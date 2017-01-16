Public Records

January 16, 2017 4:57 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Sunday, January 8

  • Bonnie L. Austin, 48, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
  • Mersade Q. Cooper, 23, of Alton, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Ronnetta A. Harper, 26, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by the St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Myisha C. Jordan, 34, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Larry D. Miller, 22, of Alorton, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Deon A. Whittaker, 21, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.

Monday, January 9

  • Samuel Brown Jr., 63, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Camden M. Chitwood, 22, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Brion D. Ferrell, 47, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
  • James D. Garrett, 22, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Cobey Howard, 18, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Leonard B. Hughes, 34, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
  • Tyler A. Jackson, 27, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by the St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Gregory T. Jennings, 58, of Washington Park, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Brandy N. Johnson, 29, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by East Carondelet police.
  • Donna L. Johnson, 44, of Alorton, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Caseyville police.
  • Tamara P. Johnson, 21, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by O’Fallon police.
  • Kenneth C. Jones, 34, of Waverley, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Steven W. McClure, 30, of Freeburg, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Swansea police.
  • Antwon D. Nelson, 23, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Terry J. Patterson, 31, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Illinois state police.
  • Deandre M. Perryman, 36, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Dontell R. Sanders, 36, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Andre D. Watson, 37, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Walter P. Worley Jr., 36, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by the St. Clair county sheriff.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Sheriff continues to investigate Summerfield Jane Doe

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos