Crime Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Circuit Court
Friday, Dec. 19, 2016
- Paul C. Beckman Jr., 61, of 633 N. 87 St., East St. Louis, charged with retail theft on or about Dec. 10 and 15.
- Leroy Henderson, 61, of 1917 N. 58 St., Washington Park, charged with burglary on or about Dec. 16.
- John L. Williams, 36, of 2135 Missouri Ave., East St. Louis, charged with possession of a shotgun by a felon and domestic battery on or about Dec. 16.
Saturday, Dec. 20, 2016
- Derrick L. Branch, 30, of 10 Columbia Dr., Cahokia, charged with violating an order of protection on or about Oct. 14, Nov. 23 and Dec. 18.
- Crystal Gaines, 43, of 2602 Market St., East St. Louis, charged with theft from Walmart on or about Dec. 19.
- Tina L. Johnson, 44, of 615 E. South St. Apt 21, Mascoutah, charged with possession of fentanyl on or about Nov. 4.
- Cori M. Miller, 22, of 49 Nottingham Rd., Springfield, charged with possession of LSD and ecstasy on or about Sept. 8.
- Everett C. Mixon, 49, of 33 Hi Pointe Dr. Apt 3, Belleville, charged with threatening a Fairview Heights police officer on or about Nov. 4.
- Terry J. Morgan Jr., 19, of 4000 Audubon Ave., East St. Louis, charged with robbery of Metro-Link tickets and possession of a pistol by a felon on or about Dec. 17.
- Devin Narez, 30, of 6 Edwards Dr., Belleville, charged with possession of heroin on or about Oct. 5.
- Stephanie R. Pressley, 26, of 450 N. 6th St. Apt 31B, East St. Louis, charged with aggravated battery of a child on or about Nov. 8.
- Anthony D. Psihramis, 24, of 520 E. Waters Edge Dr., Belleville, charged with possession of cocaine on or about Sept. 8.
- Darren E. Simmons, 42, of 533 W. Ave., Alorton, charged with theft from J.C. Penney on or about Dec. 18.
Sunday, Dec. 21, 2016
- Kelly M. Bay, 39, of 512 Valencia Dr., Belleville, charged with theft on or about Sept. 9 and forgery on or about Sept. 13.
- Kimberly A. Linn, 45, of 1401 Iowa St., Granite City, charged with possession of meth on or about Sept. 24.
Monday, Dec. 22, 2016
- Cameron J. Bladsacker, 21, a homeless man, charged with possession of a controlled pain medication on or about June 17.
- Durron J. Bolden, 26, of 523 N. 40th St., East St. Louis, charged with possession of heroin on or about Nov. 1.
- Demetrius D. Cook Jr., 21, of 4110 N. Park Dr., Belleville, charged with battery and resisting a police officer on or about Dec. 21.
- David A. Emmons, 30, of 804 Maple St., Collinsville, charged with possession of a stolen car and fleeing a police officer on or about Dec. 20.
- Donte L. Foley, 35, of 8220 Carol Dr., East St. Louis, charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault of police by telling an officer he was going to get “smoked” and “beat” on or about Dec. 19.
- Jamie L. Hardin, 24, of 2505 Renois Lane, Cahokia, charged with theft of a purse on or about Dec. 20.
- Oscar K. McGee Jr., 38, of 520 N. 60th St., East St. Louis, charged with theft from Dillard’s on or about Dec. 20.
- Samantha N. Smith, 24, of 505 S. Belt West, Belleville, charged with possession of heroin on or about July 22.
- Cindy L. Summers, 26, a homeless woman, charged with possession of heroin on or about Sept. 14.
- Thomas Washington, 52, of 503 N. 57th St., East St. Louis, charged with escape having been placed under a home monitoring system and leaving without permission as well as theft of the transmitter on or about Nov. 3.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Friday, Dec. 19, 2016
- Jacobi P. Armstrong, 21, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by East St. Louis police.
- Shaun P. Clover, 34, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Leroy Henderson, 61, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Patricia A. King, 49, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Kenttosh K. Lacey, 20, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
- Rodericus L. Little, 40, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Jason J. Perry, 20, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Lauren C. Schroeder, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Darren E. Simmons, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of theft by Fairview Heights police.
- John A. Theriault, 55, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
