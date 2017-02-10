The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Monday, Feb. 6
- Terrance Bass Jr., 26, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by Belleville police.
- David A. Baur II, 48, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Clarice M. Bradley, 48, of Alorton, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Justin W. Cheek, 29, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
- Chase R. Clark, 20, of Glen Carbon, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Darrick L. Harris, 48, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Rickey Harris, 58, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by O’Fallon police.
- Patrick R. Ivy, 25, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Fairview Heights police.
- Keombra A. James, 22, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Dortavius J. Johnson, 23, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Christian S. Kisly, 29, of Freeburg, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Lorenzo A. Merriweather, 69, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Alorton police.
- Joshua K. Owens, 29, of Marissa, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
- Stephanie L. Roedler, 37, of Trenton, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Stacey Rogers, 48, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Amyla A. Sloan, 21, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Jessica D. Talley, 33, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Lori J. Vannoy, 38, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Belleville police.
- Josh L. Wagner, 30, of Sparta, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
- Rinesha L. Alexander, 21, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Cinnamon F. Brown, 25, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Reva S. Brown, 32, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Ricky W. Browning, 23, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
- Davonte M. Crawford, 24, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of parole violation by East St. Louis police.
- Leslie E. Crawford, 24, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- James E. Dillard, 43, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Brian K. Irvin, 29, of Dupo, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
- Steven L. January, 25, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of aggravated discharge of a gun by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Daphne B. Lee, 50, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Larry E. Lesure, 59, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Mitch V. Maness, 27, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Porsche S. Outlaw, 22, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Brenda Ramirez, 28, of Fairmont City, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by Fairmont City police.
- Tamechia L.Taylor, 26, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and probation violation by Cahokia police.
- Lawrence R. Thurman, 47, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by O’Fallon police.
- Lawanda G. Williams, 31, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Marcus K. Williams, 21, of Shiloh, warrant arrest by Shiloh police.
