February 17, 2017 4:27 PM

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Monday, Feb. 13

  • Talisha A. Abdullah, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Aamad J. Appleby, 30, of Alton, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Andrew A. Armstrong, 22, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Jeffrey L. Dancy, 33, of Swansea, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Eric M. Drane, 56, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of retail theft and trespassing by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Isaiah W. Edmonds, 21, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Tiree Fox, 28, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of theft by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Marcus S. Green, 35, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Missy L. Grimes, 26, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Drew A. Gronemeyer, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Tommy L. Jones Jr., 34, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Demarrion L. Lockett, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Zachary R. McConnell, 23, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Raymond L. Nihells, 26, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Michael C. Pagano, 33, of Pontoon Beach, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license by Illinois state police.
  • Delvonte A. Snelling, 21, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Crystalann J. Webb, 36, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Douglas P. Yates Jr., 28, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • Vintez A. Alford, 24, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Richard G. Atwood, 44, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Christopher A. Bell, 27, of Edwardsville, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Shanna L. Blaylock, 35, of Swansea, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Zenobia Y. Briggs, 50, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license by East St. Louis police.
  • Devin L. Coppedge, 18, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by Fairview Heights police.
  • Donnell M. Cosey, 35, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Antonio M. Davis, 29, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of parole violation by Cahokia police.
  • Donald Fenton, 44, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by East St. Louis police.
  • Darryl J. Fleming, 56, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Devon T. Johnson, 26, of Pittsfield, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Angelmae L. Lindsey, 18, of Carlinville, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Travis D. Mancillas, 28, of Granite City, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Marcus L. May, 30, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and driving under the influence by Centreville police.
  • Sean A. Miller, 28, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Mascoutah police.
  • Johnnie C. Moore III, 24, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Joshua D. Mosley, 28, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Ryan K. Neighbors, 31, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Jeffrey Rozelle, 39, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
  • Kurt A. Schreier, 36, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery by Belleville police.
  • David L. Shemonia, 50, of Baldwin, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Jayson A. Spencer, 37, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Michael L. Wood, 20, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Fairview Heights police.

