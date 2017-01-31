0:28 Body found in landfill near Marissa Pause

1:01 Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial - “Born The Hard Way”

1:23 Coffee with a Cop in Belleville

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:47 St. Clair County Board Swearing in

0:38 Massive blaze at East St. Louis church

0:34 Local attorney plans protest in downtown Belleville

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

1:58 People pack the American Legion in Nashville hoping for a winning ticket