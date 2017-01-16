The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Sunday, January 8
- Bonnie L. Austin, 48, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Mersade Q. Cooper, 23, of Alton, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Ronnetta A. Harper, 26, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Myisha C. Jordan, 34, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Larry D. Miller, 22, of Alorton, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Deon A. Whittaker, 21, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
Monday, January 9
- Samuel Brown Jr., 63, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Camden M. Chitwood, 22, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Brion D. Ferrell, 47, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
- James D. Garrett, 22, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Cobey Howard, 18, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Leonard B. Hughes, 34, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
- Tyler A. Jackson, 27, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Gregory T. Jennings, 58, of Washington Park, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Brandy N. Johnson, 29, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by East Carondelet police.
- Donna L. Johnson, 44, of Alorton, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Caseyville police.
- Tamara P. Johnson, 21, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by O’Fallon police.
- Kenneth C. Jones, 34, of Waverley, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Steven W. McClure, 30, of Freeburg, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Swansea police.
- Antwon D. Nelson, 23, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Terry J. Patterson, 31, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Illinois state police.
- Deandre M. Perryman, 36, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Dontell R. Sanders, 36, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Andre D. Watson, 37, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Walter P. Worley Jr., 36, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by the St. Clair county sheriff.
Comments