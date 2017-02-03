Public Records

February 3, 2017 4:44 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County felony charges

Monday, January 30

  • Jordan M. Stevens, 26, of 1103 Fern St., Victoria, Kansas, charged with unlawful use of a gun on or about Jan. 29 and criminal damage to property on or about Jan. 30.

Tuesday, January 31

  • Terrell T. Crymes, 27, of 1801 Doris Ave., Cahokia, charged with driving while his license was revoked on or about Jan. 30.
  • Jack R. Gilbert, 27, of 1506 N. 15th St., Swansea, charged with possession of a controlled substance on or about Dec. 14.
  • Dyvod V. Hammond, 43, of 2535 Forest Blvd., East St. Louis, charged with failure to register as a sex offender on or about Jan. 3-29.
  • Arthur J. Hunziker, 29, of 142 St. Roberts Drive, Cahokia, charged with unlawful use of a shotgun without a current firearm owner identification card and of obstructing his identification by providing police officers with a false name on or about Jan. 30.
  • Bruce McClelland, 59, of 205 N. 18th St., St. Louis, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 27.

Wednesday, February 1

  • Charles A. Scott, 48, of 305 N. 3rd St., Dupo, charged with possession of meth, cocaine, heroin, and possession of a gun by a felon on or about Jan. 30.
  • James A. Young, 53, of 121 Osage Drive, Collinsville, charged with domestic battery on or about Jan. 25.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Tuesday, January 31

  • Cody J. Ahring, 20, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Lisa M. Barksdale, 48, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Willard N. Brasfield, 57, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
  • Ernest C. Brown, 22, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Leon Carraway Jr., 30, of Belleville, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Kevin D. Chaison, 26, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Lakiesha W.Cook, 40, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Terrell T. Crymes, 27, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license by Fairview Heights police.
  • Fred R. Davis III, 54, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
  • Dennis M. Dixon, 36, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Dyvod V. Hammond, 43, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender by Fairview Heights police.
  • Nakia R. Harris, 23, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Arthur J. Hunziker, 29, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of residential burglary by Cahokia police.
  • Damon O. Lawson, 38, of Crystal City, Missouri, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Shernita D. Lowery, 30, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Eric D. Mitchell, 36, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by O’Fallon police.
  • Ramez Rias, 26, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Robin M. Scott, 37, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Terry M. Slayton, 47, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
  • Jordan M. Stevens, 26, of Victoria, Kanses, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by O’Fallon police.
  • Karlon M. Williams, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.

