Public Records

January 19, 2017 4:07 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Circuit Court

Thursday, January 12

  • Candice M. McDougal, 26, of 4504 St. Louis Ave., St. Louis, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 11.
  • Robert B. Morris, 47, of 8880 Old St. Louis Rd., Belleville, charged with domestic battery on or about Jan. 10.
  • Michael S. Putman, 50, of 1315 Edgewood Dr., Fairview Heights, charged with burglary on or about Jan. 5.
  • Joshua S. Weigel, 27, of 457 McBride Ave., Dupo, charged with possession of meth on or about Jan. 11.

Friday, January 13

  • Christopher P. Hagen, 41, of 404 S. Vanburen St., New Athens, charged with unlawful restraint and battery on or about Jan. 11.
  • Michael D. Hansson II, 32, of 326 Hollywood Heights Rd., Caseyville, charged with battery and unlawful restraint on or about Jan. 12.
  • Quentin Harris, 19, of 9737 Old Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, charged with burglary on or about Jan. 11.
  • Tony D. Robertson Jr., 22, of 4712 N. Park Dr., East St. Louis, charged with resisting arrest and retail theft on or about Jan. 11.

Saturday, January 14

  • Marcus D. Rushing Jr., 22, of 3621 Market Ave., East St. Louis, charged with possession of a stolen gun and marijuana on or about Jan 13.

Sunday, January 15

  • Cortez C. Mason, 21, of 2722 Trendley Ave., East St. Louis, charged with possession of a stolen car, possession of a gun by a felon, and fleeing a police officer on or about Jan. 13.

Monday, January 16

  • Larry E. Furlow, 48, of 201 N. 3rd St., Dupo, charged with possession of a gun by a felon on or about Jan. 14.
  • April Maddox, 41, of 413 Garden St., Cahokia, charged with possession of meth on or about Jan. 14.

Tuesday, January 17

  • Charles M. Bynum III, 47, of 128 Kensington Heights Rd., East St. Louis, charged with battery on or about Jan. 15.
  • Chelsea S. Johnson, 22, of 501 N. 48 St., East St. Louis, charged with theft on or about Dec. 27.
  • Crystal Milton, 32, of 9530 Hyde Park Dr. C, St. Louis, charged with possession of meth, heroin, retail theft, and with giving police a false name on or about July 14.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Tuesday, January 17

  • James M. Betts, 23, of Swansea, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Latrell J. Brown, 31, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspend or revoked driver’s license by Cahokia police.
  • Candace N. Burnett, 24, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of escape by East St. Louis police.
  • David M. Deak, 25, of Arnold, Missouri, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
  • Wymeka D. Eiland, 30, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Chelsea S. Johnson, 22, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of theft by Belleville police.
  • Erica R. Johnson, 29, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Susan M. Lootens, 42, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
  • Gertrude A. Loyd, 55, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of theft by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Samantha M. Mercurio, 22, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of battery by Belleville police.
  • Daniel T. Pippins, 19, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Aaron D. Rowe, 31, of Pontoon Beach, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.

Wednesday, January 18

  • Megan M. Brazier, 31, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Monica R. Campbell, 33, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
  • Trisha Christensen, 40, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Latonya D. Davis, 24, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Jervon I. Felton, 28, of Granite City, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Jamarico R. Franklin, 37, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Clinton Hollingsworth Jr., 25, of Madison, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Patrick L. Jateff, 54, of Pontoon Beach, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Cheryl A. Lintzenich, 38, of Smithton, arrested on suspicion of possession of meth by Smithton police.
  • Charles Smith, 49, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
  • Larissa C. Wade, 30, of Centreville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Brandon X. Ward, 22, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of battery by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Roberta L. Withers, 28, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Cornell A. Wren, 30, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Michael J. Wright, 39, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of damaging property by Alorton police.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Jury finds James Lopes sexually dangerous

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos