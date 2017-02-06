The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Wednesday, February 1
- Johnathan T. Acord, 36, of Dupo, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Brandon A. Aldridge, 25, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Curtis L. Barrow, 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Elijah R. Betts, 19, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Christina M. Carlson, 33, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by O’Fallon police.
- Rakeem R. Clemons, 24, of Swansea, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Thomas E. Conner, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Bryan J. Cooper, 31, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Belleville police.
- Alexis B. Holley, 19, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Todrick L. Johnson, 33, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Jovan M. Lawrence, 35, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Bruce McClelland, 59, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by O’Fallon police.
- Chaz S. Moses, 33, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Larry G. Rhew, 43, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Gail I. Thomas, 25, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jelani A. Thompson, 20, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Catherine N. Trammel, 36, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Frazier V. Waller, 23, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Calvin A. Worlds, 32, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by East St. Louis police.
- James A. Young, 53, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Collinsville police.
Thursday, February 2
- Fadi W. Badra, 22, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Courtney T. Bateman, 37, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Miyai M. Coleman, 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Zachary T. Distler, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
- Paul J. Donley, 35, of Germantown, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
- Brion C. Earts, 22, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Steven R. Garner, 26, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Marcus D. Glass, 26, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Jacob V. Hartwig, 19, of New Athens, arrested on suspicion of possession of drug equipment by New Athens police.
- Cody S. Hodges, 33, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by Fairview Heights police.
- Willie T. Kidd, 21, of Dupo, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Clifford N. Kilmer, 41, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Ceontae D. Matthews, 24, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Christina L. Matyas, 36, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Felicia J. McIntosh-Ray, 51, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
- Demario D. Walker, 37, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Randall B. Withers, 23, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude police by Illinois state police.
