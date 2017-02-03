The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Ciruit Court
Monday, January 23
- Darrlyn K. Byrd, 51, of 1320 N. 1st St., Swansea, charged with domestic battery on or about Jan. 21.
- Ezell Trice III, 71, of 116 N. 3rd St., Brooklyn, charged with aggravated battery on or about Jan. 22.
Tuesday, January 24
- Jeremy D. Bender, 24, of 55 Mary Jo Dr., Swansea, charged with armed violence, unlawful possession of a gun, and possession of marijuana on or about Oct. 10.
- Deontre R. Bogay, 33, of 104 Lee Dr. Apt. 4, O’Fallon, charged with violating an order of protection on or about Dec. 25.
- Ayanna S. Brazier-Scott, 23, of 90 Friendly Dr., Belleville, charged with aggravated battery and mob action on or about Aug. 26.
- Christina M. Carlson, 33, of 300 Emily Dr., O’Fallon, charged with possession of heroin on or about Oct. 29.
- Kenneth R. Dusman, 46, of 5 Huntwood Court, Swansea, charged with unlawful use of a gun on or about Dec. 9.
- Brian Hill, 19, of 1226 Division, East St. Louis, charged with unlawful use of a gun on or about Oct. 21.
- Myquale M. Holman, 18, of 4301 Walnut Ave., East St. Louis, charged with damage to property on or about Jan. 22.
- Makial Lucas, 19, of 2120 Adam St. A, Granite City, charged with escape on or about Jan. 21.
- Dustin M. Moody, 29, of 215 N. High St., Fayetteville, charged with possession of a controlled substance on or about Jan. 23.
- Troy J. Moreno, 21, of 306 W. 2nd St., O’Fallon, charged with possession of marijuana and another controlled substance on or about Nov. 20.
- Kyle S. Wright, 23, of 1710 E. Carpenter, Springfield, charged with aggravated battery and mob action on or about Aug. 26.
Wednesday, January 25
- Derek J. Delisle, 34, of 410 Art St., Collinsville, charged with residential burglary on or about Jan. 23.
- Dakota A. Jones, 23, of 6010 Old Collinsville Rd., Fairview Heights, charged with aggravated battery, obstructing identification, and resisting a police officer on or about Jan. 24.
- Raymond Owens, 37, of 664 N. 41 St., East St. Louis, charged with unlawful possession of a pistol having previously been convicted of a felony on or about Jan. 22.
- Ryan C. Podhorn, 34, of 1514 Glen Vista Dr., Godfrey, charged with unlawful use of a gun on or about Aug. 7.
- Justin A. Terry, 36, of 3343 Wismer, St. Louis, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 24.
- Lisa A. Tyson, 35, of 204 Cheryl Dr., Collinsville, charged with criminal damage to property on or about Jan. 21.
Thursday, January 26
- Brendan L. Day, 19, of 1931 Webster Circle St., Collinsville, charged with possession of a stolen car, attempting to flee a police offier, and endangering the life of a child on or about Jan. 2.
