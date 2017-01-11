The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Circuit Court
Sunday, January 1
- Adriene H. Brown, 51, of 108 N. 8th St., Belleville, charged with driving under the influence with a revoked license, preventing her identification by providing a false name to police and possessing drug paraphernalia on or about Dec. 31.
- Kyle E. Howard, 25, of 10615 Landseer Dr., of St. Louis, charged with battery when he allegedly strangled and struck a member of his household on or about Jan. 1.
- Antwayne L. Smith, 34, of 200 Florence St., Cahokia, charged with theft of alcohol on or about Dec. 30.
- Keith L. Williams, 52, of 2142 St. Louis Ave., East St. Louis, charged with theft of alcohol and clothing on or about Dec. 30.
Monday, January 2
- Cory W. Bryson, 23, of 1012 Jones Park, Granite City, charged with possession of meth on or about Jan. 2.
- Arthur J. Hunziker, 29, of 142 St. Roberts Dr., Cahokia, charged with burglary on or about Dec. 5.
- Damien O. Ross, 35, of 1521 N. 55th St., Washington Park, charged with battery when he allegedly struck two separate members of his household and tried to prevent them from reporting the incident to emergency services on or about Jan. 1.
Tuesday, January 3
- Marcus M. Orr, 29, of 501 Abend St., Belleville, charged with battery when he allegedly kicked and punched a member of his household in the face on or about Jan. 1.
- Antwane D. Smith, 34, of 2009 Florence St., Cahokia, charged with theft of alcohol on or about Dec. 30.
Wednesday, January 4
- Montel D. Berry, 23, of 4259 Blair Ave., St. Louis, charged with theft of alcohol and merchandise on or about Jan. 3.
- David E. Fields, 20, of 401 N. 70th St., East St. Louis, charged with the murder of Carl Silas while committing a robbery on or about Dec. 30.
- Touncho L. Wallace, 19, of 1612 Missouri Ave., East St. Louis, charged with sexually assaulting a minor on or about Dec. 30.
- Bruce E. Ward, 57, of 1507 N. 47th St., East St. Louis, charged with theft on or about Dec. 28.
Thursday, January 5
- Jason M. Dossett, 36, of 11 S. 15th St., Belleville, charged with possession of a controlled pain medication on or about Oct. 26.
- Daniel S. Rose, 29, of 2707 Cliff Dr., Fairview Heights, charged with possession of marijuana and public indecency on or about May 4.
- David W. Sicka, 35, of 17 Burma Rd., Belleville, charged with battery when he allegedly strangled a member of his household, struck her in the face, and grabbed her by the hair on or about Jan. 5.
Friday, January 6
- Juston J. Addison, 22, of 508 Cooper Dr., Cahokia, charged with armed robbery on or about Dec. 31.
- Johnny L. Cotton, 26, of 436 N. 21st, East St. Louis, charged with possession of a gun by a felon on or about Jan. 6.
- Christopher D. Furr, 28, of 140 Saint Robert, Cahokia, charged with burglary on or about Dec. 18.
- Eric E. Humphries, 44, of 2406 Antiquity Lane, Belleville, charged with possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and battery on or about Jan. 5
- Tanoshia L. Johnson, 23, of 1802 North Park Dr., East St. Louis, charged with battery and use of a deadly weapon on or about Dec. 21.
- Dennis D. Kimble, 31, of 213 North 63rd, Centreville, charged with burglary and retail theft on or about Jan. 3.
- Richard J. Luster, 33, of 504 Chaudet Ave., Cahokia, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 4.
- Reginald Rodgers Jr., 29, of 1304 Centreville Ave., Belleville, charged with possession of marijuana on or about Jan. 4.
- Devyon J. Smith, 23, of 642 N. 26th St., East St. Louis, charged with possession of a gun by a felon on or about Jan. 4.
- Quavon D. Williams, 20, of 1614 N. 48th St., Washington Park, charged with unlawful use of a gun on or about Jan. 2.
Monday, January 9
- Christopher N. Botkin, 30, of 7 South Lincoln St., Smithton, charged with battery of a police officer and possession of meth on or about Jan. 5.
- Nathan D. Brown, 33, of 2718 Harvard Place, Collinsville, charged with battery on or about Jan. 7.
- Patrick C. Dixon, 20, of 600 Dutch Hollow Rd., Belleville, charged with burglary on or about July 10.
- Tamara P. Johnson, 21, of 511 Saint James Dr., Cahokia, charged with unlawful use of a gun on or about Jan. 8.
- Jose M. Ulloa-Murillo, 18, of 3661 Liermann Ave., St. Louis, charged with robbery and unlawful restraint on or about Jan. 4.
- Ricardo R. Wright, 26, of 1705 Russell Ave., East St. Louis, charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a felon and driving under the influence on or about Jan. 8.
