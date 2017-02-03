The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Tuesday, January 24
- Anthony L. Babbs, 36, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Ashley R. Barnett, 28, of Festus, Missouri, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
- Kendrina N. Booker, 28, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Tyrone Bunton, 48, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Jacquelyn D. Edwards, 20, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- David M. Fortune, 34, of Richmond Heights, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Jevon D. Gaston, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Wydriickuss L. Gorman, 36, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Darryl L. Hodges, 44, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Swansea police.
- Wendell P. Hutchcraft, 54, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Eric L. Johnson, 40, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Dakota A. Jones, 23, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
- William J. King Jr., 25, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Shatavia M. Kirkland, 30, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Darvis D. Logan, 25, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois State Police.
- Douglas L. McCarrey, 26, of Cottage Hills, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Jamie Merritt, 36, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Orphas Odom Jr., 31, of Lebanon, warrant arrest by Lebanon police.
- Jillian A. Olsson, 32, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Trekisha T. Reed, 36, of Venice, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County sheriff.
- Kenneth A. Stanley, 27, of Madison, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Cindy L. Summers, 27, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence by Belleville police.
