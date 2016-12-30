Public Records

December 30, 2016 5:22 PM

Marriage Licenses

St. Clair County

  • Aldridge, Harold Vernon of Florissant, Missouri to Hall, Edna Yvonne of Fairview Heights
  • Alvarado, Damian Junior of Wentzville, Missouri to Aranda Rojas, Sandra of O’Fallon
  • Banner, Gregory E of O’Fallon to Iepson, Tonya S of O’Fallon
  • Barrera, Fernando T of Caseyville to Cook, Kelly S of Caseyville
  • Beals, Matthew Kenneth of Belleville to Britt, Kiandra Latrece of Belleville
  • Bean, Maurice of Cahokia to Williams, Brigette R of Cahokia
  • Becker, Adam William of Smithton to Sauerhage, Erin Elizabeth of Mascoutah
  • Berry, Kenji Darwin of Belleville to Parker, Tikki Monet of Belleville
  • Boeving Jr, Joel Lewis of Smithton to Fults, Holly Nicole of Smithton
  • Bound, Nicholas Kade of Freeburg to Lynn, Erica Nancy of Swansea
  • Bradford, Logan K of Great Falls, Montana to Jackson, Allyson B of Great Falls, Montana
  • Breeding, Skyler Steven of St. Louis, Missouri to Wampler, Sandra Lee of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Briana, Jeffrey Scott of Shiloh to Legg, Kayla Marie of Shiloh
  • Briddell, Nicholas A of Belleville to Jackson, Brittany O of Belleville
  • Brown, Deandre D of East St. Louis to James, Patrice C of East St. Louis
  • Brown, Michael A of Belleville to Hollaway, Rylie C of Swansea
  • Ceule, Steven J of Mascoutah to Albers, Catherine E of Freeburg
  • Coc Xoy, Cesar Antonio of Granite City to Lueza, Guadalupe of Granite City
  • Cook, Leonard of East St. Louis to Young, Shelia Natika of East St. Louis
  • Cooper Sr, Jermaine Montez of Belleville to Williams, Tenesha Latrice of Belleville
  • Crockett, Daniel Scott of Belleville to Collins, Kristen Marie of Belleville
  • Dale, Frederick of East St. Louis to Jones, Martenia Lezzetti of Belleville
  • Deatherage, Dustin Michael of Belleville to Agee, Crissa Marie of Belleville
  • Durham, Deron Leon of Belleville to Drummond, Alicia Shenay of Belleville
  • Dwyer, Jeffrey Colin of Chicago to Kauling, Lea Marie of Chicago
  • Eddington, Jeffery Wayne of Belleville to Vecchioni, Raven Starr-Marie of Belleville
  • Engel, Zachary Michael of O’Fallon to Taylor, Victoria Renee of O’Fallon
  • Eppel, Thomas Adam of Freeburg to Basham, Shelby Lee of Freeburg
  • Fetter, Chet Allen of Collinsville to Hartwig, Stephanie Marie of Collinsville
  • Foote, Robert Jamil of Dupo to Pruitt, Bianca Marie of Dupo
  • Garner, Kevin B of Maryville to Clay, Myjal J of O’Fallon
  • Geitz, Timothy M of Belleville to Birtley, Jessaca L of Belleville
  • Gilmore, David Lamont of O’Fallon to Luster, Chloe Raechelle of O’Fallon
  • Gipson-Hollinshed, Demytreus Xavier of SAFB to Baker, Aiceanna Marcedes of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Glenn, Carlos X of Belleville to Massenburg, Masa J of Mascoutah
  • Glover, Mark C of Swansea to Inman, Kirstie D of Swansea
  • Green, Thomas A of Belleville to Klein, Samantha K of Smithton
  • Greenfield, Beaux Austin of Belleville to Mandeville, Lindsey Rae of Belleville
  • Greeves, Kalon C of O’Fallon to Smith, Chelsi A of O’Fallon
  • Griffin, Andrae Antwon of Alorton to Lovett, Michelle Shonta of Alorton
  • Griffin, Angelo of Cahokia to Lockett, Tamara Jean of Caseyville
  • Halici, Altan of O’Fallon to Uluturk, Nergis of O’Fallon
  • Hamiel, Justin Christopher of Belleville to Burton, Erin Jane of Belleville
  • Hampton, Warren G of Memphis, Tennessee to Scruggs, Dolores A of Memphis, Tennessee
  • Hankins Sr, Nicholas Lamont of Belleville to Beverly, Keondra Loraine of Belleville
  • Hardy, La Shawn Eric of Cahokia to Moore, Sheryl Denise of Cahokia
  • Hartman, Miles W of O’Fallon to Kniepkamp, Claire E of O’Fallon
  • Hayslett, Anthony D of Washington Park to Robertson, Tiffany S of Washington Park
  • Hill, Steven M of Saint Libory to Pope, Catherine M of Saint Libory
  • House, Paul D of Collinsville to Bandalan, Vickie J of Collinsville
  • Howell III, John Elson of O’Fallon to Florez Marin, Catalina of Kirkwood, Missouri
  • Hoyle, James R of Anna to Keys, Susan Claire of Winchester, Indiana
  • Hubbard, Martin Thomas of Belleville to Hubbard, Donna Marie of Belleville
  • Hug, John Michael of Highland to Brown, Latisha Marie of Maryville
  • Hunt, Daniel B of Fairview Heights to Manafova, Elnara of Fairview Heights
  • Jackson, Rodrick T of Belleville to Sungino, Esel S of Belleville
  • Johnson, Christopher M of Mascoutah to Bailey, Angela M of Mascoutah
  • Keller, Brian S of Benton to McCain, Brittany S of Benton
  • Kellogg, Shane Alexander of Millstadt to Dosch, Whitney Leann of Millstadt
  • Kemp, Andrew Ray of Lebanon to Carmona, Sandra Carolina of Lebanon
  • Kessler, Todd A of Freeburg to Ross, Brandi L of Freeburg
  • Kleinschmidt, Nicholas Ryan of Columbia to Hoffarth, Katherine Marie of Columbia
  • Klucker, Aaron Patrick of Fairview Heights to Krumm, Emily Christine of Ballwin, Missouri
  • Kopis, Jeffrey A of Belleville to Anglin, Lisa R of Belleville
  • Kulpa, Ryan Alan of Highland to Lorenz, Amy Marie of Highland
  • Kunstman, Daniel J of Belleville to Ruiz Garcia, Eric I of SAFB
  • Lapointe, Cody Chris of Mascoutah to Ross, Shelby Lauren of Mascoutah
  • Law III, Robert L of SAFB to Law, Chantel-Lee N of SAFB
  • Lawrence Jr, Barry Quintin of Belleville to Wilson, Cedneshia of East St. Louis
  • Marion, Geoffrey Ronald of Urbana to Fuld, Caitlin Leigh of Urbana
  • Marshall, Kevin William of Saint Charles, Missouri to Brown, Katie Lynn of Saint Charles, Missouri
  • Maruyama, Nicholas Isamu of Chicago to Bode, Kathleen Elizabeth Megan of Chicago
  • Mason, Brian W of O’Fallon to Schoemaker, Shannan C of O’Fallon
  • McClellon, Tony L of Florissant to Buranda, Schona T of Evanston
  • Medina, Jesus Saenz of O’Fallon to Boyles, Ashley Nicole of O’Fallon
  • Merrill, Bradley Dwayne of Freeburg to Peterman, Sandra Kay of Freeburg
  • Moore Jr, Dennis Lee of Pagedale, Missouri to Brown, Quintin Jamar of Pagedale, Missouri
  • Mosby Jr, Willie D of East St. Louis to Vance, Brittany E of East St. Louis
  • Murrell, Scott Wayne of Belleville to Kilhafner, Mary Margaret of Belleville
  • Neal, De Marco Devon of East St. Louis to Sanders, Isis Emeeka of Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Newbold, Jeffrey Mark of St. Louis, Missouri to Vernier, Laurel Anne of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Ogden, Richard Todd of Lebanon to De Guzman, Rechelle Ilatan of Lebanon
  • Pearman Jr, Richard W of Waterloo to Belosi, Brandi N of Millstadt
  • Perez De Loera, Jorge of Fairmont to Rios Rosales, Ma Faviola of Fairmont
  • Perry, Jermar Kareem of St. Louis, Missouri to Gardner, Zenique Esme of St. Louis, Missouri
  • Phelps, Chazz Wayne of Lenzburg to Johnson, Melanie Jane of Mehlville, Missouri
  • Pingel, Michael Benjamin of Mahomet to Reese, Sarah Michelle of Danville
  • Price Jr, Robert Lee of East St. Louis to Logan, Pansy Marie of East St. Louis
  • Reed, Robert William of Belleville to House, Jyll Christine of Columbia
  • Rudis, Rebecca Ann of Dupo to Hazel, Vanessa Marie of Dupo
  • Ruiz, Hector Enrique of Ferguson, Missouri to Gee, Angel Deann of Belleville
  • Schmidt, Ricky Lawrence of Millstadt to Harris, Kristen Leah of Millstadt
  • Sheldon, Daniel J of Lebanon to Gillman, Aija N of Lebanon
  • Shorter III, Lynell Joe of East St. Louis to Travis, Cherish Marie of East St. Louis
  • Singh, Harpreet of Atwater, California to Long, Annastacia E of Belleville
  • Smith, Dallas Wayne of Belleville to How, Alnette of Belleville
  • Smith, Phillip S. of East St. Louis to Davis, Sardai J. of East St. Louis
  • Snowman, Ryan Slater of Belleville to Masterson, Claire Ruth of Belleville
  • Spry, Brian E of East Carondelet to Murphy, Corinne A of East Carondelet
  • Stanford, Matthew Aaron of Belleville to Byars, Jessica Lynn of Belleville
  • Thompson, Derick Nicke of Swansea to Nunn, La Shunda Renee of Swansea
  • Vaughn, Ryan O’Neil of Belleville to Gates, Bryanne Reshay of Lovejoy
  • Washington, Christopher Darshawn of Belleville to Gardner, Nyla Aun’ya of Belleville
  • Whitaker, Beverly Jean of Wood River to Finley, Lemadge Ann of Wood River
  • Wikgren, Matthew Raymond of Millstadt to Range, Brooke Catherine of Millstadt
  • Wiley Jr, Melvin Jamar of Belleville to Toombs, Tia Nichole of Arlington, Texas
  • Williams, Cortez Nicholas of Belleville to Jones, Dermisha Lynette of East St. Louis
  • Woodall, Malcolm Eugene of Washington Park to Ellis, Doris Marie of Fairview Heights
  • Wright, Rashon Demarion of Centreville to Johnson-Howard, Kemesha Kasha of Collinsville
  • Yates, Cameron D of Belleville to Brown, Alexandra N of Belleville

Public Records

