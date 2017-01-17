The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Tuesday, January 10
- Kelly M. Bay, 39, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- John R. Beil III, 37, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Timothy R. Britt, 39, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Khylishia Broaden, 26, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Jaywone Burris, 29, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Kyle M. Cain, 20, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Darron L. Chairs, 26, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Shaearion T. Davis, 26, of Cottage Hills, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Swansea police.
- Ira Dickerson, 34, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Terry D. Eastman, 24, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Joshua D. Edsall, 19, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of armed robbery by Belleville police.
- Sean N. Fisher, 39, of Clayton, Missouri, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
- Keith C. Ford, 24, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Myron T. Henderson, 54, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Ryan E. Murphy, 23, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and manufacture of a controlled substance by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Melvin L. Robinson, 26, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving without a license, without insurance, improper registration, escape, and resisting arrest by Illinois State Police.
- Eric A. Thies, 38, of Percy, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
Wednesday, January 11
- Donyell A. Brown, 37, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- John R. Brumley, 40, of Alton, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Dylan A. Crockett, 23, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Gary C. Hindman, 27, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Marie A. Jackson, 18, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Devon T. Nelloms, 24, of Mascoutah, warrant arrest by Mascoutah police.
- Alan G. Norton, 48, of Granite City, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
- Brenda Ramirez, 28, of Fairmont City, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Justin M. Reinkensmeier, 31, of Nashville, warrant arrest by East Carondelet police.
- Brittany A. Rivoire, 27, of Saint Charles, Missouri, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Christopher J. Roesch, 29, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of illegal transportation of alcohol and operating an uninsured vehicle with a suspended or revoked license by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Jonathan I. Rucker, 33, O’Fallon, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Daryl A. Smith, 46, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Kyla E. Sweeney, 37, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked license by Fairview Heights police.
- T.J. D. Ward, 37, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Brandon M. Willis, 27, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Swansea police.
Thursday, January 12
- Donald A. Anthony, 34, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Najee M. Briggs, 24, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Breezy A. Farias, 34, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Michael D. Hansson, 32, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of contempt of court by Caseyville police.
- Rodriquez T. Harris, 23, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Alorton police.
- Latoya N. Holly, 32, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Patrick W. Johns, 45, of Nashville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Taneisha S. Johnson, 27, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Anthony F. Lepore, 44, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by Belleville police.
- Candice M. McDougal, 26, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Fairview Heights police.
- William E. Nicholson, 60, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Christal A. Perkins, 30, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Roy T. Prather, 46, of Freeburg, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
- Michael S. Putman, 50, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of burglary by Fairview Heights police.
- Jessica D. Rainey, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Stephen I. Redd, 19, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by Fairview Heights police.
- Kevin J. Reek, 46, of Crossville, Tennessee, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Andrew L. Scott, 25, of Madison, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Taryn L. Sensmeyer, 26, of Addieville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Shonice D. Smith, 22, of Madison, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Rhonda R. Swinney, 48, of Waterloo, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
- Jeffrey A. Watts, 37, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
