braircliff Dr.; from Richard Watkins to Travis W. Ward; $75,000.
- 2729 Marshall Ave.; from Walter A. Winters to Amber Combs, Blake Combs; $64,000.
HIGHLAND
- 1212 8th St.; from Kathleen A. Fisher to Brittany M. Redden, Travis Redden; $199,000.
- 1105 13th St.; from Secretary Housing Urban Development, Sec Housing Urban Development, US Dept Housing Urban Development to DKSEVEN Properties, DK7 Properties; $22,600.
MADISON
- 1802 4th St.; from American Pension Services Inc to Judith A. Smittick; $22,000.
MARYVILLE
- 7140 W Main; from Alex Nazetta to Jeered B. Bauer, Bith A. Bauer; $165,000.
MORO
- 5 Magnolia Dr.; from Coleen C. Lee, Christopher J. Ryan to William N. Wells, Robyn N. Wells; $170,000.
ST. JACOB
- 209 Oyliva Dr.; from Jason R. Peach, Melissa N. Peach to Larry P. Strawn, April Strawn; $190,000.
TROY
- 1208 Norman D Acres Rd N; from Thomas A. Jeffery II, Heather Christine Jeffery to Randy E. Leblance, Rachel L. Lablance; $90,600.
- 300 S Hickory St.; from GD Partners Inc to Lindow Properties LLC; $225,000.
- 244 Bristol Dr.; from Blake Harris, June Harris to Brandon T. Akandt, Sara N. Akandt; $229,000.
- 945 Carla Dr.; from Thomas Tritsch, Cynthia Tritsch to Jacob Kline, Jeanette Kline; $229,500.
- 544 Eisenhower Blvd; from Jason Askew to Askew Builders LLC; $11,330.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 120 E Cherry Street; from Kathy McDonald to Alex and Victoria McDonald; $160,000.
- 722 Charlotte Avenue; from Donald W. & Jodi L. Doerr to Molly Buchana & Tyler Ratajczyk; $140,000.
- 815 Sunnyhill Lane; from Amanda M. and Curtis B. Willingham to Beth A. & Christopher Susic; $265,000.
- 225 S Ferkel Street; from Laurie A. Cousin-Schlemmer & Paul A. Schlemmer to Cory J. Metter & Chelsea C. Renner; $158,500.
- 4 Hilltop Lane; from Kris F. & Wendy Reitz to Amanda M. & Curtis B. Willingham; $410,000.
- 1329 Stumpf Lane; from Ana & Jordan Allen to Main Street Redevelopers LLC; $155,500.
- 2630 Kory Drive; from Casey & Jeffrey Bassler to Benjamin S. Paisley & Krista Knight Paisley; $202,000.
- 221 S Rapp Avenue; from Lindsay D. Robert W. Swacil to Ashley M. & Justin C. Waldrop; $187,000.
- 12-25 Bradington Place; from Peick Properties LLC to Wendy L. Norman & Leola M. Schueler; $800,000.
FULTS
- 3440 Sutterville Road; from Kayla Atkinson-Brandt & Andrew Brandt to Ashley N. Lelly & Robert A. Lelly II; $270,000.
NEW ATHENS
- 2260 Kaiser Road; from Alvin & Nancy Metcalf to Tyler Lignoul; $119,000.
VALMEYER
- 223 N Cedar Bluff Drive; from Bank of New York Mellon Trust & Cit Mortgage Loan Trust to Bryan & Cynthia & Robert Stueve; $108,000.
- 512 Bluff Meadows Drive; from Kimberly D. Stephens & James R. & Kimberly D. Vogt to Natalie & Steven Melkowski; $182,500.
WATERLOO
- 703 Evansville Avenue; from Connie M. May & Janet M. Posey to David W K & Mary S. Baldree; $156,000.
- 1129 Lakeview Drive; from Krista Knight-Paisley & Benjamin Paisley to Jessica L. Unser; $190,500.
- 1004 West Fallen Lake Drive; from Kim M. & Larry Hampton to Carrie L. & Thomas J. Qualls; $289,000.
