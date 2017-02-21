The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County felony charges
Monday, Feb. 13
- Martino D. Moore, 26, of 4029 Portland Ridge, St. Louis, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting a police officer on or about Feb. 11.
- Kurt A. Schreier, 36, of 10 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Belleville, charged with aggravated domestic battery on or about Feb. 12.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
- Richard G. Atwood, 44, of 1405 W. Main St., Collinsville, charged with driving with a revoked driver’s license on or about Nov. 21.
- Floyd B. Gamble Jr., 30, of 950 N. 89th St., East St. Louis, charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint on or about Nov. 5.
- Steven R. Lewis, 18, of 612 S. Cheryl Drive, Baldwin, charged with domestic battery and violating orders of protection on or about Feb. 12 and 13.
- Sean A. Miller, 28, of 500 Anna St. No. 40, Swansea, charged with sexual abuse of a child between the months of June-Sept. 2012.
- Andrew D. Shelton, 47, of 901 Columbia Drive, Fairview Heights, charged with driving while under the influence and on a suspended driver’s license on or about Jan. 20.
- Crystalann J. Webb, 36, of 1404 W. 4th St., Belleville, charged with aggravated battery and resisting a police officer on or about Feb. 13.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Dominique M. Austin, 21, of 5125 Nelson Ave., Cahokia, charged with criminal damage to property and domestic battery on or about Feb. 14.
- Zacharie S. Clay, 18, of 735 Saint Martin Drive, Cahokia, charged with aggravated robbery, burglary, theft and attempted car jacking on or about Feb. 13.
- Antonio M. Davis Jr., 29, of 236 Julian St., Cahokia, charged with robbery and domestic battery on or about Feb. 13.
- Heather M. Epperson, 42, of 30 Hadfield Lane, Caseyville, charged with retail theft on or about Jan. 20.
- Tra I. Farrow, 23, of 2871 Circle Drive, Alton, charged with criminal damage to property between the dates of May 24, 2015 and Feb. 29, 2016.
- Milton L. Matthews, 54, of 504 Saint Barbara, Cahokia, charged with reckless discharge of a gun on or about Jan. 1.
- Alicia M. Pence, 29, of 40 Adeline Court, Belleville, charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence on or about Sept. 22.
- David W. Schaub Jr., 33, of 406 Portland Ave., Belleville, charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm on or about Jan. 6.
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Kiante M. Brooks, 22, of 1916 5th St., Madson, charged with sexual assault, giving alcohol to a minor and sexual abuse of a minor between the dates of Dec. 31-Jan. 1 and Feb. 2-Feb. 7.
- Jacqueline P. Jones, 23, of 328 N. Lebanon St., Mascoutah, charged with unlawful use of a credit card on or about Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
- Richard R. Jones III, 25, of 1117 N. 48th St., Washington Park, charged with failure to register as a sex offender between the dates of Feb. 1-Feb. 15.
- Kyle D. Lewis Sr., 31, of 314 N. Jefferson St. No. 31, Millstadt, charged with leaving the scene of a car accident on or about Nov. 4.
- Steven L. Tiller, 49, of 1734 Wabash Apt. B, Belleville, charged with domestic battery and interfering with the report of domestic violence on or about Feb. 14.
- Edward T. Williams, 41, of 4304 Walnut Ave., Alorton, charted with predatory sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual abuse on or about Feb. 15.
Friday, Feb. 17
- Christopher M. Beasley, 30, of 200 N. 11th, Belleville, charged with aggravated cruelty to an animal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on or about Jan. 27 and 28.
- John L. Donohue, 47, of 222 Allen Lane, Fairview Heights, charged with violating orders of protection on or about Feb. 16.
- Richard D. Jenkins, 52, homeless, charged with attempting to flee an officer, possession of a stolen car, and driving on a revoked license on or about Feb. 16.
Comments