Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 2712 Walter Street; from Kody Kinder & Amy McElroy to Robert Rosner & Nancy Bakay; $56,500.
- 1 Towne Hall Estates Lane; from Leonard & Sharon Kujawa to Deborah Habian; $300,000.
- 241 Sunset Drive; from Michael Heidenfelder to Kayla & Lynn McNew; $66,500.
- 212 North 74th Street; from Karla Anthony to RDS Development Corporation; $55,000.
- 41 S. 86th Street; from Kenneth M. Robinson to Gabriel & Melissa Ross; $112,000.
- 3281 Springbrook Drive; from Chris & Mary Wrigley to Ross Peters; $126,000.
- 901 West D Street; from Jerry & Andrea Talley to Anthony Quinn; $9,500.
- 2322 College Avenue; from Edward L. Dougherty & Sumala Dougherty to Eddie Lilako; $123,500.
- 2508 Eastview Drive; from Brennan Holding LLC to Decent Properties LLC; $165,000.
- 314 N. Illinois St.; from Excell Belleville Inc to WBBU Properties LLC; $950,500.
- 1617 S. Illinois Street; from Joseph H. Sinovic to Patrick L. Mandeville & Robin L. Mandeville; $114,000.
- 3033 Wye Oak Drive; from Billy J. Cochran & Debra A. Cochran to Christopher B. Copans & Gabrielle Copans; $196,500.
- 38 Whiteside Drive; from Full Moon Real Estates Inc. to Everett T. Temple Jr.; $122,000.
- 815 South Illinois Street; from Kristine L. Marquard, Kevin F. Marquard & Keith A. Marquard to Jesse T. Trent; $16,500.
- 19 Highwood Drive; from New Era Ventures LLC to Kaitlyn Hulsey; $90,000.
- 1647 Golf Course Drive; from William & Stephanie Carberry to Zachary & Lindsi Yoder; $300,000.
CAHOKIA
- 9 Ruby Street; from American Cash Fund LLC to Shannon D. Dowell; $7,000.
- 805 St. Matthew Drive; from Betty Chu to CLJ Services LLC; $11,000.
- 805 St, Matthew Drive; from CLJ Services LLC to Topstone INV CAH 1 LLC; $19,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 900 Half Moon Lane; from Forest Lakes Acquisition LLC to Cornelius Murry; $49,500.
- 7945 Laurel Flats Drive; from CA Jones Inc to Kevin G. Leveling; $170,500.
DUPO
- 132 N 7th Street; from Bryan A. Cort & Karen Cort to Machelle R. Timmons; $138,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 809 North 24th Street; from Willie Stallworth to George W. Stallworth & Gaynisha S. Allen; $29,000.
- 753 Post Place; from MAD Management LLC to Anthony L. Davis; $20,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 832 Lincoln Highway; from James W. Dunn to Caravia Holdings Group Inc; $165,000.
- 111 Kassing Avenue; from Ruby Bailey to Steven Porter; $82,000.
- 306 Coates Drive; from Randy Cleveland to Mallory May & Christopher Cleveland; $141,000.
- 10055 Bunkum Road; from Regions Bank to Great Falls Land Trust; $195,000.
- 29 Schaperkoetter Drive; from James A. Tylka to Chad & Rebecca Genslinger; $100,000.
- 640 Wild Horse Creek Drive; from Joseph Phaneuf & Dana Phaneuf to Darlene D. Bonds & Allen E. Bonds; $219,500.
- 3 Hillcrest Drive; from Goshen Real Estate LLC to Sandra Lee & Allen D. Kreke; $117,000.
- 4906 Lawrence Drive; from Thomas J. Douthit & Cathy M. Douthit to Bobby E. Jones Jr. & Carol Jones-Jones; $200,000.
FREEBURG
- 821 Cemetery Road; from Etta Madura Revocable Trust to George & Elizabeth Ngundue; $380,000.
- 107 North Main Street; from Mary Lou Piffner to Brandon & Tricia Morlan; $59,000.
- 3422 State Route 159; from Citizens Community Bank to Gregory T. Wieland; $94,000.
LEBANON
- 830 Scott Troy Road; from Cnr Inc to Douglas M. Simmers & Kari A. Simmers; $372,500.
- 421 S. Fritz Street; from Paula Dawson to Stonehenge Partnership; $50,500.
- 311 W. Dee Street; from Estates of Leroy Dawson to Justin & Lesley Gerald; $11,000.
MARISSA
- 407 East Spring; from Damiel J. Weymouth & Stacy M. Weymouth to Mark Ries; $75,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 9655 Quapaw Court; from AKS Development LLC to Kappert Construction; $57,500.
- 1130 Hackberry Drive; from James & Adrienne Villotti to Samer & Alana Fanous; $168,000.
- XXX Brickyard Road; from William & Joyce Hoover to Bret & Susan Rasch; $5,000.
MILLSTADT
- 3314 Village Green; from Delmar D. Thom & Dian L. Thom to Michael M. Jones; $200,000.
NEW ATHENS
- State Route 156; from Margaret A. Klein-Schaefer to Kevin C. Kreher; $1,000,000.
- Baer Road, Keim Road; from Anita M. Jennings to Dennis & Stefanie Zanders; $700,000.
O’FALLON
- 106 Robert Drive; from Sky Blue Development Inc. to Anthony Arellano; $150,000.
- 1025 Oxford Hill Road; from Roland J. Port & Sally A. Port to Ryan N. Barnhart & Sandra P. Barnhart; $239,500.
- 412 Magnolia Drive; from Teresa K. Hollingsworth to Craig Bosomworth & Natalie Bosomworth; $171,500.
- 1310 Timber Ridge Trace; from Reserves of Timber Ridge LLC to Phillips Custom Builders Inc; $65,000.
- 1243 Wayne Court; from Stacey R. Maggio to Leonardo Pereira Da Silva; $300,000.
- 201 East State Street; from RC & SM Investments LLC to The Bike Surgeon Inc; $330,000.
- 704 Juniper Drive; from Donna M. Roper, Lori A. Burch, Daniel J. Elrod, Lisa E. Miller & Mary E. Elrod to Daniel J. Elrod & Jeanette T. Elrod; $105,000.
- 801 Cardiff Court; from Andrea T Green Armstrong to Michelle M. Heavens; $265,000.
- 513 Frost Court; from Brent Haar to Eugene D. Patton; $240,000.
- 719 Aladar Drive; from Erik & Kimberlee Johnson to Rae Jean E. Wood; $164,000.
- 305 East Washington Street; from SMZ Corporation to Timothy P. Northcutt & Brittany Northcutt; $145,000.
- 110 Central Avenue; from Larry Newsom to Fireball 1960 LLC 1; $90,000.
SHILOH
- 209 Red Bud Lane; from Mercy J. Ferrell to Jeffrey M. Andria; $171,500.
- 3299 Cedar Creek Court; from Debra R. Sexton to Terrance D Cooley; $133,500.
- 3440 Dakota Drive; from Homes by Design Inc. to Ryan C. Hall; $241,500.
SMITHTON
- 4747 State Route 159; from Robert J. McDill & Barbara Woods-McDill to Christy Harris; $235,000.
- 8 Cletus Avenue; from Laura Lauck to Lauren M. Dietz; $102,000.
SWANSEA
- 1023 Barteau Drive; from Michael L. Bond & Patricia C. Bond to Carnetta Chalmers & Laura J. Chalmers; $365,000.
- 30 Fawn Meadows; from Todd Tyler & Jennifer Tyler to Randy Harrawood & Laura Harrawood; $165,000.
- 1881 Old Park Lane; from CA Jones Inc. to Gary & Nancy Hoeffken; $183,500.
- 1512 Meragnser; from Thomas J. Thompson & Kimberlea A. Thompson to Michael Santanello & Amber Santanello; $300,000.
Madison County
ALTON
- 3521 Omega St.; from Jared McNelly, Suzanne McNelly to Jacob P. Mayden, Milissa A. Wessehr; $53,330.
- 3754 Elmore Dr.; from Patricia J. Porter, Kenneth L. Porter to David K. Davis, Lori K. Davis; $95.000.
- 2208 State St.; from Allen Krieftmeyer to James Dennis Neal; $42,000.
BETHALTO
- 0 Moreland Rd.; from R L P Development Co Inc, RLP Development Co Inc to Cedarhurst Bethalto Real Estate LLC; $300,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 1221 W. Main St.; from Andrew Schneider to Bridget Boudreau; $82,000.
- 324 Lumaghi Heights; from Brady Bruhn, Summer L. Bruhn, Summer L. Walters to Joshua Kulla Branz, Joshua Kulla, Joshua Branz; $107,000.
- 397 Wilson Ave.; from Adam B. Dye, Catherine Dye to Carl Lee Weatherford; $139,500.
EAST ALTON
- 228 W Haller Dr.; from Carmen R. Schenato to Federal Home Loan MTG Corp; $11,330.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 492 Monticello Pl.; from Thomas Bardon, Donna Bardoon to Donald Maxwell, Alyssa A. Maxwell; $300,000.
- 602 Hancock St.; from Sara Beth Godar, Sara Beth Oberle, Tom Godar to Kenny Garcia, Rebecca Garcia; $125,000.
- 3950 Sequoia Dr.; from Jessie L. Travis, Meshille D. Travis to John Allen Gooden, Kelsey A. Gooden; $235,000.
- 29 W Southcrest Circle; from Joseph A. Lanzante, Cathi R. Lanzante to Alice A. Hayes; $330,000.
- 2548 Spyglass Ct.; from Troy R. Schmidt, Rana L. Schmidt to Jennifer M. Cleveland; $312.330.
- 0 Westview Dr.; from Pamela A. Potter Barry, Pamela A. Potter, Pamela A. Barry, Potter Family Irrevocable Trust; $24,000.
- 336 Shea Ct.; from Clint Gipson, Jennie Gipson to Ben N. Frank, Kendall Frank; $417,000.
- 16 Goshen Woods Estates; from Sylvan S. Landau, Donna M. Landau to Catharine Kahig; $279,000.
GODFREY
- 1717 Blu Fountain Ct.; from Dwight A. Werts, Cheryl A. Werts to Paul Braundmeier, Sarah Braundmeier; $11,330.
- 4916 Chateau Dr.; from Kelly J. Lindsey to John T. Heck, Jeanna C. Heck; $230,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 2916 Mockingbird Ln.; from AR Property Development LLC, A R Property Development LLC to Sharon L. Kline; $63,000.
- 4824 Warnock Ave.; from Alice M. Warren to Josuha Warren, Ashley Warren; $60,000.
- 2415 Woodlawn Ave.; from Andrew P. Crider, Holly L. Crider to Jose A. Castillo Warner, Jose A. Castillo, Jose A. Warner; $95,000.
- 29 Victoria Dr.; from Matthew R. Hartline, Shannon N. Hartline to Kyle R. Pfeffer; $49,000.
- 3515 Maryville Rd.; from John T. Heck II, Jenna Christine Heck to Jose Herrera Jr; $129,000.
- 2816 Birch Ave.; from Paul Perry, Kathy Perry to Lawrence Sheppard, Linda Sheppard; $78,500.
- 3132 Harvard Pl.; from Leslie Cohen, Norma J. Bruner to Jeffery Spicer, Angela Spicer; $95,000.
- 4051 Lake Dr.; from Jeff L. Spicer, Jeffery L. Spicer to Norma J. Brumer; $62,600.
- 1604 Sycamore St.; from Homeinvestors LLC to Carr Properties LLC; $50,000.
- 4537 Walter Ave.; from Douglas Eugene Justus to Andres P. Pendl, Michelle Jean Pendl; $60,000.
HIGHLAND
- 1400 7th St.; from Kathleen Moore, Moore N. Kathleen, Warren G. Moore to Evan R. Foed, Kelsey D. Hovorka; $152,000.
- 10 Black Wolf Run; from Jeremy Manier, Wendy Manier to Krystal S. Connor, Christopher Connor; $264,660.
LIVINGSTON
- 224 Livingston Ave.; from Kenneth A. Karnosky, Karen K. Harding, Kimberly M. Muin, Debra M. McGown, Jeffery A. Karnosky, Joshua A. Karding, Joseph A. Muin, Sarah E. Muin to Roberta Karnosky, Anton Karnosky, Mary C. Carolson, Charles W. Carlson; $95,000.
MARYVILLE
- 1869 Appleton Ct.; from Remington Place LLC to Hartmann Homes LLC; $49,000.
- 3105 Mary Dr.; from Kui Lin, Xiao Ni to Robert McCartney, Elsie McCartney; $127.500.
TROY
- 213 Harbor Mill Dr.; from Roy A. Love, Susan C. Love to Keith W. Woelfel, Kaylyn L. Woelfel; $267.50.
WOOD RIVER
- 447 Evans Ave.; from Diane Rene Catlett, Salvador Militello, Salvador Militto Declaration Trust to Trey L. Catlett; $75,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 403 Wilson Drive; from Danny L. & Janet R. Asbury to David Dana Jr.; $177,500.
- 2807 Overview Drive; from Tamela L. Phillips & Joseph O. Rosier & Betty & Robert Wolz to Scott Stoner; $175,000.
- 218 Longview Drive; from Rhonda Marie Ries-Aguilar to Lisa M. & Michael A. Jauernig; $275,000.
- 522 S Riebeling Street; from Heather D. Middleton to Nicholas C. McClane; $119,000.
WATERLOO
- 916 Oak Creek Lane; from Golden Waterloo LLC to JLP Homes LLC; $37,500.
- 207 Mockingbird Lane; from Norman Eggemeyer to Cheryl E. & Leslie L. Simmons; $181,000.
- 2936 Estate Drive; from Darlene M. & Richard L. Ehrhard to JLP Homes LLC; $56,500.
- 206 Mockingbird Lane; from Brad M. & Renee L. Davis to Roman Cannon & Maria Hausmann-Cannnon; $225,000.
- 980 Cedar Lake Drive; from John R. & Kim A. Reiter to Deborah A. & Robert W. Heal; $343,000.
- 816 Foxglove Drive; from Cori L. & Ryan L. Brewer to Jared L. Huch; $160,000.
- 1147 Castle Green Drive; from Southern Illinois Development LLC to CA Jones INC; $36,500.
