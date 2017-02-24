The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.
St. Clair County Sheriff
Saturday, Feb. 18
- Aunye Blanchard, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
- Lawrence J. Dickerson II, 41, of Freeburg, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Freeburg police.
- Jason Halton, 39, of Shiloh, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Shiloh police.
- Lee Harris IV, 35, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Kevin J. Harris, 45, of Brooklyn, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Parris D. Hibbler, 23, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Cahokia police.
- Lorenzo Hill, 24, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Illinois state police.
- Vincent C. Jackson, 48, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
- Darwin R. Jones, 27, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Nathaniel B. Rainey, 19, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
- Wilfred Rainey Jr., 40, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- John S. Reynolds, 53, of Sharpsburg, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Avondre C. Sawyer, 39, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Billie Seals, 48, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
- Tiffany L. Ticer, 26, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Andrea D. Viliocco, 40, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
- Julia C. Wamser, 27, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
- Ladina N. Washington, 33, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
Sunday, Feb. 19
- Walter D. Boyd Jr., 47, of Dupo, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by East St. Louis police.
- Michael J. Consiglio, 26, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- John L. Donohue, 47, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by Belleville police.
- Barbara M. Green, 35, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairmont City police.
- Dorian C. Harris, 18, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of obstructing justice by East St. Louis police.
- Terrance D. Haynes, 28, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
- Francois G. Howk, 19, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Thomas W. Jacks, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
- Harvey A. Jones, 29, of Washington Park, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by Washington Park police.
- Timothy E. Pflasterer, 32, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Juanita L. Relford, 57, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of assault by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Daniel N. Rombach, 29, of Wildwood, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of battery by East St. Louis police.
- Nickie B. Schlegel, 46, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of parole violation by Belleville police.
- Rashad A. Scott, 30, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property by East St. Louis police.
- Tiffany D. Shaw, 42, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Aveon N. White, 22, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by East St. Louis police.
- Jonathan D. Wilson, 25, of Lebanon, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Lebanon police.
Monday, Feb. 20
- Tiffany A. Baldwin, 28, of New Baden, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
- Robert A. Casole, 28, of New Baden, warrant arrest by New Baden police.
- Don N. Cowley, 58, of Granite City, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
- Keith A. Criddle, 55, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
- Elisia I. Darough, 21, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
- Casey M. Hart, 26, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
- Naeem A. Khalfani, 23, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by Illinois state police.
- Telisa S. McDowell, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
- Meagan A. Rodriguez, 29, of Belleville, warrant arrest by New Baden police.
- Roderick L. Roy, 48, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
