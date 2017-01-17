Public Records

January 17, 2017 4:41 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Tuesday, January 10

  • Kelly M. Bay, 39, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • John R. Beil III, 37, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Timothy R. Britt, 39, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
  • Khylishia Broaden, 26, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Jaywone Burris, 29, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Kyle M. Cain, 20, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
  • Darron L. Chairs, 26, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Shaearion T. Davis, 26, of Cottage Hills, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Swansea police.
  • Ira Dickerson, 34, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
  • Terry D. Eastman, 24, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Joshua D. Edsall, 19, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of armed robbery by Belleville police.
  • Sean N. Fisher, 39, of Clayton, Missouri, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
  • Keith C. Ford, 24, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
  • Myron T. Henderson, 54, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Ryan E. Murphy, 23, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and manufacture of a controlled substance by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Melvin L. Robinson, 26, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving without a license, without insurance, improper registration, escape, and resisting arrest by Illinois State Police.
  • Eric A. Thies, 38, of Percy, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.

Wednesday, January 11

  • Donyell A. Brown, 37, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • John R. Brumley, 40, of Alton, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Dylan A. Crockett, 23, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Gary C. Hindman, 27, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Marie A. Jackson, 18, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Devon T. Nelloms, 24, of Mascoutah, warrant arrest by Mascoutah police.
  • Alan G. Norton, 48, of Granite City, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
  • Brenda Ramirez, 28, of Fairmont City, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Justin M. Reinkensmeier, 31, of Nashville, warrant arrest by East Carondelet police.
  • Brittany A. Rivoire, 27, of Saint Charles, Missouri, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Christopher J. Roesch, 29, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured vehicle with a suspended or revoked license by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Jonathan I. Rucker, 33, O’Fallon, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Daryl A. Smith, 46, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Kyla E. Sweeney, 37, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license by Fairview Heights police.
  • T.J. D. Ward, 37, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Brandon M. Willis, 27, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Swansea police.

Thursday, January 12

  • Donald A. Anthony, 34, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Najee M. Briggs, 24, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Breezy A. Farias, 34, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Michael D. Hansson, 32, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of contempt of court by Caseyville police.
  • Rodriquez T. Harris, 23, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Alorton police.
  • Latoya N. Holly, 32, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Patrick W. Johns, 45, of Nashville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Taneisha S. Johnson, 27, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Anthony F. Lepore, 44, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by Belleville police.
  • Candice M. McDougal, 26, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Fairview Heights police.
  • William E. Nicholson, 60, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Christal A. Perkins, 30, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Roy T. Prather, 46, of Freeburg, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
  • Michael S. Putman, 50, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of burglary by Fairview Heights police.
  • Jessica D. Rainey, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Stephen I. Redd, 19, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by Fairview Heights police.
  • Kevin J. Reek, 46, of Crossville, Tennessee, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Andrew L. Scott, 25, of Madison, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Taryn L. Sensmeyer, 26, of Addieville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Shonice D. Smith, 22, of Madison, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Rhonda R. Swinney, 48, of Waterloo, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
  • Jeffrey A. Watts, 37, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.

