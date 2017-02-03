The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Thursday, January 19
- Billy J. Branum, 48, of Dupo, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Ryan D. Buxton, 19, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Billy L. Duckworth, 44, of Carlyle, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Lindell K. Ferguson, 23, of Highland, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Jonathan P. Gilbert, 37, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Angelia D. Johnson, 49, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Edward A. Johnson, 29, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Tanoshia L. Johnson, 23, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of battery by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Takisha L. Jones, 23, of Alton, warrant arrest by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Eric I. Lewis, 40, of St. Charles, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of trespassing by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Brandon J. Little, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Latory L. Lofton, 38, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Eric D. Mitchell, 36, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
- Stephen N. Moore, 18, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Takara L. Robinson, 23, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of theft by Fairview Heights police.
- Marquis D. Sayles, 19, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Antonio J. Shumpert, 22, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of making a false police report by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Taneka Shumpert, 25, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Christina E. Spears, 29, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Jamari R. Timberson, 41, of Centreville, warrant arrest by St. Clair county sheriff.
- Mikhal O. Washington, 24, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair county sheriff.
