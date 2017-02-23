The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Wednesday, Feb. 15
- Chaz D. Armstrong, 24, of O’Fallon, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Zacharie S. Clay, 18, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery by Cahokia police.
- John A. Finley, 34, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Kendra Hayes, 30, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by O’Fallon police.
- Diontra L. Jones, 41, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Derrick L. Kyles, 25, of Maryville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Edwin J. Lang III, 25, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Kenneth R. Marshall, 55, of Granite City, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Joshua S. McDonald, 29, of Swansea, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Richard E. Moore, 46, of Dupo, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Dupo police.
- Brenden M. Oday, 22, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Ricky L. Pratt, 36, of Dupo, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Justin M. Reinkensmeier, 31, of Nashville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Stanisha K. Tillman, 36, of Madison, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by Washington Park police.
- Edilberto Villegas-Nava, 27, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Raynisha S. Vinson, 22, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
Thursday, Feb. 16
- Kiante M. Brooks, 22, of Madison, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault by Belleville police.
- Kristy L. Case, 36, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of possession of drug equipment by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Terrance W. Cotton, 54, of Washington Park, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Miranda M. Donley, 31, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Joe L. Hemmer, 47, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Chad M. McDaniel, 28, of Dupo, warrant arrest by Dupo police.
- Michael S. Miller, 31, of Dupo, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- David Perry, 51, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Benita D. Randle, 34, of O’Fallon, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Lisa R. Walters, 41, of Fairmont, arrested on suspicion of parole violation by Caseyville police.
Friday, Feb. 17
- Larisha R. Adkins, 28, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Erica L. Bass, 34, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Lajhaun M. Berry, 22, of Swansea, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Robzetta C. Branch, 25, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Marcell C. Cannon, 22, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Carl W. Dickerson, 44, of Marissa, warrant arrest by Marissa police.
- James L. Dotson, 19, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of weapon by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Lavar A. Gilbert, 35, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license by Illinois state police.
- Kacey D. Harris, 42, of Houston, Texas, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Keotrick J. Harris, 32, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Lewis D. Higgins, 52, of Sparta, warrant arrest by New Athens police.
- Armaun A. Ingram, 22, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Richard D. Jenkins, 52, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of car theft by Belleville police.
- Ednicia J. Johnston, 26, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Richard Jones, 25, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of failure to register as a sex offender by East St. Louis police.
- Erik S. Nork, 41, of Des Peres, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Miriam D. Patton, 31, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of resisting an officer by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Tiffany L. Penn, 34, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery by Swansea police.
- Taryn A. Rowden, 29, of Dupo, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Aaron D. Samuel, 20, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of home invasion by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Bobby T. Samuels, 18, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass to residence by East St. Louis police.
- Cleotha R. Spearman Jr., 26, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Jason J. Sumpter, 27, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Belleville police.
- Steven L. Tiller, 49, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Alorton police.
- Edward T. Williams, 41, of Alorton, arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal sexual assault by Cahokia police.
- Michael A. Wright, 36, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
