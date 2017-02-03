The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Wednesday, January 25
- David L. Breeding, 54, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Paul H. Brown, 28, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Traviona L. Brown, 28, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by Centreville police.
- Victoria N. Cockrell, 33, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Kenneth R. Dusman, 46, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Devin Narez, 30, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by Belleville police.
- Nathan R. Neff, 18, of Freeburg, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
- Thomas M. Pehle, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Stephanie R. Pressley, 26, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery of a child by East St. Louis police.
- Jessie Thomas Jr, 23, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Arnandez A.Walker, 32, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Centreville police.
- Kenneth C. Walton, 26, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
Thursday, January 26
- Terrence J. Bailey, 30, of Smithton, warrant arrest by Smithton police.
- Kyle R. Bostick, 27, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by Mascoutah police.
- Renita D. Brock, 36, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Willie B. Cole, 24, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Brittany V. Dowell, 20, of Venice, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Jacqueline P. Jones, 22, of Mascoutah, arrested on suspicion of resisting a police officer by Mascoutah police.
- Rita A. McNear, 24, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Danielle R. Odom, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Shontez L. Redd, 25, of Centreville, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Gary D. Redding, 40, of Mount Olive, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Kehnan A. Reeves, 41, of Centreville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Norman F. Robinson, 36, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Estil Q. Stamps, 50, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of first degree murder by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- David A. Stanley, 19, of Iberia, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Kareem M. Stone, 23, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by the St. Clair county sheriff.
- Michael C. Taylor, 47, of Alorton, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by the St. Clair county sheriff.
