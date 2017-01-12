The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Circuit Court
Wednesday, January 11
- Christopher A. Bell, 27, of 2739 North 40th St., Fairmont City, charged with violating an order of protection on or about Nov. 25.
- Shaearion T. Davis, 25, of 664 North 32nd St., East St. Louis, charged with retail theft and obstructing an officer in his official capacity when she refused to be photographed and fingerprinted on or about Jan. 10.
- Joshua Edsall, 19, of 1115 Wabash Ave., Belleville, charged with armed robbery, firing a gun towards a car, and possession of a gun by a felon on or about Jan. 8.
- Cheryl A. Lintzenich, 37, of 301 N. Main St. Lot 64, O’Fallon, charged with possession of meth on or about Nov. 13.
- Demetrase A. Priget Jr., 22, of 12 Canty Lane, Fairview Heights, charged with unlawful restraint, domestic battery, and criminal damage to property on or about July 28.
- Kyla E. Sweeney, 37, of 9900 South Road, Fairview Heights, charged with driving with a revoked driver’s license on or about Jan. 10.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Friday, January 6
- Kimecia K. Anderson, 30, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Tyler J. Bolam, 23, of New Athens, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by New Athens police.
- Christopher N. Botkin, 30, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by Freeburg police.
- Britney L. Chapman, 26, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Johnny L. Cotton, 26, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a gun and marijuana by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Malik A. Fair, 30, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Robert L. Fayne, 35, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Christopher D. Furr, 28, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of burglary by Cahokia police.
- Gwendlin Grogan, 24, of Trenton, warrant arrest by Mascoutah police.
- Reginald A. Jennings, 20, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Randi D. Johnson, 30, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of battery and criminal damage to property by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Todd R. King, 29, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Richard J. Luster, 34, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of retail theft and probation violation by Cahokia police.
- Jeffery Mayo, 22, of Swansea, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Christopher A. Morris, 26, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Sarah D. Parker, 32, of Swansea, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
- Robert A. Richardson, 27, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Demarko D. Spears, 34, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
Saturday, January 7
- Nicholas Autoomp, 30, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Kevin Chatman, 49, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Jordan D. Johnson, 21, of Alorton, arrested on suspicion of trespassing by Alorton police.
- Lasandra M. Jones, 36, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Stephanie L. Jones, 41, of Granite City, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by Caseyville police.
- Patrice L. Lane, 29, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Brandon A. Price, 31, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Danesha J. Sanders, 21, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Dorothy M. Taylor, 33, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Gary D. Thompson, 35, of Godfrey, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Swansea police.
- Kacey C. Holbrook, 29, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Jose M. Ulloa-Murillo, 18, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of robbery by Belleville police.
- Natica A. Wyatt, 24, of Ferguson, Missouri, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
Comments