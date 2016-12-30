St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- Ryanne Waeckerle and Dan Waeckerle, Swansea, a girl, Nov. 24
- Amelia M. and Brian L Dumstorff, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 24
- Staisha Orear and Joshua Harrell, Sparta, a boy, Nov. 25
- Alicia and Jonathan Farmer, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 26
- Alexis Woods and Jaron Fountain, Cahokia, a boy, Nov. 26
- Dana and Brent Trame,Trenton, a boy, Nov. 26
- Sarah and Kevin Heine, Ruma, a girl, Nov. 28
- Michelle and Steve Janko, Freeburg, a girl, Nov. 28
- Kimberly Pratt, East Carondelet, a boy, Nov. 28
- Leah Mendenhall and Timothy McGary, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 30
- Breanna Robison and Justin Wilmsmeyer, New Athens, a girl, Nov. 29
- Shagina Porter and Jarron Travis Sr, Cahokia, a girl, Nov. 28
- Skye and Christian Brock, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 30
- Spring and Gordon Philpott, SAFB, a girl, Nov. 30
Memorial Hospital East
- Jaycie and Zackary Wright, Marissa, a girl, Oct. 6
- Javayshia Smith and Kenneth Berry Jr, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 6
- Lastarria and Willie James, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 6
- Alyssa and William Mueller, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 7
- Karen Howell and Donald Chambless Jr, Collinsville, a boy, Oct. 7
- Carlyle Townley and Brandon Jordan, Sparta, a boy, Oct. 7
- Kourtney Buckingham and Kyle LeRuez, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 7
- Jennifer and David Boden, New Athens, a boy, Oct. 7
- Marissa and Ryan Waller, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 8
- Hailey Ogilvie and William Monroe, Sparta, a girl, Oct. 9
- Katie and Jeremy Fernandez, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 9
- Keishia Smith and Antione Lewis, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 12
- Ashley Rettinger and Travis Davis, Coulterville, a boy, Oct. 12
- Brittney and Cory Sargent, Waterloo, a girl, Oct. 13
- Jordan and Chase Kimler, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 13
- Danelle and Andrew Wilson, Okawville, a boy, Oct. 13
- Savannah and Freddie King, New Athens, a boy, Oct. 14
- Alicia and Justin Powers, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 14
- Amanda Venatta and Josh Costello, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 15
- Deja and Naason Cook, Shiloh, a boy, Oct. 15
- Kayla Rensing and Matthew Thole, Aviston, a boy, Oct. 15
- Elizabeth and Travis Shaw, New Athens, a girl, Oct. 16
- Audrianna and James Pennington, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 17
- Erinn Hoults and Chris Haynes Jr, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 17
- Tykeia and Freddie Odell Jr, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 17
- Theresa Sims and Randal Lewis, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 18
- Alyssa Mueth and Blain Loepker, Germantown, a boy, Oct. 19
- Heather and Matt Price, Ellis Grove, a boy, Oct. 20
- Treva and Harry Mitchell, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 20
- Tiffany Hawkings and Jeremiah Crumble, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 20
- Angel and Doug Fitch, Troy, a girl, Oct. 20
- Stephanie Hester, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 20
- Allison and Alexander Wolfe, Columbia, a girl, Oct. 21
- Samantha and Christopher Jenkins, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 21
- Kellie Schohn and Jerry Boens, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 22
- Amanda Wager and Daniel Trammell, Marissa, a girl, Oct. 22
- Nichole and Timothy O’Connor, Swansea, a girl, Oct. 22
- Laura and Dustin Gross, Hecker, a girl, Oct. 24
- Seana Flynn and Christopher Chartrand Jr, Dupo, a boy, Oct. 24
- Heather and Lukcan Cleveland, Evansville, a boy, Oct. 26
- Paulyana Martin, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 27
- Lindsay and Blake Gleeson, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 28
- Beth and Lucas Fix, Smithton, a girl, Oct. 28
- Rebecca and William Huddleston, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 28
- Bridget and Brandon White, Smithton, a boy, Oct. 30
- Alexa Russell, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 31
- Amber and Michael Jacobs, Okawville, a girl, Oct. 31
Memorial Hospital
- Uvonne Cherry and Percy Bean Jr, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 30
- Mya and Lamarian Dixon Sr, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 30
- Kimberly and John Antone, Fairview Heights, a girl, Sep. 2
- Danyelle Beck and Jeremy Conrad, Germantown, a boy, Sep. 2
- Lindsey and Robert Swacil, Columbia, a boy, Oct. 5
- Gayle and Tyler McCrary, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 5
- Kendra Tretter and Justin Bockhorn, Steeleville, a girl, Oct. 12
- Celeste Buford and Orlando Porter Jr, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 12
- Kailey Allison and Steven Rushing Jr, Collinsville, a girl, Oct. 12
- Kristin Carron and Donald Shoemaker IV, Millstadt, a girl, Oct. 13
- Breanna Allmon, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 13
- Loretta Eads and Eddy Evans, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 14
- Edith Caudillo and Jonathan Ramirez, Caseyville, a girl, Oct. 16
- Nakendra Turner and Anthony Baer, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 16
- Brittany Williams-Rodgers and Christopher Rodgers, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 18
- Jamesha Rogers and Devario Moore Sr, East St Louis, a boy, Oct. 19
- Molly and Dan Hepp, Glen Carbon, a boy, Oct. 19
- Tina Davis and Charles Simmons, Collinsville, a boy, Oct. 24
- Brittany Mitchell and Marvin Nicholson, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 27
- Precious Miller, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 27
- Danyaile Hopson, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 28
- Heather and Robert Deblanc, Red Bud, a boy, Oct. 28
- Trabian Harris and Jeremy Turner, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 29
- Sade Vauters and Tyran Simmons, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 29
- Maria Jose and Daniel Cuellar, Granite City, a boy, Oct. 31
