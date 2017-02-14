Public Records

February 14, 2017 6:57 PM

Marriage Licenses

Madison County

  • Abbey, Joshua Paul of Satellite Beach, Florida to Leshe, Mackenzie Nicole of Maryville.
  • Adams Jr., Phillip Dewayne of Troy to Schaffer, Nora Theresa of Troy.
  • Allen, Desi Wayne of Granite City to Stroder, Judy Kaye of Granite City.
  • Barnett, Ricky Dale of Bethalto to Hausman, Michelle Lea of Bethalto.
  • Bautista-Juarez, J Piedad of Highland to Sanchez Doan, Isolina Maria of Highland.
  • Bean, Daniel Eugene Eiskant of Glen Carbon to Wilson, Gerica Lynne of Glen Carbon.
  • Bolinger, Richard Neil of Noblesville, Indiana to Bolinger, Kathryn Mary of Pierron.
  • Bottorff, Aaron Christopher of Wood River to LeGate, Kelsey Marie of Glen Carbon.
  • Bourland, Everett Lee of Gillespie to Schardan, Tammy Sue of Gillespie.
  • Brown, David Utoon-Owaji of Godfrey to Kilpatrick, Robin Elaine of Godfrey.
  • Burton, Scott Arthur of Alton to Parker, Abigail Elizabeth of Alton.
  • Cherry, William Louis of Granite City to Pryor, Melissa Ann of Granite City.
  • Collins, Daniel Robert of St. Charles, Missouri to Wille, Miranda Nichole of Alton.
  • Combs, Raymond Howard of Hartford to Smith, Sally Ann of Hartford.
  • Cooper, Jason Smith of Granite City to Miller, Nancy Louise of Granite City.
  • Cowan, Tyler Ford of Fort Polk, Louisiana to Bloodworth, Elizabeth Monique of Leesville, Louisiana
  • Creek, Michael Allen of Granite City to Heberlein, Allison Paige of Granite City.
  • Darte, Jason Robert of Gillespie to Pierce, Amanda Louise of Glen Carbon.
  • Dunham, Daniel Ray of Columbia, Missouri to Brockman, Cary Jean of Breese.
  • Elliott, Clinton Leroy of South Roxana to Wilkinson, Kayla Marie of South Roxana.
  • Ernst II, Roger Lee of Wood River to Babcock, Felecia Victoria of Wood River.
  • Fay, Tommy Michael of Bunker Hill to Scott, Joyce Ann of Bethalto.
  • Ferguson, Kristofer Michael of Troy to Wasser, Karrie Lynn of Troy.
  • Franklin Jr., Edward Lee of Pontoon Beach to Woodson, Tracy Sherell of Pontoon Beach.
  • Gamblin, Jeffrey Edward of Edwardsville to Clary, Gina Marie of Edwardsville.
  • Goodman III, Thomas Glenwood of Livingston to Newenham, Desiree Alice of Livingston.
  • Gray, Cory Allen of Bethalto to Zeilman, Summer Chantal of Bethalto.
  • Harris, Randall Lee of Alton to Butkovich, Cindy Ann of Wood River.
  • Hart, Shawn Lee of Cottage Hills to Benson, Laura Marie of Alton.
  • Hausman, Thomas William of Alton to Richards, Kimberly Ellen of Alton.
  • Hicks, Deven James of New Ross, Indiana to Quidgeon, Aspen Skylar of New Ross, Indiana.
  • Holding, Jason Brandon of Glen Carbon to Holding, Elisabeth Renee of Glen Carbon.
  • Howland, Daniel Martin of Carrollton to Thurston, Douglas Alan of Carrollton.
  • Johnson, Nathanael Paul of Granite City to Sanders, Anika Charis of Granite City.
  • Johnson, Seth Aaron of Edwardsville to Slifka, Tiffany Nicole of Edwardsville.
  • Joiner, Wade Michael of Granite City to Lewis, Sarah Jin of Granite City.
  • Jolly, Stephen Paul of Mascoutah to Sapper, Manuela Christina of Mascoutah.
  • Keil, Evan Dane of Louisville, Kentucky to Zurliene, Cheryl Ann of Edwardsville.
  • Kelley, Evan Samuel Scott of Trenton to Lucco, Hannah Michelle of Trenton.
  • Korte, Chad Philip of Highland to Ambuehl, Cassie Uldine of Highland.
  • Maynard, Jacob Byington of Alton to Northway, Madeline Sue of Godfrey.
  • McCall, Dameon Phillip of Granite City to Krebs, Justice Orion of Granite City.
  • McCoy, Erik Michael of Granite City to Lovejoy, Alexandria Holiday of Granite City.
  • Meeks, Antjuan Lamar of Alton to Taylor, Mayia Yvette of Alton.
  • Metz, Terry Leto of Edwardsville to Clary, Kasey Lee of Bethalto.
  • Meyer, Zachary Sean of Alton to Emery, Nichole Ray of Godfrey.
  • Mizulski, Sean Scott of Collinsville to Smith, Amber Lyn of Collinsville.
  • Morgan, Mark Robert of East Alton to Crain, Heather Michelle of East Alton.
  • Morris, Anthony Lee of Collinsville to Goodman, Lisa Ann of Collinsville.
  • Moss, Eric Nathaniel of Des Moines, Iowa to Grant, Heidi Jean-Marie of Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Myers, Gary Eugene of Bethalto to Paulo, Wendy Marie of Bethalto.
  • Ortiz Huerta, Manuel Antonio of Granite City to Lamas Pacheco, Manuela of Granite City.
  • Phipps, Shawn Mikal of Granite City to Angelly, Chelsey Yvonne of Granite City.
  • Rudolph, Lincoln Todd of Alton to Rahmoeller, Kelsey Lea of Alton.
  • Schaake, Denise Lynn of Edwardsville to Hurst, Mary Ann of Edwardsville.
  • Scheibel, Nicholas Ross of Troy to Cigliana, Jamie Marie of Troy.
  • Schrauth, Anthony Joseph of Maryville to Atkins, Tina Marie of Maryville.
  • Simon, Keith Rolanda of Pontoon Beach to Chatman, Deanna Lea of Pontoon Beach.
  • Sorbie, Daniel Patrick of Collinsville to Vittitow, Stefanie Kay of Glen Carbon.
  • Staszkiewicz, Anthony of Wood River to Wills, Shona Louise of Wood River.
  • Steele, Andrew James of Troy to Deatherage, Sarah Ann of Highland.
  • Strode, Brandon Michael of Trenton to Hanebrink, Erika Lynn of Trenton.
  • Taylor, Jeffrey Paul of Collinsville to Renick, Cassidy Leigh of Collinsville.
  • Taylor Jr., Morris Anthony of Highland to Dugan, Tammy Lou of Highland.
  • Thomason, Matthew Alvin of Granite City to Cracchiolo, Felicia Marie of Granite City.
  • Vosholler, Cory John of Highland to Vohlken, Ashley Nicole of Highland.
  • Wallace, Lisa Ann of St. Louis to Readmond, Kimberly Ann of St. Louis.
  • Waterman, Christopher Miles of Maryville to Allen, Joseph Scott of Maryville.
  • Weiss, Chad Eric of Highland to Knebel, Stacey Lynn of Highland.
  • Williams, James Robert of South Roxana to Kasson, Tabetha Marie of South Roxana.
  • Wohlgemuth, Jonathan Lee of Godfrey to Aarup, Jennifer Alice of Godfrey.
  • Wolff, Robert Gordon of Alton to Cooper, Billie Jean of Benld.

