The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Wednesday, Feb. 8
- Shandis S. Barker, 33, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Shontez D. Beard, 29, East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Brooklyn police.
- Dwayne D. Beck, 40, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of home invasion by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jeremy D. Bender, 24, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of retail theft and armed violence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Samantha M. Bevineau, 24, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Thomas A. Bow, 38, of Lebanon, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Zenobia Y. Briggs, 50, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by East St. Louis police.
- Waren D. Collins, 19, of Normandy, Tennessee, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
- Edward T. Crockett, 46, of Ferguson, Missouri, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- David L. Gilmore, 43, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Khairi T. Hayes, 19, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Brittany L. Hill, 24, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Michael L. Jackson, 21, of Shiloh, arrested on suspicion of first degree murder by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jamaul Q. Lovett, 26, of Centreville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Natalie A. Porter, 22, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jonathan A. Rapp, 28, of Swansea, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Ciera T. Viverette, 19, of Country Club Hills, arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing by Lebanon police.
Thursday, Feb. 9
- Joshua V. Akins, 21, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Erica D. Battle, 24, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Derius J. Brady, 20, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Walter S. Bush, 51, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
- Julie E. Cunningham, 25, of Florissant, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jacob D. Edsall, 22, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jack R. Gilbert, 27, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Alvin E. Jefferson, 40, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Gregory L. Johnson Jr., 25, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Shawn C. Piker, 45, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Ryan C. Podhorn, 34, of Godfrey, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Tabetha L. Riggs, 25, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Kacey L. Rivoire, 25, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Larry M. Smith, 35, of Highland, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Mark A. Sylvester, 50, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of fraud by Centreville police.
- Stanley R. Taylor, 39, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Joshua R. Tiberend, 30, of Maryville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Brian W. Tolley, 36, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of violating orders of protection by Belleville police.
- Cody A. Vernoy, 25, of East Carondelet, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
Comments