The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Friday, Feb. 10
- Cameron D. Bell, 21, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Durron J. Bolden, 26, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by East St. Louis police.
- Klayton R. Brock, 28, of Kirbyville, Missouri, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Joshua D. Brown, 22, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Kimberly E. Butler, 46, of Sauget, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Brianna S. Challis, 25, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of delivery of marijuana by O’Fallon police.
- Dorreen K. Dobson, 26, of Sparta, warrant arrest by New Athens police.
- Timothy A. Drummond, 43, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Belleville police.
- Dennis M. Fults, 40, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Mason R. Haines, 28, of Saint Charles, Missouri, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Darrias A. Jackson, 28, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Trenton A. Jefferson, 26, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of the first degree murder of Marcus Gosa by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Rasheed J. Jones, 22, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Randal Lewis, 46, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
- Melissa E. Linder, 31, of New Baden, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Ryan F. Long, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Shawn R. Lynn, 39, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
- Jessica L. Matthews, 25, of Brooklyn, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Jeffrey B. Oquinn, 53, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Nemus L. Parks, 35, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by Fairview Heights police.
- Jovanta D. Romious, 22, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Frank M. Smith, 32, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of criminal trespassing by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
Saturday, Feb. 11
- Brandon D. Baker, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Kashawn E. Baldwin, 20, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of obstructing justice by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jackie D. Burnett, 31, of Houma, Louisiana, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Mark A. Cline, 28, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
- Kierra S. Cox, 27, of Granite City, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
- Lauren R. Gibson, 33, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Alexis V. Lee-Henry, 23, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Eric M. Loston, 37, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Brooklyn police.
- Martino D. Moore, 26, of Hazelwood, Missouri, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Savannah A. Santana, 21, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Ginny M. Schobert, 34, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Keith C. Short, 31, of Orrtanna, Pennsylvania, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Nemarcus D. Smith, 24, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Edrick Thimes, 27, of Creve Coeur, Missouri, warrant arrest by Sauget police.
- Lee A. Wright, 64, of Centreville, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by Swansea police.
Sunday, Feb. 12
- Dennis N. Burton, 56, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Joshua A. Gayden-Smith, 24, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of theft by Swansea police.
- Pete Holloway, 32, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Jarvis M. Jackson, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Belleville police.
- Eric L. Johnson, 42, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Adriona D. Polk, 22, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by Cahokia police.
- Michael E. Sloan Jr., 35, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by Sauget police.
- Darius D. Smith, 35, of Madison, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Antwon Tillman, 36, of Glen Carbon, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Edwin R. Wierciszewski, 42, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of a weapon by Belleville police.
- Jeremy D. Williams, 23, of Edwardsville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
