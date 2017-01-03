The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Circuit Court
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Bernard L. Cherry, 29, of 1707 Wilford, East St. Louis, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon on or about Dec. 13, having previously been convicted of aggravated robbery.
James Dotson, 19, of 217 Freedom N, Belleville, charged with unlawful use of a weapon on or about Dec. 5.
Leon E. Johnson, 27, of 1732 Division, East St. Louis, charged with possession of weapon by a felon, use of a weapon on public housing, and possession of cocaine on or about Nov. 9.
Kacey L. Rivoire, 25, of 205 Barberis, Collinsville, charged with burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle on or about Dec. 13.
Thursday, December 15, 2016
Zachary T. Distler, 28, of 216 Columbus, Belleville, charged with burglary on or about Nov. 8.
Shawn C. Johnson, 28, of 8816 Eichler, St. Louis, charged with vehicle hijacking while armed with a weapon on or about Oct. 20.
Wiley A. Mezo, 53, of 2142 Sandy Ridge, Cahokia, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon on or about Dec. 8, having previously been convicted of residential burglary.
Ibae K. Motley, 32, of 11 Saint Ambrose, Cahokia, charged with delivery of cocaine on or about Sept. 27 and Oct. 4.
Rashaud L. Paul, 26, of 219 N. Cherry, Apt. 3, O’Fallon, charged with possession of cocaine as well as obstructing identification by giving a false name to a police officer on or about Dec. 14.
Mark Wysinger, 45, of 5403 Cotton Belt, East St. Louis, charged with delivery of cocaine on or about Sept. 19 & 23.
Friday, December 16, 2016
Kendall Ayers, 16, of 1310 Morning Star, Cahokia, charged with aggravated battery and use of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school on or about July 1.
Justin A. Cartagena, 21, of 1709 Jay Ave, Belleville, charged with burglary and theft on or about July 2.
Michelle M. Clark, 29, of 3442 Evergreen Lane, St. Louis, Missouri, charged with criminal damage to property on or about Aug. 26 and Dec. 7.
Mark J. Martin, 20, of 411 W. Cleveland Ave, Belleville, charged with aggravated assault on or about Dec. 15.
Stephen I. Redd, 19, of 1231 Division Ave, East St. Louis, charged with possession and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon while possessing marijuana on or about Aug. 26.
Kareem M. Stone, 23, of 633 Wintergreen, O’Fallon, charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine on or about Jan. 4.
Michael C. Taylor, 47, of 4823 Converse Ave, Alorton, charged with possession of cocaine on or about June 1.
Shawn M. Tiemann, 29, of 1609 S. 11th, Belleville, charged with violating an order of protection on or about Dec. 12.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Latoyia J. Coleman, 33, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Jeremy S. Copple, 31, of Saint Libory, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Dustin N. Delonga, 32, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of theft, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass by Belleville police.
Corey D. Gilbert, 28 of St. Louis, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of resisting, obstructing or disarming the police by Swansea police.
Frederick P. Hosein, 29, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
Chauncey N. Lester, 20, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
Rashaud L. Paul, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
Charles R. Price, 43, of Granite City, arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Cameron A. Reichmuth, 26, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Illinois State police.
Kacey L. Rivoire, 25, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of burglary by Fairview Heights police.
Juan V. Sanchez, 32, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by O’Fallon police.
Christopher Smith, 33, of St. Louis, Missouri, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Vernon L. Yancey, 39, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass to vehicle by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Friday, December 16, 2016
Jasper M. Bailey, 33, of St. Louis, Missouri, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Paul C. Beckman, 61, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by East St. Louis police.
Scott A. Casey, 26, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Quiana R. Davenport, 22, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
Mark J. Dykgraaf, 32, of Troy, Missouri, probation violation arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Terra J. Haps, 42, of New Baden, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Brandon C. Houston, 29, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
Mario S. Hunt, 35, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana by Cahokia police.
Jessie D. Mosley, 21, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Alorton police.
Andrew M. Parker, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Belleville police.
Lisa L. Salomone, 29, of Madison, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Ronald C. Simpkins, 50, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Jeffery A. Stark, 29, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by St. Clair County Sheriff.
John L. Williams, 36, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by East St. Louis police.
Comments