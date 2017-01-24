Marriage Licenses

St. Clair County
- Abulehyeh, Abdelhadi Ayesh of Kettering, Ohio to Naser, Reem Akram of Swansea
- Bailey, Larry Woodrow of Keensburg to Haley, Aiden Jarek of Keensburg
- Barnes, John William of Fairview Heights to Carr-Baker, Brittanie Anne of Fairview Heights
- Blanford, Dale Wesley of Freeburg to Broussard, Maci Lynn of Freeburg
- Bradfield, Samuel James of O’Fallon to Simmons, Breann Elizabeth of O’Fallon
- Brammer, Christopher Daryl of Belleville to Pearson, Laura Christine of Belleville
- Brown, Darrell Phillip of Belleville to Bringht, Jacqueline Iris of Belleville
- Bryant, Brent Powell of Freeburg to Gutgsell, Chelsea Victoria of Fayetteville
- Buckhanan, Steven Paul of Mascoutah to Samples, Julie Anne of Mascoutah
- Buckley Sr., Emmanuel Reginald of Alorton to Washington, Vanessa Brooke of Alorton
- Buettner II, Steven Paul of Belleville to Alexander, Kaitlynn Rose of Belleville
- Byrd, Darion Santino of Mehlville, Mo. to Brooks, Marsha Latrice of Cahokia
- Castrogiovanni, Stephen of O’Fallon to Fairbank, Clarissa Marie of O’Fallon
- Clark, Christopher D. of Belleville to Sommer, Dianne E. of Belleville
- Clark, Kevin Dean of Mascoutah to Barnhill, Elizabeth Ann of Mascoutah
- Collier Jr., Willie Herman of St. Louis to Belton, Ervin Antonio of St. Louis
- Collins, Earl T. of East St. Louis to Raymond, Clemmie T. of Cahokia
- Conway, Michael Shane of Belleville to Frazier, Mary Ellen of Centreville
- Cuppett, David Brian of Caseyville to Jackson, Kimberly Gale of Caseyville
- Daniels, Joseph William of Aurora, Colo. to Graham, Sandi Marie of Aurora, Colo.
- Davis Jr., Ivee Vernon of St. Louis to Pate, Kiera Ann of St. Louis
- Davis, Clifford Ike of Belleville to Clay, Brittany Michelle of Belleville
- Deuel, Abigail E. of Salem to McGeehon, Vivian K. of Salem.
- Devor, Zacharey Andrew of Collinsville to Souder, Jamie Sue of Collinsville
- Diecker, Andrew Ellis of Burnie, Australia to Innes, Alison Gay of Burnie, Australia
- Easter, David Elbert of Belleville to Artinger, Cynthia Marie of Belleville
- Ford, Joseph C. of Belleville to Patterson, Elsie E. of Belleville
- Freeman, Alexander Stewart of Fairview Heights to Flowers, Sarah Elizabeth of Fairview Heights
- Gardner III, Frank of St. Louis to Wilson, Carmen Renee of Saint Peters, Missouri
- Gardner, Frank Oliver of Fairview Heights to Gardner, Shirley Jean of Fairview Heights
- Garner, Anthony Darnell of Belleville to Rivas Pacheco, Claudia Liseth of Fairmont City
- Garretson, Cody J. of Belleville to Rose, Laura E. of Belleville
- Glass, Alexander Cole of Fort Hood, Texas to Tincher, Rachel Elizabeth of Lebanon
- Grant, Todd Allen of Belleville to Heddell, Deanna Lynn of Belleville
- Green, Craig Eugene of Fairview Heights to Lindley, Joyell Michelle of Fairview Heights
- Green, Scott T. of Fairview Heights to Votrian, Brittany J. of Fairview Heights
- Greenlee, Isaiah M. of Venice to Cotton, Keisha A. of Belleville
- Gruener, Robert John of St. Louis to Johnson, Emma Evelyn of O’Fallon
- Gutierrez Casillas, Joel of Fairmont City to Romo, Graciela of Fairmont City
- Guyer, Alexander Todd of Swansea to Goodall, Corinne Elaine of Belleville
- Hall, Jeffrey D. of Fairview Heights to Gardner, Towana Aleta of St. Louis
- Hart Jr., Nathan of Fairview Heights to Washington, Aimee Ruth of Fairview Heights
- Hays, Justin Hiroki of O’Fallon to Newell, Brandi Michelle of O’Fallon
- Heinen, Timothy M. of Columbia to Heinen, Brittany A. of Columbia
- Henry, Kendra E. of Columbia, Mo. to Boogerd, Katrina L. of Columbia, Mo.
- Hernandez Rojero, Francisco Javier of Fairmont City to Lopez, Sarahi of Fairmont City
- Hodges, Alex Lamar of Fairview Heights to Paulette, Nicola Senee of O’Fallon
- Holbrook, Erik Michael of Mascoutah to Hogan, Ashley Renee of Mascoutah
- Holmon, Devin Trevon of Belleville to Gibbs, Keyontae Janae of Fairview Heights
- Holtorf, Duncan Reid of Brighton to Blackwell, Taylor Jane of Brighton
- Jackson, Jordan Thomas of Belleville to Jackson, Brettney Marie of Belleville
- Jackson, Zanthanee Rashaan of Swansea to Gully, Janesha Danae of Swansea
- Johnson, Kevin Marvell of East St. Louis to Perry, April Anna of East St. Louis
- Johnston, Jeanine M. of Mascoutah to Moore, Amanda L. of Mascoutah
- Jones, Adam Robert of Caseyville to Jones, Carson Mario of Caseyville
- Jordan, Victor of East St. Louis to Robinson, Amanda Patricia of Belleville
- Khalil, Nasif Haazim of St. Louis to Turner, Shelia Ann of St. Louis
- Kopf, Gene Carl of Swansea to Kopf, Patricia Ann of Swansea
- Krantz, Jordan Zachary of St. Libory to Preuss, Rachel Elizabeth of St. Libory
- Leonard, Carlos Tremayne of Billings, Mont. to Sheppard, Megan Gabrielle of Billings, Mont.
- Lester, Corneall M. of Belleville to Harris, Delilah D. of Washington Park
- Lilly, Cary Gene of O’Fallon to Notcha, Cynthia Christine of O’Fallon
- Lopez, Guillermo Gabriel of Caseyville to Baltazar, Maria Alonzo of Caseyville
- Macon, Kenneth D. of Scott AFB to Conner, Sharron D. of Scott AFB
- Marrs, Christopher P. of Woodstock to Holland, Kelly H. of Marissa
- McClure, Chad Mark of Swansea to Keeling, Krystal Ann of Swansea
- McDaniel, Shawn K. of Washington Park to Clark, Yulonda C. of Washington Park
- McKenna, Daniel Carl of Fairview Heights to West, Angela Brin of Florissant, Mo.
- McCoy, Patrick E. of Swansea to Scapillato Hey, Muriel J. of Swansea
- McVey, Rodney Tyler of Wood River to Russell, Emily Dionne of Edwardsville
- Mendez Jr., Fredy of Collinsville to De Anda, Valeria Paola of East St. Louis
- Moreno, Gabriel Anthony of Dyess AFB, Texas to Camp, Aubrey Marie of O’Fallon
- Noce, James Charles of Swansea to Jordan, Angela Nicole of Swansea
- Nsour, Mahmod Ali of Cahokia to Walton, Kiara Reenea of Cahokia
- Oakes, Keegan A. of Shiloh to Hall, Brianna N. of O’Fallon, Mo.
- Olabooye, Olugbenga of Edwardsville to McNeil, Jantelle Laveene of Spanish Lake, Mo.
- Parker, Mark Eugene of Belleville to Doyle, Vickie Lynn of Belleville
- Perdue, Larry Dwayne of Belleville to Emigh, Jennifer Michaelene of Belleville
- Pickens, Thomas Scott of Belleville to Pickens, Jessica Antwonette of Belleville
- Poe Jr., Reese of Cahokia to Glass, Alisha Osha of Cahokia
- Polillo, Ronald Thomas of O’Fallon to Pacatte, Laura Ann of O’Fallon
- Preston, Steven Jonathan of Ottawa to Lewis, Elizabeth Corrine of Ottawa
- Quirin, David Matthew of Swansea to Ruiz, Michellee Lora Elizabeth of Swansea
- Rains, Andrew Douglas of Belleville to Terveer, Annemarie Kristen of O’Fallon
- Randolph, Ray Adam of Belleville to Rose, Elizabeth of Belleville
- Render, Gregory L. of Belleville to Hudson, Michelle A. of Belleville
- Revilla, Joaquin L. of Belleville to White, Wanda Joyce of Belleville
- Rich, Darryl A. of Swansea to Smith, Kathryn N. of Swansea
- Rooks, Dalton R. of Mascoutah to Wyckoff, Hunter O. of Mascoutah
- Schenk, Teresa M. of Fairview Heights to Harvey, Kathleen M. of Fairview Heights
- Schmidt, Justin Michael of Belleville to Kaiser, Samantha Sue of Belleville
- Schmitt, Aidan Dalton of Manchester, Mo. to Vela Martinez, Daniela of Manchester, Mo.
- Schreder, Anthony James of New Athens to Ruhmann, Kellsie Lynne of New Athens
- Sheppard, Alex Andrew of Granite City to Henning, Kassandra Danielle of Granite City
- Sicka, Kevin Ronald of Belleville to Seibel, Nicole Noel of Belleville
- Simmons Jr., Lawrence E. of Fairview Heights to Hendricks, Janice R. of Fairview Heights
- Singleton, Cordarra A. of Dupo to Phillips, Kristen Kylee of Dupo
- Smith, Curtis Tyjuan of Belleville to Garner, Dawn Denise of Belleville
- Smith, Derrick Lee of Altus, Oklahoma to Woodruff, Kaitlyn Nicole
- Smith, Donald of East St. Louis to Leflore, Mary L. of East St. Louis
- Smith, Frank M. of Cahokia to Molton, Ashley J. of Cahokia
- Smith, Tommy Marekio D. of East St. Louis to Cook, Tameshia Lashon of Cahokia
- Smith, Zachary Steven of Belleville to Mueller, Katelynn Maria of Belleville
- Smoot, Damien Steven of O’Fallon to Clayton, Deanna Marie of Pacific, Missouri
- Spraggins, Demechico J. of Belleville to Velasco, Cristina Isabel of Whiteman AFB, Mo.
- Suggs, Lagrant Cortez of East St. Louis to Kye, Allison Fredricka of East St. Louis
- Sweitzer, Paul Michael of Fairview Heights to Morales, Norma Mayela of Fairview Heights
- Thomas, Jamal K. of Philadelphia, Pa. to Hellwig, Mercedes A. of Scott AFB
- Tonnies, Matthew Alan of Collinsville to Steyer, Amber Michelle of Collinsville
- Tyler, Ronald L. of Cahokia to Irwin, Kristin N. of Cahokia
- Vest, James Vernon of O’Fallon to Woodrum, Nanette Irene of O’Fallon
- Voland, Chad Thomas of Belleville to Crosson, Gayla Lynn of Belleville
- Walton, Abigail S. of O’Fallon to Johnston, Tabatha L. of O’Fallon
- Wayne, Michael Ross of Colorado Springs, Colo. to Foote, Mary Coleen of Colorado Springs, Colo.
- White Sr., Leon Q. of East St. Louis to Pearson, Reona Am of East St. Louis
- White, Jose Alonzo of Belleville to Lawhorn, Renee Susan of Belleville
- Wiles, Christopher L. of Freeburg to Krieger-Caron, Stacey Mae of Lake Forest, Calif.
- Williams Jr., Terry Teacunshea of Belleville to Wills, Tequilla Shanese of Belleville
- Wray, Stephen P. of Laurel, Md. to Wilkerson, Anita M. of Cockeysville, Md.
- Younge, Ronald Leonard of East St. Louis to Jones, Douglas Wayne of East St. Louis
