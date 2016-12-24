Public Records

December 24, 2016 8:00 AM

Marriage Licenses

St. Clair County

  • Acosta-Gil, Carlos Ernesto of Collinsville to Hernandez, Daisy Frances of Collinsville
  • Adams, Zachary Dylan of Freeburg to Swope, Blu Jem of Freeburg
  • Allan, Hamzh H of Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Musa, Imman of Swansea
  • Amsler, Greg D of Collinsville to Douglas, Stephanie M of Collinsville
  • Anderson, James Jason of New Athens to Birkner, Brittany Nicole of New Athens
  • Anderson, Justin Scott of Mascoutah to Clark, Diane of Mascoutah
  • Apple, Tyler David of Collinsville to Dix, Jennifer Lauren of Collinsville
  • Aydt, Matthew Scott of Highland to Koester, Kelsey Lynne of Highland
  • Bailey, John Charles of O’Fallon to Quiroga Rios, Talia Odemaris of O’Fallon
  • Bean, Joshua Curtis of East St. Louis to Saddler, Ronisha Arvella of Alton
  • Beizer, Christopher Eric of O’Fallon to Smith, Andrea Jean of O’Fallon
  • Bell, Dusten Dean of Fairview Heights to Paige, Meranda Jo of Fairview Heights
  • Beverly, Keith Lamon of Spanish Lake, Missouri to Turner, Pamela Denise of Spanish Lake, Missouri
  • Birk, Jeffrey M of Swansea to Wright, Erin L of Swansea
  • Boide Jr, Phillip Edward of Lebanon to Wiley, Sandra Lynn of Lebanon
  • Boyer, Christopher Scott of Belleville to Weeks, Morgan Leeann of Belleville
  • Bradley, Marcus of East Saint Louis to Rogers, Shemeka La Trice of East St. Louis
  • Braggs Sr, De Mon Cortez of Belleville to Scott, Aisha A of Belleville
  • Breeden, Christopher Gregory of Belleville to Gorline, Sarah Kathleen of Belleville
  • Britcher, Dakota James of Fairview Heights to Yaeger, Myranda Hope of Fairview Heights
  • Buesking, Daryel E of Edwardsville to Mank, Carol M of Belleville
  • Burrell, Craig Demetrius A of Cahokia to Brown, Leonche' Detimmia of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Case Jr, Thomas Earl of Belleville to Blomenkamkp, Teresa Margaret of Belleville
  • Christian, Charles Coby of East St. Louis to Wilborn, Stephanie Likia of Belleville
  • Coffey, Kristopher Scott of O’Fallon to Guida, Bethany Rose of O’Fallon
  • Cole, Ryan Glenn of Mascoutah to Keck, Stacy Marie of Mascoutah
  • Colvis, Margurite A of O’Fallon to English, Tristin J of O’Fallon
  • Cozad, Joshua Sean of Caseyville to Hilker, Caitlin Nichole of Caseyville
  • Davis, Orlon Vanel of Belleville to Jones, Brittany Nicole of Belleville
  • Davis, Tony Arnez of Vinita Park, Missouri to Choice, Ambrozine Annette of Vinita Park, Missouri
  • De Avila Villegas, Manuel Antonio of Collinsville to Pena, Mayra Saenz of Collinsville
  • Deleary, Lee Edward of Swansea to Stone, Jessica Rhea of Swansea
  • Dixon, Jeffrey Michael of Belleville to Carter, Ashley Nicole of Belleville
  • Dodds, Brian L of St. Louis, Missouri to Garrett, Jasmyn Ic of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Downen, Jerry Francis of Freeburg to Fuller, Tracy Lynn of Freeburg
  • Eckert, Luke J of Belleville to Roche, Erika L of Belleville
  • Eisele, Douglas Michael of Belleville to Vermeiren, Lynn Valentine of Belleville
  • England, Timothy Andrew of Belleville to Horcher, Jamie Lynn of Belleville
  • Erlinger Sr, Charles Mitchell of Cahokia to Lechido, Marilyn Dayte of Cahokia
  • Findley, Drake Logan of Belleville to Jardee, Kristian Elaine of Belleville
  • Gonzalez, Jose U of O’Fallon to Steele, Emily A of O’Fallon
  • Hampton Jr, William Ervin of Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Schipkowski, Kendra Ann of Edwardsville
  • Hansen, Robert Anthony of Lebanon to Leisure, Shannon Katherine of Lebanon
  • Harris, Dylan Tyler of Hoyleton to Smith, Sarah Dawn of Fayetteville
  • Heinzl, Kyle Alexander of Swansea to Kohler, Tarah Lynn of Waterloo
  • Heitzig, Dillon Matthew of Greenville to Hagler, Abigail Madison of Pocahontas
  • Hernandez, Pablo Virginio of Granite City to Chambliss, Jessica Lauren of Granite City
  • Hill Jr, William Anthony of Belleville to Grimmett, Victoria Jahea of Belleville
  • Honchel, Branden Ray of Swansea to Dengler-Junge, Katelin Kay of Swansea
  • Honer Jr, Theodore Anthony of Belleville to Newton, Diane Elizabeth of New Baden
  • Horton, Willie Johnson of Belleville to Harlan, Florince Marie of Belleville
  • Huber, James M of Belleville to Huber, Kathy A of Belleville
  • James, Rudolph D of Phoenix, Arizona to Haley Danley, Ella R of Phoenix, Arizona
  • Kampwerth, Jason Rick of O’Fallon to Sandoval, Teresa Nicole of O’Fallon
  • Kelly, Matthew Joseph of Fairview Heights to Bolby, Stephanie Marie of Fairview Heights
  • Khalil, Nasif H of St. Louis, Missouri to Turner, Shelia A of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Knutson, Lars Theodore of Fairview Heights to Woods, Aja Nashay of Fairview Heights
  • Lacy Sr, William C of Caseyville to Walker, Linda S of Caseyville
  • Lewis, Michael S of Dupo to Kinder, Brandy J of Dupo
  • Marr, Bradley A of Collinsville to Lechner, Alaynna M of Collinsville
  • Mc Keever Jr, James Leon of Belleville to Piatt, Corena Rae of Belleville
  • McCray, Edward of Cahokia to Irby, Ollie Mae of Cahokia
  • McKinney, Keenan Demario of Cahokia to Turner, Tina Marie of Cahokia
  • Middendorf, Anthony Leo of Fayetteville to Biekert, Annette Kathryn of Fayetteville
  • Million, Joseph Z of East Carondelet to Robinson, Danielle Lynn of East Carondelet
  • Mitchell, Kevin Eugene of Dupo to Rambo, Lesa Ann of Dupo
  • Molina-Pino, Pedro of Fairview Heights to Kane, Brenna Christine of Fairview Heights
  • Moore, Marquette Denise of Washington Park to Love, Chicketa Lynette of Washington Park
  • Muich, John Ryan of Indianapolis, Indiana to Wilcox, Alexa Lind of Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Norrenberns, Bernard John of Mascoutah to Bolletta, Katelyn Pauline of Mascoutah
  • Ochoa, Luis Antonio of Belleville to Avalos, Araceli of Belleville
  • Oneal, James Daniel of Belleville to Washington, Kenya Marie of Belleville
  • Petty, Alexander Jennings of Collinsville to Hoff, Rachel Lynn of Collinsville
  • Phillips, Brendan Michael of O’Fallon to Korte, Miranda Kristine of O’Fallon
  • Putnam, Shaun Allen of Dupo to Hosna, Dawn Marie of Dupo
  • Raby, Jacob Scott Kelly of O’Fallon to Bierl, Kendall Marlys of Bloomington
  • Ramos, Joshua Roberto of Fairview Heights to Maravillas Wendt, Jenna Joy of Fairview Heights
  • Raymer, Nathan G of Belleville to Easley, Karah Ann of Belleville
  • Reel, Anthony Tyler of Valley Park, Missouri to McConnaughhay, Anna Christine of Valley Park, Missouri
  • Rivera, Orlando Joel of O’Fallon to Rodriguez Rivera, Johanaliz of O’Fallon
  • Rodriguez, Jacob Isaac of Edwardsville to Page, Gwendolyn Rae of Edwardsville
  • Romero, Jose M of Belleville to Langlois Avilez, Nelly of Belleville
  • Santos, Juani Che of O’Fallon to Rojas, Karina Veronica of Collinsville
  • Schaefer, Nathaniel James Joseph to Hainline, Rachel Nicole of Belleville
  • Schreder, Nathan Parker of Swansea to Schreder, Kara Lynn of Swansea
  • Schult Jr, Alan Lee of Mascoutah to Hughes, Savannah Michelle of Mascoutah
  • Sellers, Chico H of St. Jacob to Johndrow, Crystal Marie of Farmington, Missouri
  • Sellers, Cory Alan of O’Fallon to Schwaegel, Kristin Lynn of O’Fallon
  • Simmons, Charles William of Collinsville to Davis, Tina Fay of Collinsville
  • Simmons, Jamaal George of O’Fallon to Neeley, Ashley Janelle of Troy
  • Sims, Richard Gene of Belleville to Siebert, Laura Lynn of Belleville
  • Smith Sr, Leon of St. Louis, Missouri to Willis-Boyd, Marcia Lynn of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Smith, Stephen A of Mascoutah to Bush, Brittany L of Cahokia
  • Smith, Zachary P of Belleville to McCoy, Lauryn M of Belleville
  • Staton, Kenneth W of Scott AFB to Salerno, Erika L of Scott AFB
  • Stennis Jr, Frank Carlos of Cahokia to Beison, Latanya J of Cahokia
  • Stock, Bradley W of Belleville to McClain, Alyssa N of Belleville
  • Thompson, Cameron John Allen of Belleville to Craig, Jennifer Janet of Belleville
  • Umbanhowar, Aaron Charles of Belleville to Brink, Jasmin Irene of Belleville
  • Vandiver, Mark Lee of Swansea to Branson, Teresa Lynn of Swansea
  • Viers, Bradley Logan of Smithton to Rodaway, Patty Ann of Belleville
  • Wallace, Jason M of Belleville to Neuner, Amber N of Belleville
  • Washington, Harold Demond of St. Johns/Overland Missouri to Browden, Berdnetta Charice of St. Johns/Overland Missouri
  • West, John F of Belleville to Chavez, Jessica R of Belleville
  • Westbrook, Justin Lee Alan of Belleville to Manternach, Amanda Marie of Belleville
  • Wilson, Cameron T of Colorado Springs, Colorado to Huebner, Jamie L of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
  • Womble, David Lee of Freeburg to Boss, Eva Nicole of Freeburg
  • Yee, Christopher W of Fairview Heights to Artime, Maria Lynn of Fairview Heights
  • Zargan, Benjamin Thomas of O’Fallon to Morgan, Linsey Beth of O’Fallon

