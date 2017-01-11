2:44 Smithton school takes proactive step on lead Pause

2:44 O'Fallon High School Marching Panthers perform at Orange Bowl

1:51 Althoff's Jordan Goodwin plays through injury against Centralia

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

0:21 Jeremiah Tilmon's slam dunk against Alton in blowout win

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners

2:54 Belleville cancer survivor toes the rubber at Busch Stadium