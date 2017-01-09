Public Records

January 9, 2017 5:22 PM

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Friday, December 30, 2016

  • Demetrius A. Andrews, 33, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Brandy A. Aubuschon, 40, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
  • Demontrey D. Benton, 30, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by O’Fallon police.
  • Brian D. Bess, 34, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Ashley N. Bloucher, 29, of Edwardsville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Brandon M. Boles, 34, of Florissant, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of marijuana by Brooklyn police.
  • Christopher J. Bugg, 26, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Ricky R. Burks, 36, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Mekhael M. Drakes, 39, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of battery by Belleville police.
  • Clyde E. Greenlee, 37, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of battery by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Ashley M. Hamilton, 27, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Colt J. Howard, 24, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Clayton D. Lawrence, 28, of Granite City, arrested on suspicion of home invasion by Caseyville police.
  • Danielle R. Odom, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Paula D. Stevens, 33, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Robert J. Stovall, 40, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving by Centreville police.
  • Ryan L. Werner, 38, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
  • Courtney A. White, 32, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by St. Clair County sheriff.

Saturday, December 31, 2016

  • Rufus C. Austin Jr., 27, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana by Centreville police.
  • Adriene H. Brown, 51, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Swansea police.
  • Daniel J. Deitz, 29, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
  • Khalil R. Fowler, 21, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of trespassing by Illinois state police.
  • Jessica A. Hart, 30, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.

Sunday, January 1, 2017

  • Derrick D. Aaron, 35, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Trenton D. Gibson, 26, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Kyle E. Howard, 25, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of battery by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Junice S. Matthews, 37, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Joseph S. Nickell, 34, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Edward T. Prater, 37, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Damien O. Ross, 35, of Washington Park, arrested on suspicion of battery by Washington Park police.
  • Brittany B. White, 23, of Alorton, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by East St. Louis police.
  • Keith L. Williams, 52, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by O'Fallon police.
  • Michael L. Wilson, 32, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.

Monday, January 2, 2017

  • Prince M. Brown, 40, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Justin D. Carrico, 34, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Thomas W. Jacks, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
  • Kerry A. Jackson, 44, of Florissant, Missouri, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Baton N. McCottrell, 53, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of battery by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Brittney M. Rodgers, 21, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Brittani N. Scerba, 25, of Nashville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Michael B. Smith, 32, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Sauget police.
  • Aaron J. Wofford Jr., 41, of Alton, warrant arrest by Fairmont City police.

