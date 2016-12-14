Public Records

December 14, 2016 1:58 PM

Births

MEMORIAL HOSPITAL EAST SHILOH

  • Erinn Brown and Paul Kohlenberger, O’Fallon, boy, July 8
  • Sara Hawk and Kody Martin, Collinsville, boy, Sept. 11
  • Cori and Cory Scott, Swansea, a boy, Sept. 12
  • Kimberly and Adam Mehring, Red Bud, boy, Sept. 12
  • Sarandon Custer and Jarvis Jackson, Belleville, girl, Sept. 12
  • Hetalben and Tejal Patel, Edwardsville, boy, Sept. 13
  • Maryssa McCarthy and Jared Kitterman, Belleville, girl, Sept. 13
  • Katherine and Matthew Evans, Scott AFB, girl, Sept. 14
  • Ashley Amburn and John Peters, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 14
  • Whitney Jackson and Adam Kronenberger, Belleville, girl, Sept. 14
  • Elizabeth and David Howe, Shiloh, girl, Sept. 15
  • Karen and Jason Boide, Belleville, boy, Sept. 15
  • Nicole and Alan Schilling, Shiloh, boy, Sept. 15
  • Melissa and Brent Billhartz, Belleville, girl, Sept. 15
  • Faith Fields and Anthony Collier, Belleville, boy, Sept. 16
  • Whitney and Matthew Powell, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 16
  • Jessica McGhee and Dakoda Jenkins, Collinsville, boy, Sept. 16
  • Michelle Kingston and Gregory Goeckel, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 17
  • Jordan Spears and Nathan Reeves, Columbia, girl, Sept. 18
  • April and Nick Bingheim, Belleville, girl, Sept. 18
  • Adelae and Joshua Williams, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 18
  • Amanda and Eli Tresler, Trenton, girl, Sept. 18
  • Shaya Shaw and Daniel Franklin, Sparta, boy, Sept. 19
  • Laura and Jason Osborn, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 19
  • Amber and Marc Boyer, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 20
  • Cecilia and Steve Lodes, Belleville, boy, Sept. 20
  • Tara Athmer and Brad Higginbotham, New Baden, boy, Sept. 20
  • Laura and Jeffrey Hemmer, Fairview Heights, girl, Sept. 21
  • Jessica and Brandon Knaub, New Baden, girl, Sept. 20
  • Angela and Garen Vartanian, Millstadt, boy, Sept. 21
  • Courtney and Tyler Sprehe, Nashville, girl, Sept. 21
  • Angie and Jon Haselhorst, Smithton, boy, Sept. 22
  • Errion Freeman, Cahokia, boy, Sept. 26
  • Leslie and Alex Lovshin, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 27
  • Sarah and Chris Moll, Red Bud, girl, Sept. 27
  • Mieke Taylor and Robert Barbieri, Jr., Belleville, girl, Sept. 28
  • Chyanna and Josh Rickert, New Athens, boy and girl, Sept. 28
  • Lindsey and Brian Adams, Mascoutah, boy, Sept. 29
  • Caitlyn Peet, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 29
  • Amber and Aaron Geiger, O’Fallon, girl, Sept. 29
  • Marquita Toney and Joseph O’Bannon, East St. Louis, boy, Sept. 30
  • Melissa and Matthew Sprehe, Okawville, girl, Sept. 30
  • Taylor and Travis Hosp, Edwardsville, boy, Oct. 1
  • Jamie Foeller and Barry Basham, Jr., Millstadt, girl, Oct. 1
  • Bria Wooten and Steven Smith, Jr., East St. Louis, girl, Oct. 1
  • Kristina and George Windham, Swansea, girl, Oct. 1

MEMORIAL HOSPITAL BELLEVILLE

  • Edith Barrios Morales and Luis Ivan Villatoro-Argueta, Collinsville, boy, Sept. 10
  • Alyssa Theobald and Matt Flach, Belleville, girl, Sept. 12
  • Raszonna Gardner, Belleville, boy, Sept. 13
  • Markisha and Bernard Beasley, Belleville, girl, Sept. 14
  • Tempestt Cole, Belleville, girl, Sept. 15
  • Kennedy Douglass and Jonathan Kish, Belleville, boy, Sept. 16
  • Ashley and John Desroches, Belleville, boy, Sept. 17
  • Trudi Payne and Carmale White, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 17
  • Tatiayna Hackett and Videl Akins, Jr., Centreville, boy, Sept. 18
  • Whitney Walker and Kenny Stacker, Sparta, girl, Sept. 18
  • Auja Young and Craig Murphy, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 19
  • Rocio Solis-Briagas and Salvador Lopez-Zarate, Granite City, girl, Sept. 19
  • Latricia Jones and Thomas Brown, Belleville, boy, Sept. 19
  • Crystal and Patrick Dallas, Belleville, girl, Sept. 20
  • Amy Brown and Brian Ford, Cahokia, boy, Sept. 26
  • Camille Gage, Swansea, boy, Sept. 26
  • Jamie and Alex Heuer, Swansea, boy, Sept. 28
  • Georgeanna Pruitt, Belleville, girl, Sept. 29
  • Cheyenne Williams and Antwon Lyles, East St. Louis, boy, Sept. 29
  • Destany Jones and Patrick Baxter, East St. Louis, girl, Sept. 30
  • Kameilah Kizer and Tracy Whitt, East St. Louis, girl, Sept. 30
  • Jessica Brookens, Belleville, boy, Sept. 30
  • Chloe Luster and David Gilmore, O’Fallon, boy, Sept. 30

