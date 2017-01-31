The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Circuit Court Felony Charges
Thursday, January 26
- Orphas Odom Jr., 31, of 215 S. Herman St., Lebanon, charged with criminal sexual assault of a minor on or about Jan. 24.
- Nicole B. Ryan, 27, of 1053 E. Broadway St., Centralia, charged with possession of a controlled substance and retail theft on or about Dec. 7.
- Darian D. Stennis, 34, of 14 Tietje Dr., Fairview Heights, charged with possession of a controlled substance on or about Nov. 16.
- Darius D. Wilson, 24, of 1724 Parklane Dr., Cahokia, charged with violating an order of protection on or about June 8.
Friday, January 27
- Kyle R. Bostick, 27, of 118 E. Adams Dr., O’Fallon, charged with violating an order of protection, obstructing identification, and resisting an officer on or about Jan. 26.
- Demario D. Cannon, 41, of 2430 Meadow Dr., Belleville, charged with driving with a revoked driver’s license on or about Jan. 26.
- Keundray L. Kilpatrick, 18, of 5407 Church Rd., Centreville, charged with trespassing and domestic battery on or about Nov. 16.
- Darryl Lewis, 18, of 26 Hissrich, Cahokia, charged with burglary on or about Jan. 15 and theft on or about Jan. 17 and Jan. 22.
- Crystal Milton, 32, of 9530 Hyde Park Dr. C, St. Louis, charged with possession of a stolen car, resisting arrest, and possession of cocaine on or about Jan. 26.
- Jennifer L. Peterson, 24, of 204 Louisia Ave., Swansea, charged with possession of meth on or about Jan. 26.
- Tasha N. Thacker, 32, of 2312 Fairview Circle, Belleville, charged with possession of meth and heroin on or about Jan. 26.
Saturday, January 28
- Parris J. Anderson, 35, of 800 N. 69 St., East St. Louis, charged with violating an order of protection on or about Oct. 30.
- Kevin Chaison, 26, of 1723 Russell Ave., East St. Louis, charged with aggravated battery of a police officer on or about Jan. 28.
Sunday, January 29
- Sacory Hunter, 31, of 8818 Blewett, St. Louis, charged with aggravated battery of a police officer on or about Jan. 28.
Monday, January 30
- Lester E. Briggs Jr., 50, of 201 Belt Ave., O’Fallon, charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence on or about Aug. 19.
- Holly M. Burgess, 32, of 304 Meister, Collinsville, charged with possession of meth on or about June 5.
- Charles E. Ducksworth, 43, of 1471 Gaty Ave., East St. Louis, charged with unlawful use of a pistol and possession of cocaine on or about May 19, 2015.
- Tara C. McDonagh, 37, of 4064 Bruene St., Pontoon Beach, charged with possession of cocaine and heroin on or about Oct. 17.
- Kevin L. Stallings, 32, of 1275 N. 40th St., East St. Louis, charged with possession of marijuana on or about Nov. 28, 2015.
- Demarcus R. Withers, 24, of 1722 Kennedy, Madison, charged with possession of a gun with a defaced serial number on or about Jan. 29.
St. Clair county sheriff
Friday, January 27
- Carroll L. Alexander, 56, of Alton, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Brandon D. Baker, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Daria D. Bills, 22, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Collinsville police.
- Tanisha P. Bonner, 21, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Dennis M. Fults, 40, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Nicholas J. Furlan, 27, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Leondra D. Gillespie, 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Stephen G. Harrison, 58, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Amber L. Hart, 27, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Charlene A. Hart, 49, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Loren C. Hearty, 29, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
- Surrayah M. Hill, 18, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Rodney A. Jasper, 21, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Ronyell D. Johnson, 24, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by New Baden police.
- Darryl D. Lewis, 18, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of burglary by Cahokia police.
- Demarrion L. Lockett, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Nicholas R. Malloyd, 22, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Raymond E. Owens, 37, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Kayla N. Pitts, 27, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by East St. Louis police.
- Crystal M. Prater, 39, of Dupo, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Imani I. Shakoor, 25, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Diondre D. Shanklin, 23, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by New Baden police.
- Aaron C. Thomas, 21, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by Swansea police.
- Brian W. Tolley, 36, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by the St. Clair County sheriff.
Comments