February 14, 2017 6:56 PM

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County felony charges

Monday, Feb. 6

  • Terrance Bass Jr., 26, of 1016 E. Main St. Apt. 2, Belleville, charged with aggravated battery and resisting a police officer on or about Feb. 4.
  • Justin W. Cheek, 29, of 208 Greenleaf Circle, Belleville, charged with domestic battery on or about Feb. 4.
  • Todd H. Pressnall, 52, of 50 Kassing Drive, Fairview Heights, charged with driving under the influence on or about Feb. 4.
  • Darren E. Simmons, 43, of 533 W. Ave., Centreville, charged with retail theft on or about June 25.
  • Ketra D. Warren, 27, of 213 S. 7th St., Brooklyn, charged with retail theft and giving a false name to police on or about April 21.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

  • Debardis L. Austin Jr., 23, of 230 N. 45th St. Apt. 3, Belleville, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 8.
  • Ricky W. Browning, 23, of 1701 Mascoutah Ave. Lot 72, Belleville, charged with retail theft on or about Feb. 6.
  • Joshua O. Creamer, 43, of 228 Lake Lorraine Drive, Swansea, charged with aggravated battery and resisting a police officer on or about Feb. 5.
  • Jermaine D. Dixon, 23, of 2920 Old Hanley Road, St. Louis, charged with committing identity theft on or about Jan. 19.
  • Pamela V. Lane, 52, of 1336 N. Main St., Dupo, charged with unlawful use of a debit card and theft on or about Feb. 5.
  • Tamechia L. Taylor, 26, of 2101 Doris St., Cahokia, charged with aggravated battery of a physically handicapped person and use of a deadly weapon on or about June 10.
  • Vernon L. Yancey, 39, of 912 Mayfair Drive, Belleville, charged with attempting to flee a police officer and driving with a suspended license on or about Dec. 2.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • Brianna S. Challis, 25, of 821 Wildwood, O’Fallon, charged with unlawful delivery of marijuana between the dates of Dec. 21 and Dec. 29.
  • Warren D. Collins, 19, of 261 Eastbrook Drive, Belleville, charged with theft on or about Feb. 7.
  • Ryan A. Obermiller, 21, of 3600 Keil Drive, Belleville, charged with unlawful use of a gun on or about Feb. 6.
  • David M. Pfeiffer, 34, of 1713 W Highway 50 Lot 35, O’Fallon, charged with possession of oxycodone on or about Nov. 30.
  • Delbert E. Smith Jr., 43, of 360 McBride Ave., Dupo, charged with failure to register as a sex offender between Sept. 1 to Oct. 17.
  • Marcus K. Williams, 21, of 1 Yorkshire Lane Apt. 6, Shiloh, charged with domestic battery and resisting a police officer on or about Feb. 7.

Thursday, Feb. 9

  • Mary L. Stowers, 52, of 21 N. 31st St., Belleville, charged with possession of meth on or about Feb. 7.

Friday, Feb. 10

  • Timothy A. Drummond, 43, of 13 West Pheasantwood Drive Apt. F, Belleville, charged with driving while under the influence and causing a motor vehicle accident on or about Jan. 28.
  • Shain D. Endicott, 23, of 104 Pine St., Marissa, charged with violating an order of protection on or about Feb. 9.
  • Shawn R. Lynn, 39, homeless of Belleville, charged with domestic battery on or about Feb. 9.
  • Nemus L. Parks, 35, of 209 Judy Lane, Fairview Heights, charged with possessing a pistol having been previously convicted of a felony between the days of Dec. 1, 2016 and Feb. 7, 2017.
  • Joseph L. Tunstall, 52, of 1127 N. 13th St., East St. Louis, charged with unlawful possession of a handgun by a felon and possession of heroin on or about Feb. 8.

Saturday, Feb. 11

  • Michael R. Davis, 22, of 749 N. 81st St., East St. Louis, charged with possession of a stolen car and attempting to flee a police officer on or about Feb. 9.
  • Shawn C. Piker, 45, of 1030 Hollywood Heights Road, Caseyville, charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant person and domestic battery on or about Feb. 9.

Sunday, Feb. 12

  • Jarvis M. Jackson, 28, of 1422 Saint Louis Ave., East St. Louis, charged with domestic battery on or about Feb. 10.
  • Adriona D. Polk, 22, of 4061 S. Grand Boulevard Apt. 102, St. Louis, charged with domestic battery on or about Feb. 11.
  • Michael E. Sloan Jr., 35, of 212 Edward St., Cahokia, charged with possessing a gun in a bar on or about Feb. 11.
  • Edwin R. Wierciszewski, 42, of 49 Beth Ann Drive, Belleville, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon on or about Feb. 12.

Monday, Feb. 13

  • Michael S. Miller, 31, of 509 Tommy Drive, Dupo, charged with possession of heroin on or about Jan. 16.

