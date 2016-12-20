Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 25 Granvue; from Patricia Young & James Young to Paul Leoni; $375,000.
- 221 Chevy Chase Drive; from Sawhorse Properties LCL to Betty C. Williams; $99,500.
- 709 Foster; from Barbara M. Lindauer to Rodney Johnson & Crystal Valentine-Johnson; $81,000.
- 107 Foxbrush Drive; from Randy M. Williams to CNE S. Seals & Willia Seals; $215,000.
- 308 Carlyle Ave.; from Breanda F. Cockrum to Kerley Properties LLc; $45,000.
- 509 Springdale Drive; from Theresa Hurley to Jese Wilham & Amber Wilham; $123,500.
- 315 South 10th Street; from Joseph A. Steirer to Kayla G. Dunphy; $50,000.
- 919 N. First Street; from Richard L. Johnson Jr., to Toni Reynolds; $92,500.
- 111 Portland Avenue; from Kristin N. Wilmes & Todd Wilmes to Carl N. Covert; $116,500.
- 20 Wesley Drive; from Susan K. Mears to Vera L. Edwards; $130,000.
- 5720 Belleville Crossing Street; from Panera, LLC to Bell Reality Associates LLC; $2,829,000.
- 18 South 95th Street; from Richard Potts to West End Redevelopment Corp; $35,000.
- 204 Brittany Lane; from John P. Costello to Shelby Sanheinrich; $82,000.
- 29 Friendly Drive; from Kristal Fournie & Stephen C. Fournie to Victor D. Barnhill & Debra L. Barnhill; $90,000.
- 311 S. 29th; from Robert A. Wilson to Derrick Hodges; $29,500.
- 527 S. Virginia Avenue; from Catherine M. Stoltz to Paul Dintelmann & Julliette Dintelmann; $102,500.
CAHOKIA
- 46 East Adams Drive; from Ricardo Ochoa to Winona LLC; $28,000.
- 1106 St Bennedict, Cahokia IL 62206, 41 David, Cahokia IL 62206, 1405 State St., E Carondelet IL 62240, 2006 State St., E Carondelet IL 62204; from Jmr Holdings LLC to Nebojsa Mavrak; $109,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 123 Forest Oaks Dr.; from McBride & Son Residential Illinois LLC to Priti J. Bhakta & Jatinbhai Ramanbhai Bhakta; $323,000.
- 7931 N. Illinois St.; from GRK, LLC to Philip Green; $10,000.
- 7337 N. Illinois St.; from Mary L. Saul to Michael Reichert; $40,000.
- 17 Ambrosius Place; from Josephine A. Ballard to Ryan Walkington; $175,000.
- 419 W. Washington St.; from Curtis Bechtle & Susan Bechtle to Tyler M. Lupardus; $85,000.
- 58 Long Branch Lane; from Robert J. Hobart & Patricia D. Hobart to American International Relocation Solutions LLC; $590,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 98 Spring Geln; from Sylvia M. Strackeljahn to Aaron Dye & Michele Dye; $165,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 1344 Market Avenue; from Deborah R. Hammond to Floyd Turnage; $10,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 111 Mark Dr.; from Empire Tax Corp to Edward Frawley Sr & Edward Frawley Jr.; $46,500.
- 207 Merriweather Lane; from Genevieve A. Gula to Tina Koch; $99,000.
- 159 Frey Ln.; from Paul D. Singleton, Jr. & Alma L. Singleton to Cuberto Ocampo-Ortiz & Maria M. Ocampo-Figueroa; $98,000.
- 104 Joseph Drive; from A & B Properties Management of Illinois to Jason Skiles; $105,000.
- 455 Salem Pl.; from William C. Boyce Jr & Sandra K. Boyce to Scott Kolker & Tracy Kolker; $200,000.
- 809 Foxgrove Dr.; from Kayla Fitterer to Alejandro Lara; $160,000.
- 9508 Holy Cross Road; from April A. Elder to Jamie & Matthew Talley; $112,500.
FREEBURG
- 210 North Railroad Street; from Matthew C. Harris & Kara Harris to Ryan Bauer; $91,500.
- 312 Chimney Rock Drive; from Thomas & Julie Murphy to Don Bixby Trust & Sarah Bixby Trust; $270,000.
- 3720 State Route 15; from Joseph & Kathy Feurer to Christopher A. Luebbers; $232,000.
- 120 Tall Maple Court; from Dane Brueggemann & Shannon Brueggemann to CNR Inc; $75,000.
- 5512 Barber Lane; from Bryan & Marlana Blomenkamp to Donato Ashley Rivera; $480,000.
- 715 Pine Tree Lane; from Dale & Cindy Weber to Kristen R. Schaufler; $171,000.
- 4 Milford Drive; from Eldon A. Trame & Elizabeth A. Stewart to Austin S. Luberda & Katie A. Luberda; $165,000.
LEBANON
- Dressel Road; from Donald Mersinger to Mark Swift; $62,000.
- 9900 Oak Grove School Road; from Stephen Medford to James Mullen; $85,000.
- 310 S. Pearl Street; from Jonathan R. Reynolds to Ryan Schmollinger & Jackie L. Schmollinger; $99,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 416 East Corrington Street; from Steven D. Bennett II to Cheryl M. McDaniel; $125,000.
- 208 Falling Leaf Way; from Tina M. Revermann to Richard Paul & Rebecca L. Learned; $188,000.
- 423 Falling Leaf Way; from Shawn L. Houser & Tina R. Houser to John Runyon & Trista P. Runyon; $162,500.
- 36 West Main St.; from Susan E. Griffithe to Rayleigh Properties LLC; $250,000.
- 1134 Whimbrel Run; from Michael Pastuzyn & Stacey Coleman Pastuzyn to Eric J. Kruse; $306,000.
MILLSTADT
- 5612 Saxton Road; from Mark R. Weber & Barbara L. Weber to Michael R. Farms Revocable Trust; $500,000.
O’FALLON
- 202 Knollhaven Trail; from Wallace J. Bowen & Sharon L. Bowen to Erik Bowman & Heather Bowman; $307,000.
- 424 Marbleton Circle; from Roy E. Robertson & Elizabeth A. Bowman to Darius Harper & Cristy Harper; $362,500.
- 433 Vancroft Place; from Barnes Properties Inc. to Wallace J. Bowen & Sharon L. Bowen; $257,500.
- 600 Aladar Drive; from Andre M. Greedan & Patricia Greedan to Shane M. Andrews & Mallory M. Andrews; $207,500.
- 1450 Willoughby Drive; from Robert E. Gilligan & Margaret A. Gilligan to Joshua P. Martin & Nichole D. Martin; $163,000.
- 932 Maces Grove Road; from Andrew D. Suchanek to Terrance Chisholm; $67,000.
- 122 Red Pine Avenue; from James P. Doll & Cynthia G. Doll to Patrick M. Feeley & Rebecka Feeley; $167,500.
- 611 Linden Ct.; from Covert A. Soule & Christina E. Soule to David Brown; $151,500.
- 118 Ruth Drive; from Julie A. Pena to Josephine Ballard; $145,000.
- 702 West Madison Drive; from Steven A. Young to Megan Leonard; $94,500.
- 201 South Smiley Street; from Carolyn Largen to Hollie Rodriguez; $110,000.
- 314 Edna Drive; from David A. Bird & Catherine L. Bird to Brent Ruehrdanz; $149,000.
- 1417 Victoria Square Court; from Kappert Construction to Kurtis Lewis & Ke'lra Lewis; $359,500.
- 405 Vancroft Place; from Barnes Properties INc to Larry G. Brokering & Kathy L. Brokering; $235,000.
- 1804 Riviera Lane; from SMR LLC to Thomas J. Bagley & Sherlene M. Bagley; $312,000.
- 953 Stone Briar Dr.; from McBride Stone Briar LLC to Tyrone Glispie & Yvonne J Glispie; $275,500.
- 1001 Sunny Ridge Ct.; from McBride Stone Bridge LLC to David Q. Swaney & Robin R. Swaney; $357,000.
SHILOH
- 139 Maple Street; from John E. Dunn to Raymond Kelly; $19,000.
SMITHTON
- 5783 Meramec Court; from Matthew S. Knake & Kristen M. Knake to Knneth Krieg & Samantha Krieg; $202,500.
SWANSEA
- 1736 Lombardi Court; from Sean & Samantha Box to Kevin & Laura Evans; $188,500.
- 4247 Bassen Drive; from John & Traci Bredenkamp to 4247 Bassen Land Trust; $145,000.
- 1773 Dalton Drive; from Geralyn Fisher to Joel & Candace Attey; $209,000.
Madison County
ALHAMBRA
- 0 Marine Rd.; from Kevin M. Luitjohan, Heather Luitjohan to Randy Plunk, Sara Plunk; $75,000.
ALTON
- 5425 Humbart Rd.; from Secretary Veterans Affairs, SEC Veterans Affairs, U.S. Dept of Veterans Affairs to Aaron T Joyce; $5,330.
- 38 Mather St.; from Jay Robin Wohnlich, Jacqueline Ann Wohnlich, John William Wohnlich to Jan Rene Bates, Timothy Stone; $95,000.
- 1410 &1412 Monroe St.; from Pay Mew Now LLC to Kaydean Group LLC; $65,000.
BETHALTO
- 221 James St.; from Raymond Nelson, Angela R. Nelson to Jeremy Durbin, Luciana Durbin; $138,500.
COLLINSVILLE
- 671 Oak Trail; from Vicky K. Odorizzi, Vicky K. Middleton to Shawn J. Smith, Connie E. Smith; $110,000.
- 201 Beverly Ln.; from James M. Gray, Shirley J. Gray to Randall W. Ross, Corrina Ross; $125,000.
- 133 March Dr.; from Wilma L. Harrell to Eric Bolandis; $62,000.
- 112 Glenwood St.; from Jose Natera to Kimberly A. Hooper, John P. Hooper; $142,000.
- 543 Penneylvania St.; from James Cole, Sarah A. Cole to Cartus Financial Corp; $127,000.
- 106 Westwood Dr.; from Daniel Bode to GMW Investing LLC; $55,000.
- 224 St Louis Rd.; from Lena Marie Ninness, Clyde D. Ninness Jr., Clyde D. Ninness Sr. to Emily Rose Johns; $30,000.
EAST ALTON
- 130 Hodge St.; from Misty Prater to Brittany Baker; $78,500.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 8643 Fruit Rd.; from Scott M. Gallagher, Christine M. Gallagher to Michael W. Schwartz, Sara B. Schwartz; $390,000.
- 519 Schwarz Rd.; from Collinsville Building Loan Assoc to Jeffery Swiatek, Christina Swiatek; $545,000.
- 113 Behrens Dr.; from Erin M. Vaughn to Fred Melvin, Jolynn Melvin; $235,000.
- 8703 Rosewood Hills Dr.; from Steven Faulkner, Jennifer Faulkner to George Michael Stewart, Amy M. Stewart; $590,000.
- 222 N Fillmore St.; from Edwin Charles Twesten III, Lisa Twesten to David M. Patton, Stacy L. West; $225,000.
- 527 WE Lake Dr.; from 527 West Lake LLC, five Hundred Twenty Seben West Lake LLC to Andrew Charles Bode, Kenneth E. Woycke; $162,000.
- 817 Hillsboro Ave.; from Samuel R. Makler Dr. to Blue Line Rental Group LLC; $70,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 6476 Green Acres Rd.; from James B. Dean, Julie M. Dean to Phillip E. Laswell Jr., Christal L. Laswell; $154,500.
- 25 Gaslight Ln.; from Jon Keith Frohock, Beckie Ann Frohock to Jason McKinney; $202,500.
- 16 Squire Dr.; from Michael D. Cory to Kevin Bauer; $185,000.
- 133 Meridian Oaks Dr.; from Shane Shafer, Lindsi Shafer to Michael D. Cory, Carla C. Bowen; $310,000.
- 16 Ginger Creek Pkwy; from Beverly J. Pohlman, David Strickfaden to Pifer Properties LLC; $345,000.
- 541 Trails End; from William E. Peterman, Patty J. Peterman to Brian Utechtt, Todd Robinson, $135,000.
- 262 N Meridian Rd.; from Doug E. Childerson to Cory Winfield, Christina Winfield; $236,000.
- 5931 State Rt 162; from Stephen Wilforg to Donald Souder, Michele Souder; $290,000.
- 52 Brenda St.; from Toni C. Mutschler, Antonionette Certa to Kyle Sykes, Elizabeth Sykes; $190,000.
- 18 Pioneer Trails; from Elite Development LLC to Remington Properties LLC; $81,000.
- 38 Waterford Ln.; from Terry L. Zweig, Cindy L. Zweig to Gregory Reif, Jennifer Heckler; $205,000.
- 340 Jo Lee Ln.; from Michael G. Chrisos, Donna M. Chrisos to Kelsey J. Ballard, David Kirgan; $321,000.
- 118 Bayfield Dr.; from Darren T. Jones, Megan R. Jones, Magen R. Gibson to Ian A. thaoms, Trishia Lea Thomas; $178,500.
GODFREY
- 2822 Gerson Ave.; from Jacob N. Iman, to Julia Roemer; $55.00.
GRANITE CITY
- 1611 Clark Ave.; from Property Acquisition l LLC, Property Acquisition 1 LLC; $79,000.
- 2637 State St.; from Norman G. Alexander, Lorraine D. Alexander to Jules M. Ragnetti; $75,000.
- 3001 Benton St.; from Steven L. Barrow, Erin R. Barrow to Natalie Glasper, Dwight Fletcher; $140,000.
- 3416 Lake Dr.; from Mark M. Maxim, Alice M. Maxin to Berin Wildt; $141,000.
HIGHLAND
- 50 Arrowleaf St.; from Anthony W. Moore, Amber L. Moore to Charles M. Jurczak, Lauren N. Jurczak; $193,500.
- 1019 Helcetia Dr.; from Audrey J. Kirsch to Merl Allen Stroder, Jane A. Stroder; $149,000.
- 2604 Meadow Ridge; from Joesph Cline, Georgianna Cline to Kimberly Marie Smith, Donald Edward; $280,000.
- 2000 Salmon Dr.; from Carol A. Zimmerman, Daniel J. Zommerman to Anita Holman; $200,000.
- 707 Washington St.; from Matthew D. Miller, Minday N. Miller to Ryan T. Melosi; $130,000.
- 240 N Porte Dr.; from Kimberly Huelsman, Kimberly M. Smith, Donald Smith to Emmarie L. Snyder; $185,000.
- 50 N Port Dr.; from Thomas C. Eslinger, Sheena D. Eslinger to John F. Clarkin, Megan A. Clarkin; $196,000.
MARYVILLE
- 309 Drost St.; from Health Sources LLC, All Biz Construction to Melinda K. Harrison, Jarell E. Harrison; $179,500.
- 21 Oak Leaf Dr.; from John Stephaens to Mark E. Cartier, Veronica M. Cartier; $252,500.
- 109 Bauer Ln.; from Kyle Smith, Jacquelynn Smith to Franklin Sturgill; $144,000.
- 25 Gary Ave.; from Sharon M. Frey, M. Sharon Frey, Charles E. Frey to Patrick Scannell; $106,000.
- 2275 Haverford Ct.; from Charles G. Taylor, Sharon A. Taylor to Derek D. Vetter; $195,000.
MORO
- 7555 Lake Heights Dr.; from Timothy C. Roggow, Annalisa Roggow to Robert Becraft, Meghan Becraft; $185,000.
ROXANA
- 211 Rohm Place; from Alana K. Yount, Corey J. Silveus, Maria Silveus to Aitum Michelle Carr; $65,000.
ST. JACOB
- 8735 Cardinal Creek; from Wendell Creek Estates LLC to James M Scholz, Regins L Scholz; $48,000.
SOUTH ROXANA
- 400 Prek St.; from Barbara L. Bagent, Lawrence Joseph Cunningham to Kenneth L. Springer, Kelly R. Springer; $90,500.
TROY
- 18 Cedarbrooke; from Jessica Walden, Jessica Biggs, Ernest Walden to Andrew Halter, Sarah Halter; $195,000.
- 108 Ridge Crossing Ln.; from Sean M. Wolters, Kendra Wolters to Richard A. Pennington, Erin E. Pennington; $331,000.
- 119 W Clay St.; from Larry Cates, Patricia Bregen to CBH Holdings LLC; $315,000.
- 324 Jennifer Ct.; from Oasis Investment LLC to Brent L. White; $49,500.
- 20 Royal Oaks Dr.; from Wanda S. Mask, Bobbie C. Mask to Jason E. cook, Chelsea M. Englehard; $300,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 209 Picker Ave.; from Fannie Mae, Federal National Mtg to Glenda Hebblethwaite; $18,000.
- 3401 Crescent Ct.; from Fulford Homes RHT LLC to Thomas F. Palazzolo, Shelby O. Palazzolo; $248,500.
WORDEN
- 1920 Sextant Dr.; from Richard G. Ford to Connie A. Sutter; $117,000.
- 1585 SU Twan Dr.; from Armard Michaud, Deanna Michaud to David F. Norris, Marion L. Morris; $284,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 2842 Robert Drive; from Richard P. Herbert to Arnold W. Lamarr & David S. Peckham; $210,000.
- 3009 Croatia Drive; from Darren D. & Tammy A. Hines to Matthew W. Bradley; $148,500.
- 3 Berry Patch Lane; from Lisa J. & Mark G. Hrdlicka to Laura C. & Robert A. Juelfs; $450,000.
WATERLOO
- 8 Dwight Street; from Cheri L. & Paul Levin to Samantha Levin; $126,000.
- 1628 Lakeview Drive; from Raymond E. & Shirley J. Hesterberg to Jared V. Nagel; $150,000.
- 718 Pheasant Run; from JLP Homes LLC to Cynthia A. & Louis E. Kite; $278,000.
