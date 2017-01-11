St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
- Hannah Sybert and Stephen Jackson, Granite City, a boy, Oct. 15
- Jennifer Zeiger and Dwayne Welty, Waterloo, a boy, Oct. 17
- Alyssa and Richard Hayes, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 18
- Ayanna Scott and Neko Flynn, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 18
- Heidi Shramek and Adrian Wallace, Swansea, a boy, Oct. 18
- Alexis Holley and Xhyjhaet Marshall, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 18
- Emily and Wilson Wise, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 20
- Heather and William Sherman, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 20
- Lara and Michael Hesse, Fairview Heights, a boy, Oct. 20
- Christine and Kevin Wheeler, Trenton, a boy, Oct. 20
- Natalia and Amado Dunn, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 21
- Jill Carroll and Vince McWilliams Jr., O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 21
- Dominique Gates, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 23
- Korinne and Joseph Hoh, O’Fallon, a boy, Oct. 25
- Jewellia Cross and Dakota Voss, Okawville, a girl, Oct. 24
- Lindsey and Paul Richter, Granite City, a boy, Oct. 25
- Antoinette Marie and Hakeem Muhammad, Belleville, a girl, Oct. 26
- Cassie and Matthew Gluck, Belleville, a boy, Oct. 30
- Esmeralda Lopez and John Tucker IV, East St. Louis, a girl, Oct. 29
- Courtney Hargrove and Edwin Lang III, Belleville, a girl, Nov. 1
- Brittany Gasawski, O’Fallon, a girl, Nov. 2
- Catherine Deatherage and Joshua Leingang, Fairview Heights, a boy, Dec. 1
- Lashawn Walker, East St. Louis, a girl, Dec. 5
- Laura Whiteside, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 5
- Kashenia Ramsey and Deaonte Tally, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 6
- Mareesha and Ronnie Carter, Lebanon, a boy, Dec. 7
- Emily and Drew Schilling, Smithton, a boy, Dec. 8
- Amber Kaemmerer and Scott Shannon, Baldwin, a girl, Dec. 8
- Katie and Ryan Cantrell, New Baden, a girl, Dec. 8
- Leslie Tiller, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 11
- Tiffany Schlemmer and Ethan Hahs, Columbia, a boy, Dec. 12
- Jessica Marie and Nicholas Dean Weber, Coulterville, a girl, Dec. 12
- Aimee and John Riester, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 13
- Illeen Johnston and JaMall Jackson, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 14
- Rachel and Michael Budko, Columbia, a boy, Dec. 14
- Deaudra and Demerius Tally, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 14
- Ashley Williams and Antoine Brown, East St Louis, a girl, Dec. 14
- Emily and Chad Ermis, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 19
- Danneshia Lyons and Lance Jones, East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 21
- Kim and Josh Schwartzkoff, Belleville, a boy, Dec. 21
- Tiffany and Eric Bryant, Chester, a girl, Dec. 21
- Shyniece Manuel and Jarad Prude Sr., East St. Louis, a boy, Dec. 21
- Kristi and Joshua Conner, Maryville, a girl, Dec. 22
- Kealey and Benjamin Patterson, Belleville, a girl, Dec. 23
- Tracy and Travis Moore, Albers, a boy, Dec. 23
- Danielle and Melvin Simmons, Granite City, a boy, Dec. 23
- Jamie L and Jacob Hiles, O’Fallon, a girl, Dec. 25
St. Joseph’s Hospital, Breese
- Jillian and Brent McKinnon, Carlyle, a girl, Dec. 1
- Karla and Jeff Voss, Highland, a boy, Dec. 1
- Rebecca and Jake Rakers, Pocahontas, a boy, Dec. 1
- Melissa and Jim Pellizzaro, Highland, a girl, Dec. 2
- Cassie and Mark Sachtleben, Hoyleton, a boy, Dec. 3
- Rachel and Kyle Beckemeyer, Carlyle, a boy, Dec. 5
- Victoria Null, Carlyle, a girl, Dec. 5
- Erika and Bradley Knolhoff, Carlyle, a boy, Dec. 5
- Reanna and Blake Ohren, Highland, a boy, Dec. 6
- Wanda Bolin, Pocahontas, a boy, Dec. 7
- Brandy and Brad Pingsterhaus, Bartelso, a girl, Dec. 7
- Ashley and Mark Weihe, New Minden, a girl, Dec. 7
- Holly Grames, Brownstown, a boy, Dec. 8
- Amber and Dustin Haas, Aviston, a boy, Dec. 10
- Crystal Jansen, Breese, a boy, Dec. 11
- Jackie and Brendan Rakers, Germantown, a boy, Dec. 11
- Stephanie and Brandon Fehrmann, Breese, a girl, Dec. 15
- Samantha Moore, New Baden, a girl, Dec. 16
- Amanda and Justin Milosevich, Okawville, a girl, Dec. 17
- Kathy Smith, Vandalia, a boy, Dec. 19
- Rachel and Garren King, Salem, a girl, Dec. 19
- Kelly and Timothy Fohne, New Baden, a boy, Dec. 20
- Renea and Joseph Fernandez, Greenville, a girl, Dec. 21
- Tammy and Brian Clark, Alhambra, a boy, Dec. 21
- Roberta and Ryan Venhaus, Trenton, a girl, Dec. 22
- Larissa and Mark Chapman, Highland, a girl, Dec. 23
- Jacqueline Youngman, Mulberry Grove, a girl, Dec. 28
- Katlyn and Lance Obermark, Pocahontas, a boy, Dec. 28
- Molly Durbin, Pocahontas, a girl, Dec. 30
- Morgan and Ryan Groom, Nashville, a girl, Dec. 31
