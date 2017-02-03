Public Records

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Thursday, January 19

  • Billy J. Branum, 48, of Dupo, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Ryan D. Buxton, 19, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Billy L. Duckworth, 44, of Carlyle, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Lindell K. Ferguson, 23, of Highland, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Jonathan P. Gilbert, 37, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Angelia D. Johnson, 49, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Edward A. Johnson, 29, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Tanoshia L. Johnson, 23, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of battery by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Takisha L. Jones, 23, of Alton, warrant arrest by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Eric I. Lewis, 40, of St. Charles, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of trespassing by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Brandon J. Little, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Latory L. Lofton, 38, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Eric D. Mitchell, 36, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
  • Stephen N. Moore, 18, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Takara L. Robinson, 23, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of theft by Fairview Heights police.
  • Marquis D. Sayles, 19, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Antonio J. Shumpert, 22, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of making a false police report by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Taneka Shumpert, 25, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Christina E. Spears, 29, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Jamari R. Timberson, 41, of Centreville, warrant arrest by St. Clair county sheriff.
  • Mikhal O. Washington, 24, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by St. Clair county sheriff.

