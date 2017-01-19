The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Circuit Court
Thursday, January 12
- Candice M. McDougal, 26, of 4504 St. Louis Ave., St. Louis, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 11.
- Robert B. Morris, 47, of 8880 Old St. Louis Rd., Belleville, charged with domestic battery on or about Jan. 10.
- Michael S. Putman, 50, of 1315 Edgewood Dr., Fairview Heights, charged with burglary on or about Jan. 5.
- Joshua S. Weigel, 27, of 457 McBride Ave., Dupo, charged with possession of meth on or about Jan. 11.
Friday, January 13
- Christopher P. Hagen, 41, of 404 S. Vanburen St., New Athens, charged with unlawful restraint and battery on or about Jan. 11.
- Michael D. Hansson II, 32, of 326 Hollywood Heights Rd., Caseyville, charged with battery and unlawful restraint on or about Jan. 12.
- Quentin Harris, 19, of 9737 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, charged with burglary on or about Jan. 11.
- Tony D. Robertson Jr., 22, of 4712 N. Park Dr., East St. Louis, charged with resisting arrest and retail theft on or about Jan. 11.
Saturday, January 14
- Marcus D. Rushing Jr., 22, of 3621 Market Ave., East St. Louis, charged with possession of a stolen gun and marijuana on or about Jan 13.
Sunday, January 15
- Cortez C. Mason, 21, of 2722 Trendley Ave., East St. Louis, charged with possession of a stolen car, possession of a gun by a felon, and fleeing a police officer on or about Jan. 13.
Monday, January 16
- Larry E. Furlow, 48, of 201 N. 3rd St., Dupo, charged with possession of a gun by a felon on or about Jan. 14.
- April Maddox, 41, of 413 Garden St., Cahokia, charged with possession of meth on or about Jan. 14.
Tuesday, January 17
- Charles M. Bynum III, 47, of 128 Kensington Heights Rd., East St. Louis, charged with battery on or about Jan. 15.
- Chelsea S. Johnson, 22, of 501 N. 48 St., East St. Louis, charged with theft on or about Dec. 27.
- Crystal Milton, 32, of 9530 Hyde Park Dr. C, St. Louis, charged with possession of meth, heroin, retail theft, and with giving police a false name on or about July 14.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Tuesday, January 17
- James M. Betts, 23, of Swansea, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Latrell J. Brown, 31, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspend or revoked driver’s license by Cahokia police.
- Candace N. Burnett, 24, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of escape by East St. Louis police.
- David M. Deak, 25, of Arnold, Missouri, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
- Wymeka D. Eiland, 30, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Chelsea S. Johnson, 22, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of theft by Belleville police.
- Erica R. Johnson, 29, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Susan M. Lootens, 42, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
- Gertrude A. Loyd, 55, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of theft by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Samantha M. Mercurio, 22, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of battery by Belleville police.
- Daniel T. Pippins, 19, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Aaron D. Rowe, 31, of Pontoon Beach, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
Wednesday, January 18
- Megan M. Brazier, 31, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Monica R. Campbell, 33, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
- Trisha Christensen, 40, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Latonya D. Davis, 24, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Jervon I. Felton, 28, of Granite City, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Jamarico R. Franklin, 37, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Clinton Hollingsworth Jr., 25, of Madison, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Patrick L. Jateff, 54, of Pontoon Beach, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Cheryl A. Lintzenich, 38, of Smithton, arrested on suspicion of possession of meth by Smithton police.
- Charles Smith, 49, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Larissa C. Wade, 30, of Centreville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Brandon X. Ward, 22, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of battery by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Roberta L. Withers, 28, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Cornell A. Wren, 30, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Michael J. Wright, 39, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of damaging property by Alorton police.
