Marriage Licenses

Madison County
- Anato, Seth Kossi of Glen Carbon to Klouvi, Fridegonde of Glen Carbon.
- Batson, James Scott of East Alton to Frymire, Misty Marie of East Alton.
- Beard, Jason Raymond of Granite City to Adams, Sabrina Margaret of Granite City.
- Brown, Kennedy Allen of Collinsville to Thomas, Laryn Marie of De Soto, Missouri.
- Butler, Travis J of East Alton to Cole, Sara Elizabeth of Brighton.
- Chen, Jian Fei of Highland to Wang, Huifang of Highland.
- Coleson, Brian Dean of Shipman to Connett, Melissa Ann of Wood River.
- Collins, John Robert of Edwardsville to Barton, Laura Ann of Edwardsville.
- Contreraz, Skyler Jeffery of Staunton to Steele, Makenzie Rose of Wood River.
- Corrado, Joseph Micheal of Granite City to Keesee, Ashley Nicole of Granite City.
- Dawes, Richard De Wayne of Granite City to Hinterser, Traci Dawn-Marie of Granite City.
- Dill, Matthew John of Collinsville to Luyster, Katie Marie of Collinsville.
- Dixon, Cindy Marie of Alton to Stevenson, Amanda Lynn Nicole of Alton.
- Duran, Melissa Dawn of Trumann, Arkansas to Kimes, Emily Marie of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
- Emmerick, Bryan Keith of Highland to Yates, Stephanie Ann of Highland.
- Engelke, Jared Benjamin of Bethalto to Allsman, Amanda Lynne of East Alton.
- Garba, Sheriff Gbolahan of Maryville to Reese, Jakala Laruth of Edwardsville.
- Gress, Robert Eugene of Hardin to Hewitt, Christi Michelle of Granite City.
- Habermehl, Joshua Robert of Brighton to Spates, Alicia Denise of Brighton.
- Hamby, Robert Levi of Cottage Hills to Edwards, Stacie Kay of Bethalto.
- Harmon, Paul Jason of Warrensburg, Missouri to Day-Herrell, Dakota Mackenzie of St Louis.
- Hellrung, Paul Andrew of Alton to Herr, Christina Michelle of Alton.
- Hernandez Varela, Isai of Collinsville to DelRio, Mirdka Seleste of Collinsville.
- Hiatt, Nickolas J of Troy to Frain, Amanda Jo of Troy.
- Hobart, Joel Michael Patrick of Wood River to Dodge, Abbie JoAnn of Wood River.
- Horstman, Thomas Michael of Godfrey to Maggart, Mary Darlene of Godfrey.
- Hoxsie, Andrew James of Brighton to Pilkington, Madelyn Ray of Brighton.
- Humke, Neal Harmon of Edwardsville to Heiberg, Amanda Spring Herron of Edwardsville.
- Ivester, Nathaniel of Alton to Radcliff, Breanna Marie of Alton.
- Jesper, Andrew Charles Ben of Elsah to Sammuli, Allexandra Nicole of Concord, Massachusetts.
- Johnson, Jamie Lamar of Troy to Jones, Rachael Kathryn of Troy.
- Johnson, John Edward of Fairview Heights to Sowash, Melissa Ann of O’Fallon.
- Johnson, Sayer Andrew of Edwardsville to Johnson, Sharon Burns of Edwardsville.
- Keltz, Dwayne Lamont of Caseyville to Womack, Bonita Diane of Caseyville.
- Kirkendoll, Devin Brawn of Cairo, Missouri to Ogden, Jacklynn Danielle Rowe of Godfrey.
- Kirkpatrick, David Lee of Granite City to Sommer, Ashley Lauren of Granite City.
- Knoebel, Ethan Henry of Overland, Missouri to Peres, Izabella Silva of Overland, Missouri.
- Lewis, Randy Lee of Wood River to Schultz, Sarah Rose of Wood River.
- Medina Ortiz, Oscar of Caseyville to Angeles, Denise of Caseyville.
- Merrell, Jeffrey Storm of Cottage Hills to Layton, Brittany Lyn of Cottage Hills.
- Miller, Blake Edward of Collinsville to Bradtke, Emily Jean of Collinsville.
- Miller, Robert Earl of Wood River to Simpson, Cindy Marie of Wood River.
- Moneymaker, David Dwayne of Granite City to Deiters, Sahn Dam of Granite City.
- Moore, Brian Keith of Edwardsville to Abell, Kimberly Kay of Edwardsville.
- Mugge, Eric Karl of Alton to Leamon, Jennifer Elaine of Alton.
- Najera, Raul Romero of Collinsville to De Bahena, Reyna Diego of Collinsville.
- Nelson, Justin Ryan of Granite City to Sargent, Kayla Marie of Granite City.
- Ohms, Adam Stephen of Edwardsville to Chaney, Amanda Renee of Edwardsville.
- Olvera-Castan, Carlos Fernando of East Alton to White, Debra Ann of East Alton.
- Overbey, Brianna Jane of Edwardsville to Schreiber, Rebecca Faye of Edwardsville.
- Renschen, Brandon Daniel of Breese to Eilers, Katherine Adele of Breese.
- Schaefer, Ryan James of Collinsville to Williams, Kimaya Deandra of Collinsville.
- Schrader, Darren Todd of Troy to Kistner, Marceline Anne of Troy.
- Sherfy, Kyra Marie of Millstadt to Heinemeier, Brandee LaVerne of Millstadt.
- Short, Michael Lee of New Douglas to Short, Kathleen Jo of New Douglas.
- Simmons, Robin Allen of Granite City to Sabol, Melissa Leeann of Granite City.
- St. Jean, Steven Russell of Collinsville to Winters, Jennifer Lynn of Collinsville.
- Swink, Richard Joseph of Granite City to Bronnbauer, Leasia Nicole of Granite City.
- Tate, Tyler Alan of Alton to Gunter, Leah Michelle of Alton.
- Thompson, Adam Jacob of Edwardsville to Firat, Pelin Su of Edwardsville.
- Valentine, Robert Alden of Glen Carbon to Pineda, Kris Gunnells of Glen Carbon.
- Waldo, Adam Wilson of Moro to Wilton, Connie Lynn of Roxana.
- Warren, Kyle Thomas of Highland to Allen, Amy Jean of Highland.
- Wilkinson, Phillip Joseph of Granite City to Daniels, Sarah Elizabeth of Granite City.
- Winders Jr, William Gaylord of Fairview Heights to Sinks, Belinda Christina of Fairview Heights.
- Wofford, Geoffrey Dale of Granite City to Ray, Diana Lynn of Granite City.
- Womack Jr, Richard Dennis of Wood River to Wiseman, Cassie Renee of Wood River.
- Worlitz, Phillip David of Florissant, Missouri to Ramos, Sarah Lucille of Bethalto.
- Ybarra, Ninya Anne of Glen Carbon to Berg, Kayla Marie of Glen Carbon.
- York, Kyle Daniel of Collinsville to Alves Da Mota, Deborah Louise of Collinsville.
