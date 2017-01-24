Public Records

January 24, 2017 2:39 PM

Marriage Licenses

St. Clair County

  • Abulehyeh, Abdelhadi Ayesh of Kettering, Ohio to Naser, Reem Akram of Swansea
  • Bailey, Larry Woodrow of Keensburg to Haley, Aiden Jarek of Keensburg
  • Barnes, John William of Fairview Heights to Carr-Baker, Brittanie Anne of Fairview Heights
  • Blanford, Dale Wesley of Freeburg to Broussard, Maci Lynn of Freeburg
  • Bradfield, Samuel James of O’Fallon to Simmons, Breann Elizabeth of O’Fallon
  • Brammer, Christopher Daryl of Belleville to Pearson, Laura Christine of Belleville
  • Brown, Darrell Phillip of Belleville to Bringht, Jacqueline Iris of Belleville
  • Bryant, Brent Powell of Freeburg to Gutgsell, Chelsea Victoria of Fayetteville
  • Buckhanan, Steven Paul of Mascoutah to Samples, Julie Anne of Mascoutah
  • Buckley Sr., Emmanuel Reginald of Alorton to Washington, Vanessa Brooke of Alorton
  • Buettner II, Steven Paul of Belleville to Alexander, Kaitlynn Rose of Belleville
  • Byrd, Darion Santino of Mehlville, Mo. to Brooks, Marsha Latrice of Cahokia
  • Castrogiovanni, Stephen of O’Fallon to Fairbank, Clarissa Marie of O’Fallon
  • Clark, Christopher D. of Belleville to Sommer, Dianne E. of Belleville
  • Clark, Kevin Dean of Mascoutah to Barnhill, Elizabeth Ann of Mascoutah
  • Collier Jr., Willie Herman of St. Louis to Belton, Ervin Antonio of St. Louis
  • Collins, Earl T. of East St. Louis to Raymond, Clemmie T. of Cahokia
  • Conway, Michael Shane of Belleville to Frazier, Mary Ellen of Centreville
  • Cuppett, David Brian of Caseyville to Jackson, Kimberly Gale of Caseyville
  • Daniels, Joseph William of Aurora, Colo. to Graham, Sandi Marie of Aurora, Colo.
  • Davis Jr., Ivee Vernon of St. Louis to Pate, Kiera Ann of St. Louis
  • Davis, Clifford Ike of Belleville to Clay, Brittany Michelle of Belleville
  • Deuel, Abigail E. of Salem to McGeehon, Vivian K. of Salem.
  • Devor, Zacharey Andrew of Collinsville to Souder, Jamie Sue of Collinsville
  • Diecker, Andrew Ellis of Burnie, Australia to Innes, Alison Gay of Burnie, Australia
  • Easter, David Elbert of Belleville to Artinger, Cynthia Marie of Belleville
  • Ford, Joseph C. of Belleville to Patterson, Elsie E. of Belleville
  • Freeman, Alexander Stewart of Fairview Heights to Flowers, Sarah Elizabeth of Fairview Heights
  • Gardner III, Frank of St. Louis to Wilson, Carmen Renee of Saint Peters, Missouri
  • Gardner, Frank Oliver of Fairview Heights to Gardner, Shirley Jean of Fairview Heights
  • Garner, Anthony Darnell of Belleville to Rivas Pacheco, Claudia Liseth of Fairmont City
  • Garretson, Cody J. of Belleville to Rose, Laura E. of Belleville
  • Glass, Alexander Cole of Fort Hood, Texas to Tincher, Rachel Elizabeth of Lebanon
  • Grant, Todd Allen of Belleville to Heddell, Deanna Lynn of Belleville
  • Green, Craig Eugene of Fairview Heights to Lindley, Joyell Michelle of Fairview Heights
  • Green, Scott T. of Fairview Heights to Votrian, Brittany J. of Fairview Heights
  • Greenlee, Isaiah M. of Venice to Cotton, Keisha A. of Belleville
  • Gruener, Robert John of St. Louis to Johnson, Emma Evelyn of O’Fallon
  • Gutierrez Casillas, Joel of Fairmont City to Romo, Graciela of Fairmont City
  • Guyer, Alexander Todd of Swansea to Goodall, Corinne Elaine of Belleville
  • Hall, Jeffrey D. of Fairview Heights to Gardner, Towana Aleta of St. Louis
  • Hart Jr., Nathan of Fairview Heights to Washington, Aimee Ruth of Fairview Heights
  • Hays, Justin Hiroki of O’Fallon to Newell, Brandi Michelle of O’Fallon
  • Heinen, Timothy M. of Columbia to Heinen, Brittany A. of Columbia
  • Henry, Kendra E. of Columbia, Mo. to Boogerd, Katrina L. of Columbia, Mo.
  • Hernandez Rojero, Francisco Javier of Fairmont City to Lopez, Sarahi of Fairmont City
  • Hodges, Alex Lamar of Fairview Heights to Paulette, Nicola Senee of O’Fallon
  • Holbrook, Erik Michael of Mascoutah to Hogan, Ashley Renee of Mascoutah
  • Holmon, Devin Trevon of Belleville to Gibbs, Keyontae Janae of Fairview Heights
  • Holtorf, Duncan Reid of Brighton to Blackwell, Taylor Jane of Brighton
  • Jackson, Jordan Thomas of Belleville to Jackson, Brettney Marie of Belleville
  • Jackson, Zanthanee Rashaan of Swansea to Gully, Janesha Danae of Swansea
  • Johnson, Kevin Marvell of East St. Louis to Perry, April Anna of East St. Louis
  • Johnston, Jeanine M. of Mascoutah to Moore, Amanda L. of Mascoutah
  • Jones, Adam Robert of Caseyville to Jones, Carson Mario of Caseyville
  • Jordan, Victor of East St. Louis to Robinson, Amanda Patricia of Belleville
  • Khalil, Nasif Haazim of St. Louis to Turner, Shelia Ann of St. Louis
  • Kopf, Gene Carl of Swansea to Kopf, Patricia Ann of Swansea
  • Krantz, Jordan Zachary of St. Libory to Preuss, Rachel Elizabeth of St. Libory
  • Leonard, Carlos Tremayne of Billings, Mont. to Sheppard, Megan Gabrielle of Billings, Mont.
  • Lester, Corneall M. of Belleville to Harris, Delilah D. of Washington Park
  • Lilly, Cary Gene of O’Fallon to Notcha, Cynthia Christine of O’Fallon
  • Lopez, Guillermo Gabriel of Caseyville to Baltazar, Maria Alonzo of Caseyville
  • Macon, Kenneth D. of Scott AFB to Conner, Sharron D. of Scott AFB
  • Marrs, Christopher P. of Woodstock to Holland, Kelly H. of Marissa
  • McClure, Chad Mark of Swansea to Keeling, Krystal Ann of Swansea
  • McDaniel, Shawn K. of Washington Park to Clark, Yulonda C. of Washington Park
  • McKenna, Daniel Carl of Fairview Heights to West, Angela Brin of Florissant, Mo.
  • McCoy, Patrick E. of Swansea to Scapillato Hey, Muriel J. of Swansea
  • McVey, Rodney Tyler of Wood River to Russell, Emily Dionne of Edwardsville
  • Mendez Jr., Fredy of Collinsville to De Anda, Valeria Paola of East St. Louis
  • Moreno, Gabriel Anthony of Dyess AFB, Texas to Camp, Aubrey Marie of O’Fallon
  • Noce, James Charles of Swansea to Jordan, Angela Nicole of Swansea
  • Nsour, Mahmod Ali of Cahokia to Walton, Kiara Reenea of Cahokia
  • Oakes, Keegan A. of Shiloh to Hall, Brianna N. of O’Fallon, Mo.
  • Olabooye, Olugbenga of Edwardsville to McNeil, Jantelle Laveene of Spanish Lake, Mo.
  • Parker, Mark Eugene of Belleville to Doyle, Vickie Lynn of Belleville
  • Perdue, Larry Dwayne of Belleville to Emigh, Jennifer Michaelene of Belleville
  • Pickens, Thomas Scott of Belleville to Pickens, Jessica Antwonette of Belleville
  • Poe Jr., Reese of Cahokia to Glass, Alisha Osha of Cahokia
  • Polillo, Ronald Thomas of O’Fallon to Pacatte, Laura Ann of O’Fallon
  • Preston, Steven Jonathan of Ottawa to Lewis, Elizabeth Corrine of Ottawa
  • Quirin, David Matthew of Swansea to Ruiz, Michellee Lora Elizabeth of Swansea
  • Rains, Andrew Douglas of Belleville to Terveer, Annemarie Kristen of O’Fallon
  • Randolph, Ray Adam of Belleville to Rose, Elizabeth of Belleville
  • Render, Gregory L. of Belleville to Hudson, Michelle A. of Belleville
  • Revilla, Joaquin L. of Belleville to White, Wanda Joyce of Belleville
  • Rich, Darryl A. of Swansea to Smith, Kathryn N. of Swansea
  • Rooks, Dalton R. of Mascoutah to Wyckoff, Hunter O. of Mascoutah
  • Schenk, Teresa M. of Fairview Heights to Harvey, Kathleen M. of Fairview Heights
  • Schmidt, Justin Michael of Belleville to Kaiser, Samantha Sue of Belleville
  • Schmitt, Aidan Dalton of Manchester, Mo. to Vela Martinez, Daniela of Manchester, Mo.
  • Schreder, Anthony James of New Athens to Ruhmann, Kellsie Lynne of New Athens
  • Sheppard, Alex Andrew of Granite City to Henning, Kassandra Danielle of Granite City
  • Sicka, Kevin Ronald of Belleville to Seibel, Nicole Noel of Belleville
  • Simmons Jr., Lawrence E. of Fairview Heights to Hendricks, Janice R. of Fairview Heights
  • Singleton, Cordarra A. of Dupo to Phillips, Kristen Kylee of Dupo
  • Smith, Curtis Tyjuan of Belleville to Garner, Dawn Denise of Belleville
  • Smith, Derrick Lee of Altus, Oklahoma to Woodruff, Kaitlyn Nicole
  • Smith, Donald of East St. Louis to Leflore, Mary L. of East St. Louis
  • Smith, Frank M. of Cahokia to Molton, Ashley J. of Cahokia
  • Smith, Tommy Marekio D. of East St. Louis to Cook, Tameshia Lashon of Cahokia
  • Smith, Zachary Steven of Belleville to Mueller, Katelynn Maria of Belleville
  • Smoot, Damien Steven of O’Fallon to Clayton, Deanna Marie of Pacific, Missouri
  • Spraggins, Demechico J. of Belleville to Velasco, Cristina Isabel of Whiteman AFB, Mo.
  • Suggs, Lagrant Cortez of East St. Louis to Kye, Allison Fredricka of East St. Louis
  • Sweitzer, Paul Michael of Fairview Heights to Morales, Norma Mayela of Fairview Heights
  • Thomas, Jamal K. of Philadelphia, Pa. to Hellwig, Mercedes A. of Scott AFB
  • Tonnies, Matthew Alan of Collinsville to Steyer, Amber Michelle of Collinsville
  • Tyler, Ronald L. of Cahokia to Irwin, Kristin N. of Cahokia
  • Vest, James Vernon of O’Fallon to Woodrum, Nanette Irene of O’Fallon
  • Voland, Chad Thomas of Belleville to Crosson, Gayla Lynn of Belleville
  • Walton, Abigail S. of O’Fallon to Johnston, Tabatha L. of O’Fallon
  • Wayne, Michael Ross of Colorado Springs, Colo. to Foote, Mary Coleen of Colorado Springs, Colo.
  • White Sr., Leon Q. of East St. Louis to Pearson, Reona Am of East St. Louis
  • White, Jose Alonzo of Belleville to Lawhorn, Renee Susan of Belleville
  • Wiles, Christopher L. of Freeburg to Krieger-Caron, Stacey Mae of Lake Forest, Calif.
  • Williams Jr., Terry Teacunshea of Belleville to Wills, Tequilla Shanese of Belleville
  • Wray, Stephen P. of Laurel, Md. to Wilkerson, Anita M. of Cockeysville, Md.
  • Younge, Ronald Leonard of East St. Louis to Jones, Douglas Wayne of East St. Louis

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lindenwood senior receives Martin Luther King Jr. Award

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos