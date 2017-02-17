The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Monday, Feb. 13
- Talisha A. Abdullah, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Aamad J. Appleby, 30, of Alton, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Andrew A. Armstrong, 22, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Jeffrey L. Dancy, 33, of Swansea, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Eric M. Drane, 56, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of retail theft and trespassing by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Isaiah W. Edmonds, 21, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Tiree Fox, 28, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of theft by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Marcus S. Green, 35, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Missy L. Grimes, 26, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Drew A. Gronemeyer, 28, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Tommy L. Jones Jr., 34, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Demarrion L. Lockett, 29, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Zachary R. McConnell, 23, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Raymond L. Nihells, 26, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Michael C. Pagano, 33, of Pontoon Beach, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license by Illinois state police.
- Delvonte A. Snelling, 21, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Crystalann J. Webb, 36, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Douglas P. Yates Jr., 28, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Vintez A. Alford, 24, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Richard G. Atwood, 44, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Christopher A. Bell, 27, of Edwardsville, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Shanna L. Blaylock, 35, of Swansea, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Zenobia Y. Briggs, 50, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license by East St. Louis police.
- Devin L. Coppedge, 18, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by Fairview Heights police.
- Donnell M. Cosey, 35, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Antonio M. Davis, 29, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of parole violation by Cahokia police.
- Donald Fenton, 44, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by East St. Louis police.
- Darryl J. Fleming, 56, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Devon T. Johnson, 26, of Pittsfield, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Angelmae L. Lindsey, 18, of Carlinville, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Travis D. Mancillas, 28, of Granite City, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Marcus L. May, 30, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and driving under the influence by Centreville police.
- Sean A. Miller, 28, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Mascoutah police.
- Johnnie C. Moore III, 24, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Joshua D. Mosley, 28, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Ryan K. Neighbors, 31, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Jeffrey Rozelle, 39, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Belleville police.
- Kurt A. Schreier, 36, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery by Belleville police.
- David L. Shemonia, 50, of Baldwin, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Jayson A. Spencer, 37, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Michael L. Wood, 20, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Fairview Heights police.
