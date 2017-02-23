Public Records

February 23, 2017 5:44 PM

Marriage Licenses

Madison County

  • Anato, Seth Kossi of Glen Carbon to Klouvi, Fridegonde of Glen Carbon.
  • Batson, James Scott of East Alton to Frymire, Misty Marie of East Alton.
  • Beard, Jason Raymond of Granite City to Adams, Sabrina Margaret of Granite City.
  • Brown, Kennedy Allen of Collinsville to Thomas, Laryn Marie of De Soto, Missouri.
  • Butler, Travis J of East Alton to Cole, Sara Elizabeth of Brighton.
  • Chen, Jian Fei of Highland to Wang, Huifang of Highland.
  • Coleson, Brian Dean of Shipman to Connett, Melissa Ann of Wood River.
  • Collins, John Robert of Edwardsville to Barton, Laura Ann of Edwardsville.
  • Contreraz, Skyler Jeffery of Staunton to Steele, Makenzie Rose of Wood River.
  • Corrado, Joseph Micheal of Granite City to Keesee, Ashley Nicole of Granite City.
  • Dawes, Richard De Wayne of Granite City to Hinterser, Traci Dawn-Marie of Granite City.
  • Dill, Matthew John of Collinsville to Luyster, Katie Marie of Collinsville.
  • Dixon, Cindy Marie of Alton to Stevenson, Amanda Lynn Nicole of Alton.
  • Duran, Melissa Dawn of Trumann, Arkansas to Kimes, Emily Marie of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
  • Emmerick, Bryan Keith of Highland to Yates, Stephanie Ann of Highland.
  • Engelke, Jared Benjamin of Bethalto to Allsman, Amanda Lynne of East Alton.
  • Garba, Sheriff Gbolahan of Maryville to Reese, Jakala Laruth of Edwardsville.
  • Gress, Robert Eugene of Hardin to Hewitt, Christi Michelle of Granite City.
  • Habermehl, Joshua Robert of Brighton to Spates, Alicia Denise of Brighton.
  • Hamby, Robert Levi of Cottage Hills to Edwards, Stacie Kay of Bethalto.
  • Harmon, Paul Jason of Warrensburg, Missouri to Day-Herrell, Dakota Mackenzie of St Louis.
  • Hellrung, Paul Andrew of Alton to Herr, Christina Michelle of Alton.
  • Hernandez Varela, Isai of Collinsville to DelRio, Mirdka Seleste of Collinsville.
  • Hiatt, Nickolas J of Troy to Frain, Amanda Jo of Troy.
  • Hobart, Joel Michael Patrick of Wood River to Dodge, Abbie JoAnn of Wood River.
  • Horstman, Thomas Michael of Godfrey to Maggart, Mary Darlene of Godfrey.
  • Hoxsie, Andrew James of Brighton to Pilkington, Madelyn Ray of Brighton.
  • Humke, Neal Harmon of Edwardsville to Heiberg, Amanda Spring Herron of Edwardsville.
  • Ivester, Nathaniel of Alton to Radcliff, Breanna Marie of Alton.
  • Jesper, Andrew Charles Ben of Elsah to Sammuli, Allexandra Nicole of Concord, Massachusetts.
  • Johnson, Jamie Lamar of Troy to Jones, Rachael Kathryn of Troy.
  • Johnson, John Edward of Fairview Heights to Sowash, Melissa Ann of O’Fallon.
  • Johnson, Sayer Andrew of Edwardsville to Johnson, Sharon Burns of Edwardsville.
  • Keltz, Dwayne Lamont of Caseyville to Womack, Bonita Diane of Caseyville.
  • Kirkendoll, Devin Brawn of Cairo, Missouri to Ogden, Jacklynn Danielle Rowe of Godfrey.
  • Kirkpatrick, David Lee of Granite City to Sommer, Ashley Lauren of Granite City.
  • Knoebel, Ethan Henry of Overland, Missouri to Peres, Izabella Silva of Overland, Missouri.
  • Lewis, Randy Lee of Wood River to Schultz, Sarah Rose of Wood River.
  • Medina Ortiz, Oscar of Caseyville to Angeles, Denise of Caseyville.
  • Merrell, Jeffrey Storm of Cottage Hills to Layton, Brittany Lyn of Cottage Hills.
  • Miller, Blake Edward of Collinsville to Bradtke, Emily Jean of Collinsville.
  • Miller, Robert Earl of Wood River to Simpson, Cindy Marie of Wood River.
  • Moneymaker, David Dwayne of Granite City to Deiters, Sahn Dam of Granite City.
  • Moore, Brian Keith of Edwardsville to Abell, Kimberly Kay of Edwardsville.
  • Mugge, Eric Karl of Alton to Leamon, Jennifer Elaine of Alton.
  • Najera, Raul Romero of Collinsville to De Bahena, Reyna Diego of Collinsville.
  • Nelson, Justin Ryan of Granite City to Sargent, Kayla Marie of Granite City.
  • Ohms, Adam Stephen of Edwardsville to Chaney, Amanda Renee of Edwardsville.
  • Olvera-Castan, Carlos Fernando of East Alton to White, Debra Ann of East Alton.
  • Overbey, Brianna Jane of Edwardsville to Schreiber, Rebecca Faye of Edwardsville.
  • Renschen, Brandon Daniel of Breese to Eilers, Katherine Adele of Breese.
  • Schaefer, Ryan James of Collinsville to Williams, Kimaya Deandra of Collinsville.
  • Schrader, Darren Todd of Troy to Kistner, Marceline Anne of Troy.
  • Sherfy, Kyra Marie of Millstadt to Heinemeier, Brandee LaVerne of Millstadt.
  • Short, Michael Lee of New Douglas to Short, Kathleen Jo of New Douglas.
  • Simmons, Robin Allen of Granite City to Sabol, Melissa Leeann of Granite City.
  • St. Jean, Steven Russell of Collinsville to Winters, Jennifer Lynn of Collinsville.
  • Swink, Richard Joseph of Granite City to Bronnbauer, Leasia Nicole of Granite City.
  • Tate, Tyler Alan of Alton to Gunter, Leah Michelle of Alton.
  • Thompson, Adam Jacob of Edwardsville to Firat, Pelin Su of Edwardsville.
  • Valentine, Robert Alden of Glen Carbon to Pineda, Kris Gunnells of Glen Carbon.
  • Waldo, Adam Wilson of Moro to Wilton, Connie Lynn of Roxana.
  • Warren, Kyle Thomas of Highland to Allen, Amy Jean of Highland.
  • Wilkinson, Phillip Joseph of Granite City to Daniels, Sarah Elizabeth of Granite City.
  • Winders Jr, William Gaylord of Fairview Heights to Sinks, Belinda Christina of Fairview Heights.
  • Wofford, Geoffrey Dale of Granite City to Ray, Diana Lynn of Granite City.
  • Womack Jr, Richard Dennis of Wood River to Wiseman, Cassie Renee of Wood River.
  • Worlitz, Phillip David of Florissant, Missouri to Ramos, Sarah Lucille of Bethalto.
  • Ybarra, Ninya Anne of Glen Carbon to Berg, Kayla Marie of Glen Carbon.
  • York, Kyle Daniel of Collinsville to Alves Da Mota, Deborah Louise of Collinsville.

Public Records

