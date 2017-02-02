Public Records

February 2, 2017 10:47 AM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Saturday, January 28

  • Tyrone R. Benson, 50, of Washington Park, arrested on suspicion of battery by Belleville police.
  • Shaun P. Clover, 34, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
  • Gerald A. Coleman, 36, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Artez D. Crape, 38, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Matthew E. Culley II, 36, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Melissa A. Distler, 31, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Meagan L. Egler, 32, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
  • Sacory V. Hunter, 31, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by Brooklyn police.
  • Kayla R. Icke, 23, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Randy L. Ingram, 35, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
  • Jennifer Jackson, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Garold D. Jones, 54, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Robert E. Lee, 26, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Collinsville police.
  • Crystal R. Milton, 32, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and a controlled substance by O’Fallon police.
  • Troy J. Moreno, 21, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by O’Fallon police.
  • Eugene W. Staten, 39, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
  • Brandon X. Ward, 22, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of battery by Belleville police.

Sunday, January 29

  • David R. Baskin, 53, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault by Swansea police.
  • Jerry L. Butler, 60, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Ronnell D. Caradine, 46, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Fairview Heights police.
  • Dartarius L. Gibson, 31, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by East St. Louis police.
  • Nicole L. Greene, 42, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Stephanie A. Haper, 33, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Madison police.
  • Anthony A. Harrison, 34, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of obstructing justice by East St. Louis police.
  • Theron Johnson, 37, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and driving with a suspended or revoked license by Swansea police.
  • Janna R. King, 34, of Madison, arrested on suspicion of obstructing justice by East St. Louis police.
  • Myisha A. Parker, 32, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property by Washington Park police.
  • Timothy D. Walton, 36, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Daneisha Watson, 22, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.

Monday, January 30

  • Parris J. Anderson, 35, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of violating orders of protection by Belleville police.
  • Kyle J. Bickel, 30, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Bourke E. Braggs, 45, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of contempt of court by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Ashley L. Dravland, 30, of Swansea, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • John R. Grenard, 27, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Heather M. Gullett, 36, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by East Carondelet police.
  • Preston L. Harris, 49, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Demetris Heard, 28, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Tameika T. Jackson, 35, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Brandon J. Minor, 30, of Florissant, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Jose R. Morales-Garcia, 20, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
  • Johnnie A. Ricks, 34, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Casey M. Rigsby, 25, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Bruce H. Runion, 44, of Webster Groves, Missouri, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Brian P. Schaefer, 40, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of battery by Belleville police.
  • Unique W. Spiller-Russell, 22, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Jack C. Taylor, 33, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Ketra D. Warren, 27, of Brooklyn, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Tysean Washington, 19, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude police by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Jackie H. Witherspoon, 64, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Centreville police.
  • James E. Womble Jr., 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Jeffrey A. Younger, 53, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.

