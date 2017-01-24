1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections Pause

1:45 Mother, daughter win same cheerleading state title - 20 years apart

2:57 SIUE students protest on Inauguration Day

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:35 Fatal accident at North 79th and St. Clair Avenue

0:24 Windy day peels stone from 12-story building

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

2:23 IndyCar is returning to Gateway Motorsports Park

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder