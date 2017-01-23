Public Records

January 23, 2017 4:40 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Friday, January 20

  • Waren D. Collins, 19, of Normandy, Tennessee, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Terry L. Devore Jr., 41, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Swansea police.
  • Tyrone E. Franklin Jr., 22, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of operating an uninsured car with no driver’s license by Swansea police.
  • Crystal L. Goetluck, 24, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Jerry Goodman Jr., 44, of Berkeley, Missouri, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Ladontreria L. Grace, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Kendall D. Hopkins, 25, of Madison, arrested on suspicion of armed robbery St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Russell E. Little, 44, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Justin A. Mayo, 38, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
  • Ashley N. McCall, 29, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
  • Bobby D. Moore, 21, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Alvin D. Perry, 26, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Angela L. Polk, 45, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Mario M. Poster, 35, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Sauget police.
  • Floyd T. Russell, 42, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Belleville police.
  • Ashley D. Slaughter, 29, of Swansea, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • David J. Smith, 42, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
  • Mario D. Stanley, 36, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
  • Raymone Stephens, 28, of Bloomington, warrant arrest St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Emily A. Strite, 26, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • John V. Sutton, 49, of Christopher, warrant arrest by Mascoutah police.
  • Robert E. Wheeler, 40, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
  • Jarvis E. Wilson, 31, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest by Illinois State Police.

Saturday, January 21

  • Fred H. Aubuschon, 44, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Xenepher L. Austin, 25, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Sauget police.
  • Taylor A. Black, 24, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
  • Juan M. Gutierrez-Lopez, 41, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
  • Aumaurionna M. Hawthorne, 20, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Brenda Hinton, 48, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Lester D. Jones, 30, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of first degree murder by East St. Louis police.
  • Olivia K. Miranda, 27, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of possession of meth by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Armon R. Simpson, 31, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of credit card fraud by Fairview Heights police.
  • Lester Smith, 39, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Jaquel D. Washington, 21, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of trespassing by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Andre D. Williams, 23, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Quavon D. Williams, 20, of Washington Park, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by Washington Park police.

Sunday, January 22

  • Demario Bush, 28, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
  • Tequitta E. Hendricks, 27, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
  • Darris S. Ivy, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
  • Darrin M. Johnson, 29, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Makial D. Lucas, 19, of Granite City, arrested on suspicion of parole violation by Illinois State Police.
  • Damion D. Prophet, 43, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Jared S. Speichinger, 39, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Ashley M. Spencer, 30, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property by Illinois State Police.
  • Zachary T. Watson, 20, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Lakisha S. Wave, 34, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Paige L. Williams, 25, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos