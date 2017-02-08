Public Records

February 8, 2017 4:45 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County felony charges

Wednesday, Feb. 1

  • Zachary T. Distler, 28, of 216 Columbus St., Belleville, charged with theft on or about Jan. 6 and Jan. 30.

Thursday, Feb. 2

  • Paul J. Donley, 35, of 407 Leo St. Apt. 6, Germantown, charged with retail theft on or about Feb. 1.
  • Michelle K. McIntyre, 47, of 1750 Roosevelt Ave. Apt. 7, Belleville, charged with possession of heroin on or about Jan. 31.
  • Javon Smith, 30, of 3220 W. Main St., Belleville, charged with possession of marijuana on or about Feb. 1.

Friday, Feb. 3

  • Laselle F. Austin, 46, of 104 Freedom Drive, Belleville, charged with driving with a revoked driver’s license on or about Jan. 14.
  • Clarice M. Bradley, 48, of 222 Bergman Court, Alorton, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 12.
  • Willie Kidd, 21, of 301 N. Charles St., Lenzburg, charged with unlawful use of a gun on or about Feb. 2.
  • Chaz S. Moses, 33, of 9001 Lebanon Rd., Belleville, charged with possession of cocaine on or about Feb. 1.

Saturday, Feb. 4

  • Ronald S. Anderson, 36, of 1102 S. De Couagne Drive, East St. Louis, charged with unlawful use of a handgun on or about Feb. 3.
  • David A. Bauer, 48, of 36 Potomac Drive, Fairview Heights, charged with driving with a suspended license on or about Feb. 4.
  • Dartarius L. Gibson, 31, of 13 Lazarchef, Centreville, charged with retail theft on or about Feb. 2.
  • William T. Rupert, 25, of 113 Chase Park Drive, Belleville, charged with aggravated battery on or about Feb. 2.
  • Larry G. Rhew, 43, of 305 Lockner Lane, Caseyville, charged with possession of a controlled substance on or about Feb. 1.

