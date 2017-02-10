Public Records

February 10, 2017 4:27 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Monday, Feb. 6

  • Terrance Bass Jr., 26, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by Belleville police.
  • David A. Baur II, 48, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Clarice M. Bradley, 48, of Alorton, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Justin W. Cheek, 29, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
  • Chase R. Clark, 20, of Glen Carbon, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Darrick L. Harris, 48, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Rickey Harris, 58, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by O’Fallon police.
  • Patrick R. Ivy, 25, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Fairview Heights police.
  • Keombra A. James, 22, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Dortavius J. Johnson, 23, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Christian S. Kisly, 29, of Freeburg, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Lorenzo A. Merriweather, 69, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Alorton police.
  • Joshua K. Owens, 29, of Marissa, warrant arrest by Freeburg police.
  • Stephanie L. Roedler, 37, of Trenton, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Stacey Rogers, 48, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Amyla A. Sloan, 21, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
  • Jessica D. Talley, 33, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Lori J. Vannoy, 38, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Belleville police.
  • Josh L. Wagner, 30, of Sparta, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

  • Rinesha L. Alexander, 21, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Cinnamon F. Brown, 25, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Reva S. Brown, 32, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Ricky W. Browning, 23, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
  • Davonte M. Crawford, 24, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of parole violation by East St. Louis police.
  • Leslie E. Crawford, 24, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • James E. Dillard, 43, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Brian K. Irvin, 29, of Dupo, warrant arrest by Cahokia police.
  • Steven L. January, 25, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of aggravated discharge of a gun by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Daphne B. Lee, 50, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Larry E. Lesure, 59, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Mitch V. Maness, 27, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Porsche S. Outlaw, 22, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Brenda Ramirez, 28, of Fairmont City, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by Fairmont City police.
  • Tamechia L.Taylor, 26, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery and probation violation by Cahokia police.
  • Lawrence R. Thurman, 47, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by O’Fallon police.
  • Lawanda G. Williams, 31, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Marcus K. Williams, 21, of Shiloh, warrant arrest by Shiloh police.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Is that a snake in your pocket, or are you just thieving a varmint?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos