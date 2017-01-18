The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Friday, January 13
- Scott J. Dinga, 35, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Estella D. Gamble, 56, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
- Beatrice N. Hall, 37, of Jefferson City, Missouri, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
- Jared S. Kitterman, 23, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Cortez T. Mason, 31, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of theft by Centreville police.
- Joseph N. Parker, 48, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Evangelis J. Pitts, 36, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
- Anna M. Raleybellanca, 40, of University City, Missouri, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Frank N. Rickman, 46, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Tony D. Robertson, 22, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest by Belleville police.
Saturday, January 14
- Darrus J. Avant, 35, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Vernon E. Carter Jr., 25, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
- Wesley G. Davenport, 26, of Dupo, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Quentin Harris, 19, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of residential burglary by Belleville police.
- Lashonda L. Hopkins, 35, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of obstructing justice by Illinois State Police.
- Aaron R. Jackson, 33, of Alton, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
- Willie L. McClain, 45, of Centreville, warrant arrest by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
- Marcus D. Rushing Jr., 22, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by Alorton police.
- Robert Singleton Jr., 26, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Jeremy V. Willis, 24, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
Sunday, January 15
- Tatotta S. Baker, 39, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
- Ashley M. Casaretto, 29, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Melody J. Davis, 24, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Larry E. Furlow, 48, of Dupo, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by Dupo police.
- April D. Maddox, 41, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine by Dupo police.
- Alexia G. Mosley, 20, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Pafilio N. Taylor, 36, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairmont City police.
- Daniel P. Williams, 53, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful posession of a weapon by Dupo police.
- Skyler N. Williams, 26, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Cary B. Willis, 42, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
Monday, January 16
- Kiara M. Conway, 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Taurean T. Fuller, 24, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by East St. Louis police.
- Demond C. Gatlin, 22, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Jonathan D. Klein, 36, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of operating an uninsured car and driving with a suspended or revoked license by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Rodney E. Lewis, 32, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Deon L. Sanders, 20, of Washington Park, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Washington Park police.
- Murrell Thomas, 35, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
