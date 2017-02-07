The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Friday, February 3
- Ronald Anderson, 36, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by East St. Louis police.
- Davia M. Carter, 41, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Cahokia police.
- James D. Crossen, 32, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by Belleville police.
- Brittany S. Garner, 26, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Michelle Y. Harris, 49, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of battery by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jessica N. Jelinek, 26, of East Carondelet, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Bridgette L. Jordan, 40, of Lebanon, warrant arrest by Lebanon police.
- Sonya M. Knollenberg, 28, of Windsor, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Virgil D. Lockett, 22, of Alorton, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Andrew N. Moore, 30, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
- Jereme M. Owens, 32, of Peoria, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Juanita L. Relford, 57, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Brian E. Scarborough, 46, of East Alton, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Dorian J. Smith, 26, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of assault by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Caitlin M. Triplett, 29, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jaclyn R. White, 27, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Kelly L. White, 29, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Breon R. Williams, 23, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
Saturday, February 4
- Debardis L. Austin Jr., 23, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Christopher T. Biscan, 34, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Dorothy A. Brown, 25, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Marlin Collins, 24, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of operating an uninsured car by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Christopher M. Diecker, 44, of New Athens, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
- Jekyla M. Eldridge, 20, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Dartarius L.Gibson, 31, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
- Nicholas J. Ivie, 41, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- William R. Jackson, 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Maurice D. Jones, 18, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
- Bianca L. Lindsey, 28, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Jessica R. Mack, 22, of Carbondale, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Dave M. Mauricio, 21, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by Fairmont City police.
- Iciaias Mauricio, 18, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by Fairmont City police.
- Jeremy A. Mitchell, 37, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Daniel L. Mosby, 46, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
- Deon D. Rice Jr., 24, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- William T. Rupert, 25, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by Belleville police.
- Aimee N. Stephens, 25, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
Sunday, February 5
- Varnell Burch, 54, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Darvyn L. Butler, 24, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of theft by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Charles E. Cross, 42, of Scooba, Mississippi, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jamila E. Hampton, 36, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Erica D. Harden, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Geneva T. Higgins, 29, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Wayne L. Horner, 62, of Fairmont City, warrant arrest by Fairmont City police.
- Brandi F. King, 27, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by Fairmont City police.
- Kord D. Minor, 30, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Centreville police.
- Lorenzo J. Wells, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Sauget police.
- Uriel L. Young, 39, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
