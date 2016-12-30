Public Records

December 30, 2016 5:08 PM

Births

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

  • Ryanne Waeckerle and Dan Waeckerle, Swansea, a girl, Nov. 24
  • Amelia M. and Brian L Dumstorff, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 24
  • Staisha Orear and Joshua Harrell, Sparta, a boy, Nov. 25
  • Alicia and Jonathan Farmer, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 26
  • Alexis Woods and Jaron Fountain, Cahokia, a boy, Nov. 26
  • Dana and Brent Trame,Trenton, a boy, Nov. 26
  • Sarah and Kevin Heine, Ruma, a girl, Nov. 28
  • Michelle and Steve Janko, Freeburg, a girl, Nov. 28
  • Kimberly Pratt, East Carondelet, a boy, Nov. 28
  • Leah Mendenhall and Timothy McGary, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 30
  • Breanna Robison and Justin Wilmsmeyer, New Athens, a girl, Nov. 29
  • Shagina Porter and Jarron Travis Sr, Cahokia, a girl, Nov. 28
  • Skye and Christian Brock, Belleville, a boy, Nov. 30
  • Spring and Gordon Philpott, SAFB, a girl, Nov. 30

Memorial Hospital East

  • Jaycie and Zackary Wright, Marissa, a girl, Oct. 6
  • Javayshia Smith and Kenneth Berry Jr, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 6
  • Lastarria and Willie James, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 6
  • Alyssa and William Mueller, Freeburg, a girl, Oct. 7
  • Karen Howell and Donald Chambless Jr, Collinsville, a boy, Oct. 7
  • Carlyle Townley and Brandon Jordan, Sparta, a boy, Oct. 7
  • Kourtney Buckingham and Kyle LeRuez, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 7
  • Jennifer and David Boden, New Athens, a boy, Oct. 7
  • Marissa and Ryan Waller, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 8
  • Hailey Ogilvie and William Monroe, Sparta, a girl, Oct. 9
  • Katie and Jeremy Fernandez, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 9
  • Keishia Smith and Antione Lewis, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 12
  • Ashley Rettinger and Travis Davis, Coulterville, a boy, Oct. 12
  • Brittney and Cory Sargent, Waterloo, a girl, Oct. 13
  • Jordan and Chase Kimler, O’Fallon, a girl, Oct. 13
  • Danelle and Andrew Wilson, Okawville, a boy, Oct. 13
  • Savannah and Freddie King, New Athens, a boy, Oct. 14
  • Alicia and Justin Powers, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 14
  • Amanda Venatta and Josh Costello, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 15
  • Deja and Naason Cook, Shiloh, a boy, Oct. 15
  • Kayla Rensing and Matthew Thole, Aviston, a boy, Oct. 15
  • Elizabeth and Travis Shaw, New Athens, a girl, Oct. 16
  • Audrianna and James Pennington, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 17
  • Erinn Hoults and Chris Haynes Jr, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 17
  • Tykeia and Freddie Odell Jr, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 17
  • Theresa Sims and Randal Lewis, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 18
  • Alyssa Mueth and Blain Loepker, Germantown, a boy, Oct. 19
  • Heather and Matt Price, Ellis Grove, a boy, Oct. 20
  • Treva and Harry Mitchell, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 20
  • Tiffany Hawkings and Jeremiah Crumble, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 20
  • Angel and Doug Fitch, Troy, a girl, Oct. 20
  • Stephanie Hester, Caseyville, a boy, Oct. 20
  • Allison and Alexander Wolfe, Columbia, a girl, Oct. 21
  • Samantha and Christopher Jenkins, Fairview Heights, a girl, Oct. 21
  • Kellie Schohn and Jerry Boens, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 22
  • Amanda Wager and Daniel Trammell, Marissa, a girl, Oct. 22
  • Nichole and Timothy O’Connor, Swansea, a girl, Oct. 22
  • Laura and Dustin Gross, Hecker, a girl, Oct. 24
  • Seana Flynn and Christopher Chartrand Jr, Dupo, a boy, Oct. 24
  • Heather and Lukcan Cleveland, Evansville, a boy, Oct. 26
  • Paulyana Martin, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 27
  • Lindsay and Blake Gleeson, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 28
  • Beth and Lucas Fix, Smithton, a girl, Oct. 28
  • Rebecca and William Huddleston, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 28
  • Bridget and Brandon White, Smithton, a boy, Oct. 30
  • Alexa Russell, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 31
  • Amber and Michael Jacobs, Okawville, a girl, Oct. 31

Memorial Hospital

  • Uvonne Cherry and Percy Bean Jr, East St. Louis, a girl, Aug. 30
  • Mya and Lamarian Dixon Sr, Belleville, a girl, Aug. 30
  • Kimberly and John Antone, Fairview Heights, a girl, Sep. 2
  • Danyelle Beck and Jeremy Conrad, Germantown, a boy, Sep. 2
  • Lindsey and Robert Swacil, Columbia, a boy, Oct. 5
  • Gayle and Tyler McCrary, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 5
  • Kendra Tretter and Justin Bockhorn, Steeleville, a girl, Oct. 12
  • Celeste Buford and Orlando Porter Jr, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 12
  • Kailey Allison and Steven Rushing Jr, Collinsville, a girl, Oct. 12
  • Kristin Carron and Donald Shoemaker IV, Millstadt, a girl, Oct. 13
  • Breanna Allmon, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 13
  • Loretta Eads and Eddy Evans, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 14
  • Edith Caudillo and Jonathan Ramirez, Caseyville, a girl, Oct. 16
  • Nakendra Turner and Anthony Baer, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 16
  • Brittany Williams-Rodgers and Christopher Rodgers, East St. Louis, a boy, Oct. 18
  • Jamesha Rogers and Devario Moore Sr, East St Louis, a boy, Oct. 19
  • Molly and Dan Hepp, Glen Carbon, a boy, Oct. 19
  • Tina Davis and Charles Simmons, Collinsville, a boy, Oct. 24
  • Brittany Mitchell and Marvin Nicholson, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 27
  • Precious Miller, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 27
  • Danyaile Hopson, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 28
  • Heather and Robert Deblanc, Red Bud, a boy, Oct. 28
  • Trabian Harris and Jeremy Turner, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 29
  • Sade Vauters and Tyran Simmons, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 29
  • Maria Jose and Daniel Cuellar, Granite City, a boy, Oct. 31

