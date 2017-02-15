Public Records

February 15, 2017 5:30 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Wednesday, Feb. 8

  • Shandis S. Barker, 33, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Shontez D. Beard, 29, East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Brooklyn police.
  • Dwayne D. Beck, 40, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of home invasion by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Jeremy D. Bender, 24, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of retail theft and armed violence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Samantha M. Bevineau, 24, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Thomas A. Bow, 38, of Lebanon, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Zenobia Y. Briggs, 50, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by East St. Louis police.
  • Waren D. Collins, 19, of Normandy, Tennessee, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
  • Edward T. Crockett, 46, of Ferguson, Missouri, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • David L. Gilmore, 43, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Khairi T. Hayes, 19, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Brittany L. Hill, 24, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Michael L. Jackson, 21, of Shiloh, arrested on suspicion of first degree murder by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Jamaul Q. Lovett, 26, of Centreville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Natalie A. Porter, 22, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Jonathan A. Rapp, 28, of Swansea, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
  • Ciera T. Viverette, 19, of Country Club Hills, arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing by Lebanon police.

Thursday, Feb. 9

  • Joshua V. Akins, 21, of Centreville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Erica D. Battle, 24, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Derius J. Brady, 20, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Walter S. Bush, 51, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
  • Julie E. Cunningham, 25, of Florissant, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Jacob D. Edsall, 22, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Jack R. Gilbert, 27, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Alvin E. Jefferson, 40, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Gregory L. Johnson Jr., 25, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Shawn C. Piker, 45, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Ryan C. Podhorn, 34, of Godfrey, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Tabetha L. Riggs, 25, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Kacey L. Rivoire, 25, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Larry M. Smith, 35, of Highland, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Mark A. Sylvester, 50, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of fraud by Centreville police.
  • Stanley R. Taylor, 39, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Joshua R. Tiberend, 30, of Maryville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Brian W. Tolley, 36, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of violating orders of protection by Belleville police.
  • Cody A. Vernoy, 25, of East Carondelet, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.

