The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Friday, January 20
- Waren D. Collins, 19, of Normandy, Tennessee, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Terry L. Devore Jr., 41, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Swansea police.
- Tyrone E. Franklin Jr., 22, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of operating an uninsured car with no driver’s license by Swansea police.
- Crystal L. Goetluck, 24, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Jerry Goodman Jr., 44, of Berkeley, Missouri, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Ladontreria L. Grace, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Kendall D. Hopkins, 25, of Madison, arrested on suspicion of armed robbery St. Clair County sheriff.
- Russell E. Little, 44, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Justin A. Mayo, 38, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
- Ashley N. McCall, 29, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
- Bobby D. Moore, 21, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Alvin D. Perry, 26, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Angela L. Polk, 45, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Mario M. Poster, 35, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Sauget police.
- Floyd T. Russell, 42, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Belleville police.
- Ashley D. Slaughter, 29, of Swansea, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- David J. Smith, 42, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
- Mario D. Stanley, 36, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
- Raymone Stephens, 28, of Bloomington, warrant arrest St. Clair County sheriff.
- Emily A. Strite, 26, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by St. Clair County sheriff.
- John V. Sutton, 49, of Christopher, warrant arrest by Mascoutah police.
- Robert E. Wheeler, 40, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Jarvis E. Wilson, 31, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest by Illinois State Police.
Saturday, January 21
- Fred H. Aubuschon, 44, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Xenepher L. Austin, 25, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Sauget police.
- Taylor A. Black, 24, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
- Juan M. Gutierrez-Lopez, 41, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
- Aumaurionna M. Hawthorne, 20, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Brenda Hinton, 48, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Lester D. Jones, 30, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of first degree murder by East St. Louis police.
- Olivia K. Miranda, 27, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of possession of meth by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Armon R. Simpson, 31, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of credit card fraud by Fairview Heights police.
- Lester Smith, 39, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Jaquel D. Washington, 21, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of trespassing by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Andre D. Williams, 23, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Quavon D. Williams, 20, of Washington Park, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by Washington Park police.
Sunday, January 22
- Demario Bush, 28, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
- Tequitta E. Hendricks, 27, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
- Darris S. Ivy, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
- Darrin M. Johnson, 29, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Makial D. Lucas, 19, of Granite City, arrested on suspicion of parole violation by Illinois State Police.
- Damion D. Prophet, 43, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Jared S. Speichinger, 39, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Ashley M. Spencer, 30, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property by Illinois State Police.
- Zachary T. Watson, 20, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair County sheriff.
- Lakisha S. Wave, 34, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Paige L. Williams, 25, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
