January 24, 2017 4:40 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Circuit Court

Wednesday, January 18

  • Erin K. Miller, 36, of 933 Columbia Rd, Dupo, charged with aggravated battery on or about Jan. 16.
  • Antonio J. Shumpert, 22, of 112 Winchester PL, Fairview Heights, charged with disorderly conduct on or about Jan. 8.
  • Taneka Shumpert, 25, of 112 Winchester PL, Fairview Heights, charged with disorderly conduct on or about Jan. 8.
  • Michael J. Wright, 39, of 531 Golden St, Alorton, charged with criminal damage to property and trespassing on or about Jan. 15.

Thursday, January 19

  • Billy L. Felchlin, 43, of 9535 Klondike Rd, Worden, charged with burglary on or about Jan. 14 and Jan. 18.
  • James P. Harris Jr., 27, of 518 N. 18th St, East St. Louis, charged with unlawful use of a handgun on or about Jan. 18.
  • Steven L. January, 25, of 2900 Camp Jackson Road 14, Cahokia, charged with firing a gun towards an occupied car and possessing a gun having been previously convicted of a felony on or about Dec. 21.
  • Cheryl A. Lintzenich, 38, of 301 N. Main St. Lot 64, O’Fallon, charged with possession of meth on or about Jan. 17.
  • Takara L. Robinson, 23, of 419 S. 45th St, Centreville, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 18.
  • Demontez J. Rockett, 25, of 523 N. 46th St, East St. Louis, charged with armed violence, possessing a gun without a valid firearm owner identification card and possession of marijuana on or about Jan. 17.

Friday, January 20

  • William A. Belfield, 26, of 1815 N. State St, East Carondelet, charged with aggravated domestic battery and use of a deadly weapon on or about Jan. 18.
  • Taylor A. Black, 24, of 1811 E. Belle, Belleville, charged with domestic battery on or about April 11, Sept. 10 and Jan. 14.
  • Kevin M. Cavitt Jr., 27, of 1659 N. 36th St., East St. Louis, charged with possession of cocaine and another controlled substance on or about Aug. 25.
  • Ladontreria L. Grace, 28, of 18 Adeline Court, Belleville, charged with failure to register as a sex offender between Jan. 3 and Jan. 20.
  • Kent M. Grodzicki, 35, of 7949 West Mill Creek Rd, Troy, charged with driving while license was revoked on or about Jan. 19.
  • Russell E. Little, 44, of 4053 Mississippi Ave, Cahokia, charged with delivering heroin on or about Jan. 12, Jan. 16, and Jan. 18.

Saturday, January 21

  • Elizabeth P. Mees, 36, of 1117 St. Helena, Cahokia, charged with aggravated domestic battery on or about Jan. 21.
  • Armon R. Simpson, 31, of 3 Buckingham, Belleville, charged with unlawful use of a debit card on or about Nov. 2 and theft on or about Oct. 16.

Sunday, January 22

  • Lester D. Jones, 30, of 5 S. 60th St, Belleville, charged with the murder of Mario King on or about Jan. 21.

Monday, January 23

  • Chantay A. Bruce, 50, of 1844 Doris Ave, Cahokia, charged with aggravated battery to a child on or about Sept. 1 and Jan. 21.
  • Daniel T. Pippins, 19, of 14 S. 19th St, Belleville, charged with burglary on or about Jan. 16 and possession of a stolen car on or about Jan. 22.
  • Brianna N. Singelton, 27, of 40 Gamlin Dr, Fairview Heights, charged with failing to register as a violent offender against youth between the days of Aug. 15 and Jan. 23.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Monday, January 23

  • Brandon M. Berthot, 26, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Cameron J. Bladsacker, 21, of Waynesboro, Mississippi, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Chantay A. Bruce, 50, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery of a child by Cahokia police.
  • Darrlyn K. Byrd, 51, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
  • Anthony S. Cassie, 45, of Hillsboro, Missouri, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Derek J. Delisle, 34, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Kent M. Grodzicki, 35, of Troy, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Roosevelt A. Heidelberg, 32, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of trespassing by Cahokia police.
  • Demarion D. Hendricks, 22, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by O’Fallon police.
  • Amon F. Hudson, 39, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois State Police.
  • Christopher M. Johnson, 33, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Kayla A. Lappe, 21, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Elizabeth P. Mees, 36, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery by Cahokia police.
  • Dustin M. Moody, 29, of Smithton, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by Belleville police.
  • Richard L. New, 57, warrant arrest by Shiloh police.
  • Daniel T. Pippins, 19, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of burglary by Belleville police.
  • Richard L. Russell, 43, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Brianna N. Singelton, 27, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of failing to register as a violent offender against youth by Fairview Heights police.
  • Ada B. Smith, 50, of Alton, arrested on suspicion of battery and retail theft by Belleville police.
  • Angela M. Stell, 46, of Lebanon, arrested on suspicion of resisting or obstructing a police officer by Lebanon police.
  • Lisa A. Tyson, 35, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.

