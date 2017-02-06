Public Records

February 6, 2017 8:51 AM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Wednesday, February 1

  • Johnathan T. Acord, 36, of Dupo, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
  • Brandon A. Aldridge, 25, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Curtis L. Barrow, 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Elijah R. Betts, 19, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Christina M. Carlson, 33, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by O’Fallon police.
  • Rakeem R. Clemons, 24, of Swansea, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Thomas E. Conner, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Bryan J. Cooper, 31, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Belleville police.
  • Alexis B. Holley, 19, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Todrick L. Johnson, 33, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Jovan M. Lawrence, 35, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Bruce McClelland, 59, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by O’Fallon police.
  • Chaz S. Moses, 33, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Larry G. Rhew, 43, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Gail I. Thomas, 25, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Jelani A. Thompson, 20, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Catherine N. Trammel, 36, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Frazier V. Waller, 23, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Calvin A. Worlds, 32, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by East St. Louis police.
  • James A. Young, 53, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Collinsville police.

Thursday, February 2

  • Fadi W. Badra, 22, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Courtney T. Bateman, 37, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Miyai M. Coleman, 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Zachary T. Distler, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
  • Paul J. Donley, 35, of Germantown, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
  • Brion C. Earts, 22, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Steven R. Garner, 26, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Marcus D. Glass, 26, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Jacob V. Hartwig, 19, of New Athens, arrested on suspicion of possession of drug equipment by New Athens police.
  • Cody S. Hodges, 33, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by Fairview Heights police.
  • Willie T. Kidd, 21, of Dupo, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Clifford N. Kilmer, 41, of Belleville, warrant arrest by St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Ceontae D. Matthews, 24, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Christina L. Matyas, 36, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Felicia J. McIntosh-Ray, 51, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
  • Demario D. Walker, 37, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Randall B. Withers, 23, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of attempting to elude police by Illinois state police.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Concession stand burns at former Cahokia American Legion post

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos