The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County felony charges
Wednesday, Feb. 1
- Zachary T. Distler, 28, of 216 Columbus St., Belleville, charged with theft on or about Jan. 6 and Jan. 30.
Thursday, Feb. 2
- Paul J. Donley, 35, of 407 Leo St. Apt. 6, Germantown, charged with retail theft on or about Feb. 1.
- Michelle K. McIntyre, 47, of 1750 Roosevelt Ave. Apt. 7, Belleville, charged with possession of heroin on or about Jan. 31.
- Javon Smith, 30, of 3220 W. Main St., Belleville, charged with possession of marijuana on or about Feb. 1.
Friday, Feb. 3
- Laselle F. Austin, 46, of 104 Freedom Drive, Belleville, charged with driving with a revoked driver’s license on or about Jan. 14.
- Clarice M. Bradley, 48, of 222 Bergman Court, Alorton, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 12.
- Willie Kidd, 21, of 301 N. Charles St., Lenzburg, charged with unlawful use of a gun on or about Feb. 2.
- Chaz S. Moses, 33, of 9001 Lebanon Rd., Belleville, charged with possession of cocaine on or about Feb. 1.
Saturday, Feb. 4
- Ronald S. Anderson, 36, of 1102 S. De Couagne Drive, East St. Louis, charged with unlawful use of a handgun on or about Feb. 3.
- David A. Bauer, 48, of 36 Potomac Drive, Fairview Heights, charged with driving with a suspended license on or about Feb. 4.
- Dartarius L. Gibson, 31, of 13 Lazarchef, Centreville, charged with retail theft on or about Feb. 2.
- William T. Rupert, 25, of 113 Chase Park Drive, Belleville, charged with aggravated battery on or about Feb. 2.
- Larry G. Rhew, 43, of 305 Lockner Lane, Caseyville, charged with possession of a controlled substance on or about Feb. 1.
