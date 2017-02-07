Public Records

February 7, 2017 3:15 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Friday, February 3

  • Ronald Anderson, 36, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by East St. Louis police.
  • Davia M. Carter, 41, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Cahokia police.
  • James D. Crossen, 32, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by Belleville police.
  • Brittany S. Garner, 26, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Michelle Y. Harris, 49, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of battery by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Jessica N. Jelinek, 26, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Bridgette L. Jordan, 40, of Lebanon, warrant arrest by Lebanon police.
  • Sonya M. Knollenberg, 28, of Windsor, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Virgil D. Lockett, 22, of Alorton, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Andrew N. Moore, 30, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
  • Jereme M. Owens, 32, of Peoria, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Juanita L. Relford, 57, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Brian E. Scarborough, 46, of East Alton, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Dorian J. Smith, 26, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of assault by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Caitlin M. Triplett, 29, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Jaclyn R. White, 27, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Kelly L. White, 29, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Breon R. Williams, 23, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.

Saturday, February 4

  • Debardis L. Austin Jr., 23, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Christopher T. Biscan, 34, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Dorothy A. Brown, 25, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Marlin Collins, 24, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of operating an uninsured car by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Christopher M. Diecker, 44, of New Athens, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
  • Jekyla M. Eldridge, 20, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Dartarius L.Gibson, 31, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
  • Nicholas J. Ivie, 41, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • William R. Jackson, 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Maurice D. Jones, 18, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
  • Bianca L. Lindsey, 28, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Jessica R. Mack, 22, of Carbondale, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Dave M. Mauricio, 21, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by Fairmont City police.
  • Iciaias Mauricio, 18, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by Fairmont City police.
  • Jeremy A. Mitchell, 37, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Daniel L. Mosby, 46, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
  • Deon D. Rice Jr., 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • William T. Rupert, 25, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by Belleville police.
  • Aimee N. Stephens, 25, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.

Sunday, February 5

  • Varnell Burch, 54, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Darvyn L. Butler, 24, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of theft by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Charles E. Cross, 42, of Scooba, Mississippi, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Jamila E. Hampton, 36, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Erica D. Harden, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Geneva T. Higgins, 29, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Wayne L. Horner, 62, of Fairmont City, warrant arrest by Fairmont City police.
  • Brandi F. King, 27, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by Fairmont City police.
  • Kord D. Minor, 30, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Centreville police.
  • Lorenzo J. Wells, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Sauget police.
  • Uriel L. Young, 39, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.

