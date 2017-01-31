Public Records

January 31, 2017 5:27 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Circuit Court Felony Charges

Thursday, January 26

  • Orphas Odom Jr., 31, of 215 S. Herman St., Lebanon, charged with criminal sexual assault of a minor on or about Jan. 24.
  • Nicole B. Ryan, 27, of 1053 E. Broadway St., Centralia, charged with possession of a controlled substance and retail theft on or about Dec. 7.
  • Darian D. Stennis, 34, of 14 Tietje Dr., Fairview Heights, charged with possession of a controlled substance on or about Nov. 16.
  • Darius D. Wilson, 24, of 1724 Parklane Dr., Cahokia, charged with violating an order of protection on or about June 8.

Friday, January 27

  • Kyle R. Bostick, 27, of 118 E. Adams Dr., O’Fallon, charged with violating an order of protection, obstructing identification, and resisting an officer on or about Jan. 26.
  • Demario D. Cannon, 41, of 2430 Meadow Dr., Belleville, charged with driving with a revoked driver’s license on or about Jan. 26.
  • Keundray L. Kilpatrick, 18, of 5407 Church Rd., Centreville, charged with trespassing and domestic battery on or about Nov. 16.
  • Darryl Lewis, 18, of 26 Hissrich, Cahokia, charged with burglary on or about Jan. 15 and theft on or about Jan. 17 and Jan. 22.
  • Crystal Milton, 32, of 9530 Hyde Park Dr. C, St. Louis, charged with possession of a stolen car, resisting arrest, and possession of cocaine on or about Jan. 26.
  • Jennifer L. Peterson, 24, of 204 Louisia Ave., Swansea, charged with possession of meth on or about Jan. 26.
  • Tasha N. Thacker, 32, of 2312 Fairview Circle, Belleville, charged with possession of meth and heroin on or about Jan. 26.

Saturday, January 28

  • Parris J. Anderson, 35, of 800 N. 69 St., East St. Louis, charged with violating an order of protection on or about Oct. 30.
  • Kevin Chaison, 26, of 1723 Russell Ave., East St. Louis, charged with aggravated battery of a police officer on or about Jan. 28.

Sunday, January 29

  • Sacory Hunter, 31, of 8818 Blewett, St. Louis, charged with aggravated battery of a police officer on or about Jan. 28.

Monday, January 30

  • Lester E. Briggs Jr., 50, of 201 Belt Ave., O’Fallon, charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence on or about Aug. 19.
  • Holly M. Burgess, 32, of 304 Meister, Collinsville, charged with possession of meth on or about June 5.
  • Charles E. Ducksworth, 43, of 1471 Gaty Ave., East St. Louis, charged with unlawful use of a pistol and possession of cocaine on or about May 19, 2015.
  • Tara C. McDonagh, 37, of 4064 Bruene St., Pontoon Beach, charged with possession of cocaine and heroin on or about Oct. 17.
  • Kevin L. Stallings, 32, of 1275 N. 40th St., East St. Louis, charged with possession of marijuana on or about Nov. 28, 2015.
  • Demarcus R. Withers, 24, of 1722 Kennedy, Madison, charged with possession of a gun with a defaced serial number on or about Jan. 29.

St. Clair county sheriff

Friday, January 27

  • Carroll L. Alexander, 56, of Alton, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property by the St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Brandon D. Baker, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Daria D. Bills, 22, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Collinsville police.
  • Tanisha P. Bonner, 21, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Dennis M. Fults, 40, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Nicholas J. Furlan, 27, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Leondra D. Gillespie, 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Stephen G. Harrison, 58, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Amber L. Hart, 27, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Charlene A. Hart, 49, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Loren C. Hearty, 29, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
  • Surrayah M. Hill, 18, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
  • Rodney A. Jasper, 21, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Ronyell D. Johnson, 24, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by New Baden police.
  • Darryl D. Lewis, 18, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of burglary by Cahokia police.
  • Demarrion L. Lockett, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Nicholas R. Malloyd, 22, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Raymond E. Owens, 37, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Kayla N. Pitts, 27, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by East St. Louis police.
  • Crystal M. Prater, 39, of Dupo, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
  • Imani I. Shakoor, 25, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Diondre D. Shanklin, 23, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by New Baden police.
  • Aaron C. Thomas, 21, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by Swansea police.
  • Brian W. Tolley, 36, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by the St. Clair County sheriff.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Here's how Ameren Illinois is working to minimize power outages

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos