Public Records

February 21, 2017 2:40 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County felony charges

Monday, Feb. 13

  • Martino D. Moore, 26, of 4029 Portland Ridge, St. Louis, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting a police officer on or about Feb. 11.
  • Kurt A. Schreier, 36, of 10 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Belleville, charged with aggravated domestic battery on or about Feb. 12.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

  • Richard G. Atwood, 44, of 1405 W. Main St., Collinsville, charged with driving with a revoked driver’s license on or about Nov. 21.
  • Floyd B. Gamble Jr., 30, of 950 N. 89th St., East St. Louis, charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint on or about Nov. 5.
  • Steven R. Lewis, 18, of 612 S. Cheryl Drive, Baldwin, charged with domestic battery and violating orders of protection on or about Feb. 12 and 13.
  • Sean A. Miller, 28, of 500 Anna St. No. 40, Swansea, charged with sexual abuse of a child between the months of June-Sept. 2012.
  • Andrew D. Shelton, 47, of 901 Columbia Drive, Fairview Heights, charged with driving while under the influence and on a suspended driver’s license on or about Jan. 20.
  • Crystalann J. Webb, 36, of 1404 W. 4th St., Belleville, charged with aggravated battery and resisting a police officer on or about Feb. 13.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

  • Dominique M. Austin, 21, of 5125 Nelson Ave., Cahokia, charged with criminal damage to property and domestic battery on or about Feb. 14.
  • Zacharie S. Clay, 18, of 735 Saint Martin Drive, Cahokia, charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, theft and attempted car jacking on or about Feb. 13.
  • Antonio M. Davis Jr., 29, of 236 Julian St., Cahokia, charged with robbery and domestic battery on or about Feb. 13.
  • Heather M. Epperson, 42, of 30 Hadfield Lane, Caseyville, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 20.
  • Tra I. Farrow, 23, of 2871 Circle Drive, Alton, charged with criminal damage to property between the dates of May 24, 2015 and Feb. 29, 2016.
  • Milton L. Matthews, 54, of 504 Saint Barbara, Cahokia, charged with reckless discharge of a gun on or about Jan. 1.
  • Alicia M. Pence, 29, of 40 Adeline Court, Belleville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence on or about Sept. 22.
  • David W. Schaub Jr., 33, of 406 Portland Ave., Belleville, charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm on or about Jan. 6.

Thursday, Feb. 16

  • Kiante M. Brooks, 22, of 1916 5th St., Madson, charged with sexual assault, giving alcohol to a minor and sexual abuse of a minor between the dates of Dec. 31-Jan. 1 and Feb. 2-Feb. 7.
  • Jacqueline P. Jones, 23, of 328 N. Lebanon St., Mascoutah, charged with unlawful use of a credit card on or about Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
  • Richard R. Jones III, 25, of 1117 N. 48th St., Washington Park, charged with failure to register as a sex offender between the dates of Feb. 1-Feb. 15.
  • Kyle D. Lewis Sr., 31, of 314 N. Jefferson St. No. 31, Millstadt, charged with leaving the scene of a car accident on or about Nov. 4.
  • Steven L. Tiller, 49, of 1734 Wabash Apt. B, Belleville, charged with domestic battery and interfering with the report of domestic violence on or about Feb. 14.
  • Edward T. Williams, 41, of 4304 Walnut Ave., Alorton, charted with predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual abuse on or about Feb. 15.

Friday, Feb. 17

  • Christopher M. Beasley, 30, of 200 N. 11th, Belleville, charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on or about Jan. 27 and 28.
  • John L. Donohue, 47, of 222 Allen Lane, Fairview Heights, charged with violating orders of protection on or about Feb. 16.
  • Richard D. Jenkins, 52, homeless, charged with attempting to flee an officer, possession of a stolen car, and driving on a revoked license on or about Feb. 16.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lindenwood professor writes book on mother of Virgin Mary

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos