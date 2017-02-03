Public Records

February 3, 2017 11:54 AM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Tuesday, January 24

  • Anthony L. Babbs, 36, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Ashley R. Barnett, 28, of Festus, Missouri, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
  • Kendrina N. Booker, 28, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Tyrone Bunton, 48, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Jacquelyn D. Edwards, 20, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • David M. Fortune, 34, of Richmond Heights, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Jevon D. Gaston, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Wydriickuss L. Gorman, 36, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Darryl L. Hodges, 44, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Swansea police.
  • Wendell P. Hutchcraft, 54, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Eric L. Johnson, 40, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Dakota A. Jones, 23, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
  • William J. King Jr., 25, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Shatavia M. Kirkland, 30, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Darvis D. Logan, 25, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
  • Douglas L. McCarrey, 26, of Cottage Hills, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Jamie Merritt, 36, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Orphas Odom Jr., 31, of Lebanon, warrant arrest by Lebanon police.
  • Jillian A. Olsson, 32, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
  • Trekisha T. Reed, 36, of Venice, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
  • Kenneth A. Stanley, 27, of Madison, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Cindy L. Summers, 27, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence by Belleville police.

