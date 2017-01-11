The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Tuesday, January 3
- Christopher D. Ahring, 22, of Mascoutah, warrant arrest by Mascoutah police.
- Nicholas D. Beaver, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- James G. Clinton, 57, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Andrew D. Henderson, 59, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Rollie E. Leonberger, 52, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
- Odis McGhee, 58, of Alorton, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Alexis S. Moore, 24, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Marcus M. Orr, 29, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery of Belleville police.
- Terrion J. Paige, 27, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Antwane D. Smith, 34, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
- Joseph R. Waeltermann, 35, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Terminal Railroad police.
- Thomas Washington, 52, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by East St. Louis police.
- Robert J. Young III, 37, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
Wednesday, January 4
- Dashawn E. Baldwin, 20, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Montel D. Berry, 23, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
- Jonathon D. Burton, 30, of Hazelwood, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
- Eugene D. Compton, 37, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Laurie A. Courtney, 42, of St. Louis, Missouri, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Miranda M. Donley, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Tyler J. Harris, 28, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jessica L. Hurst, 26, of Marissa, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by Belleville police.
- Cody R. Jones, 21, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Ashley L. Logan, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Ahmaad R. Nunley, 26, of Venice, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Clint Phillips III, 38, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Ruth J. Robinson, 51, of Washington Park, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Elliott M. Sharp, 20, of Gilbert, Arizona, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Bruce E. Ward, 57, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Cahokia police.
Thursday, January 5
- Juston J. Addison, 22, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of armed robbery by Shiloh police.
- Clayton R. Avery, 20, of Saint Charles, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Laddie E. Bell, 54, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- James E. Beyer, 45, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Millstadt police.
- Bryon S. Branson, 38, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Tracy L. Fudge, 21, of Lenzburg, warrant arrest by Lenzburg police.
- Ronald Z. Harrell, 49, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Leon D. Johnson, 27, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Pierre C. Lawrence, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jetorria S. McDonald, 25, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Marlon D. McFadden, 31, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Leon L. Miller Jr., 26, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Everett C. Mixon, 49, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of criminal offense by Fairview Heights police.
- Robert M. Rodriguez, 39, of Park Hills, Missouri, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- David W. Sicka, 35, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Victoria S. Thompson, 23, of St. Louis arrested on suspicion of retail theft by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Edward V. Willis, 39, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
