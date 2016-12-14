MEMORIAL HOSPITAL EAST SHILOH
- Erinn Brown and Paul Kohlenberger, O’Fallon, boy, July 8
- Sara Hawk and Kody Martin, Collinsville, boy, Sept. 11
- Cori and Cory Scott, Swansea, a boy, Sept. 12
- Kimberly and Adam Mehring, Red Bud, boy, Sept. 12
- Sarandon Custer and Jarvis Jackson, Belleville, girl, Sept. 12
- Hetalben and Tejal Patel, Edwardsville, boy, Sept. 13
- Maryssa McCarthy and Jared Kitterman, Belleville, girl, Sept. 13
- Katherine and Matthew Evans, Scott AFB, girl, Sept. 14
- Ashley Amburn and John Peters, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 14
- Whitney Jackson and Adam Kronenberger, Belleville, girl, Sept. 14
- Elizabeth and David Howe, Shiloh, girl, Sept. 15
- Karen and Jason Boide, Belleville, boy, Sept. 15
- Nicole and Alan Schilling, Shiloh, boy, Sept. 15
- Melissa and Brent Billhartz, Belleville, girl, Sept. 15
- Faith Fields and Anthony Collier, Belleville, boy, Sept. 16
- Whitney and Matthew Powell, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 16
- Jessica McGhee and Dakoda Jenkins, Collinsville, boy, Sept. 16
- Michelle Kingston and Gregory Goeckel, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 17
- Jordan Spears and Nathan Reeves, Columbia, girl, Sept. 18
- April and Nick Bingheim, Belleville, girl, Sept. 18
- Adelae and Joshua Williams, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 18
- Amanda and Eli Tresler, Trenton, girl, Sept. 18
- Shaya Shaw and Daniel Franklin, Sparta, boy, Sept. 19
- Laura and Jason Osborn, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 19
- Amber and Marc Boyer, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 20
- Cecilia and Steve Lodes, Belleville, boy, Sept. 20
- Tara Athmer and Brad Higginbotham, New Baden, boy, Sept. 20
- Laura and Jeffrey Hemmer, Fairview Heights, girl, Sept. 21
- Jessica and Brandon Knaub, New Baden, girl, Sept. 20
- Angela and Garen Vartanian, Millstadt, boy, Sept. 21
- Courtney and Tyler Sprehe, Nashville, girl, Sept. 21
- Angie and Jon Haselhorst, Smithton, boy, Sept. 22
- Errion Freeman, Cahokia, boy, Sept. 26
- Leslie and Alex Lovshin, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 27
- Sarah and Chris Moll, Red Bud, girl, Sept. 27
- Mieke Taylor and Robert Barbieri, Jr., Belleville, girl, Sept. 28
- Chyanna and Josh Rickert, New Athens, boy and girl, Sept. 28
- Lindsey and Brian Adams, Mascoutah, boy, Sept. 29
- Caitlyn Peet, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 29
- Amber and Aaron Geiger, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 29
- Marquita Toney and Joseph O’Bannon, East St. Louis, boy, Sept. 30
- Melissa and Matthew Sprehe, Okawville, girl, Sept. 30
- Taylor and Travis Hosp, Edwardsville, boy, Oct. 1
- Jamie Foeller and Barry Basham, Jr., Millstadt, girl, Oct. 1
- Bria Wooten and Steven Smith, Jr., East St. Louis, girl, Oct. 1
- Kristina and George Windham, Swansea, girl, Oct. 1
MEMORIAL HOSPITAL BELLEVILLE
- Edith Barrios Morales and Luis Ivan Villatoro-Argueta, Collinsville, boy, Sept. 10
- Alyssa Theobald and Matt Flach, Belleville, girl, Sept. 12
- Raszonna Gardner, Belleville, boy, Sept. 13
- Markisha and Bernard Beasley, Belleville, girl, Sept. 14
- Tempestt Cole, Belleville, girl, Sept. 15
- Kennedy Douglass and Jonathan Kish, Belleville, boy, Sept. 16
- Ashley and John Desroches, Belleville, boy, Sept. 17
- Trudi Payne and Carmale White, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 17
- Tatiayna Hackett and Videl Akins, Jr., Centreville, boy, Sept. 18
- Whitney Walker and Kenny Stacker, Sparta, girl, Sept. 18
- Auja Young and Craig Murphy, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 19
- Rocio Solis-Briagas and Salvador Lopez-Zarate, Granite City, girl, Sept. 19
- Latricia Jones and Thomas Brown, Belleville, boy, Sept. 19
- Crystal and Patrick Dallas, Belleville, girl, Sept. 20
- Amy Brown and Brian Ford, Cahokia, boy, Sept. 26
- Camille Gage, Swansea, boy, Sept. 26
- Jamie and Alex Heuer, Swansea, boy, Sept. 28
- Georgeanna Pruitt, Belleville, girl, Sept. 29
- Cheyenne Williams and Antwon Lyles, East St. Louis, boy, Sept. 29
- Destany Jones and Patrick Baxter, East St. Louis, girl, Sept. 30
- Kameilah Kizer and Tracy Whitt, East St. Louis, girl, Sept. 30
- Jessica Brookens, Belleville, boy, Sept. 30
- Chloe Luster and David Gilmore, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 30
Comments