January 11, 2017 3:18 PM

Births

St. Elizabeth’s Hospital

  • Hannah Sybert and Stephen Jackson, Granite City, a boy, Oct. 15
  • Jennifer Zeiger and Dwayne Welty, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 17
  • Alyssa and Richard Hayes, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 18
  • Ayanna Scott and Neko Flynn, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 18
  • Heidi Shramek and Adrian Wallace, Swansea, a boy, Oct. 18
  • Alexis Holley and Xhyjhaet Marshall, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 18
  • Emily and Wilson Wise, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 20
  • Heather and William Sherman, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 20
  • Lara and Michael Hesse, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 20
  • Christine and Kevin Wheeler, Trenton, a boy, Oct. 20
  • Natalia and Amado Dunn, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 21
  • Jill Carroll and Vince McWilliams Jr., O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 21
  • Dominique Gates, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 23
  • Korinne and Joseph Hoh, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 25
  • Jewellia Cross and Dakota Voss, Okawville, a girl, Oct. 24
  • Lindsey and Paul Richter, Granite City, a boy, Oct. 25
  • Antoinette Marie and Hakeem Muhammad, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 26
  • Cassie and Matthew Gluck, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 30
  • Esmeralda Lopez and John Tucker IV, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 29
  • Courtney Hargrove and Edwin Lang III, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 1
  • Brittany Gasawski, O’Fallon, a girl, Nov. 2
  • Catherine Deatherage and Joshua Leingang, Fairview Heights, a boy, Dec. 1
  • Lashawn Walker, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 5
  • Laura Whiteside, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 5
  • Kashenia Ramsey and Deaonte Tally, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 6
  • Mareesha and Ronnie Carter, Lebanon, a boy, Dec. 7
  • Emily and Drew Schilling, Smithton, a boy, Dec. 8
  • Amber Kaemmerer and Scott Shannon, Baldwin, a girl, Dec. 8
  • Katie and Ryan Cantrell, New Baden, a girl, Dec. 8
  • Leslie Tiller, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 11
  • Tiffany Schlemmer and Ethan Hahs, Columbia, a boy, Dec. 12
  • Jessica Marie and Nicholas Dean Weber, Coulterville, a girl, Dec. 12
  • Aimee and John Riester, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 13
  • Illeen Johnston and JaMall Jackson, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 14
  • Rachel and Michael Budko, Columbia, a boy, Dec. 14
  • Deaudra and Demerius Tally, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 14
  • Ashley Williams and Antoine Brown, East St Louis, a girl, Dec. 14
  • Emily and Chad Ermis, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 19
  • Danneshia Lyons and Lance Jones, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 21
  • Kim and Josh Schwartzkoff, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 21
  • Tiffany and Eric Bryant, Chester, a girl, Dec. 21
  • Shyniece Manuel and Jarad Prude Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 21
  • Kristi and Joshua Conner, Maryville, a girl, Dec. 22
  • Kealey and Benjamin Patterson, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 23
  • Tracy and Travis Moore, Albers, a boy, Dec. 23
  • Danielle and Melvin Simmons, Granite City, a boy, Dec. 23
  • Jamie L and Jacob Hiles, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 25

St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese

  • Jillian and Brent McKinnon, Carlyle, a girl, Dec. 1
  • Karla and Jeff Voss, Highland, a boy, Dec. 1
  • Rebecca and Jake Rakers, Pocahontas, a boy, Dec. 1
  • Melissa and Jim Pellizzaro, Highland, a girl, Dec. 2
  • Cassie and Mark Sachtleben, Hoyleton, a boy, Dec. 3
  • Rachel and Kyle Beckemeyer, Carlyle, a boy, Dec. 5
  • Victoria Null, Carlyle, a girl, Dec. 5
  • Erika and Bradley Knolhoff, Carlyle, a boy, Dec. 5
  • Reanna and Blake Ohren, Highland, a boy, Dec. 6
  • Wanda Bolin, Pocahontas, a boy, Dec. 7
  • Brandy and Brad Pingsterhaus, Bartelso, a girl, Dec. 7
  • Ashley and Mark Weihe, New Minden, a girl, Dec. 7
  • Holly Grames, Brownstown, a boy, Dec. 8
  • Amber and Dustin Haas, Aviston, a boy, Dec. 10
  • Crystal Jansen, Breese, a boy, Dec. 11
  • Jackie and Brendan Rakers, Germantown, a boy, Dec. 11
  • Stephanie and Brandon Fehrmann, Breese, a girl, Dec. 15
  • Samantha Moore, New Baden, a girl, Dec. 16
  • Amanda and Justin Milosevich, Okawville, a girl, Dec. 17
  • Kathy Smith, Vandalia, a boy, Dec. 19
  • Rachel and Garren King, Salem, a girl, Dec. 19
  • Kelly and Timothy Fohne, New Baden, a boy, Dec. 20
  • Renea and Joseph Fernandez, Greenville, a girl, Dec. 21
  • Tammy and Brian Clark, Alhambra, a boy, Dec. 21
  • Roberta and Ryan Venhaus, Trenton, a girl, Dec. 22
  • Larissa and Mark Chapman, Highland, a girl, Dec. 23
  • Jacqueline Youngman, Mulberry Grove, a girl, Dec. 28
  • Katlyn and Lance Obermark, Pocahontas, a boy, Dec. 28
  • Molly Durbin, Pocahontas, a girl, Dec. 30
  • Morgan and Ryan Groom, Nashville, a girl, Dec. 31

