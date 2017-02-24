Public Records

February 24, 2017 3:53 PM

Blotter

The following incidents were listed among the official reports of local law enforcement agencies and court clerks. Readers are reminded that an arrest or charge does not constitute a finding of guilt. Only a court of law can make that determination.

St. Clair County Sheriff

Saturday, Feb. 18

  • Aunye Blanchard, 31, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.
  • Lawrence J. Dickerson II, 41, of Freeburg, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Freeburg police.
  • Jason Halton, 39, of Shiloh, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Shiloh police.
  • Lee Harris IV, 35, of Collinsville, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Kevin J. Harris, 45, of Brooklyn, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Parris D. Hibbler, 23, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Cahokia police.
  • Lorenzo Hill, 24, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by Illinois state police.
  • Vincent C. Jackson, 48, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
  • Darwin R. Jones, 27, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
  • Nathaniel B. Rainey, 19, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairview Heights police.
  • Wilfred Rainey Jr., 40, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • John S. Reynolds, 53, of Sharpsburg, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Avondre C. Sawyer, 39, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Billie Seals, 48, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Belleville police.
  • Tiffany L. Ticer, 26, of Collinsville, arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Andrea D. Viliocco, 40, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
  • Julia C. Wamser, 27, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
  • Ladina N. Washington, 33, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by East St. Louis police.

Sunday, Feb. 19

  • Walter D. Boyd Jr., 47, of Dupo, arrested on suspicion of retail theft by East St. Louis police.
  • Michael J. Consiglio, 26, of Granite City, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • John L. Donohue, 47, of Fairview Heights, arrested on suspicion of violation of orders of protection by Belleville police.
  • Barbara M. Green, 35, of St. Louis, warrant arrest by Fairmont City police.
  • Dorian C. Harris, 18, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of obstructing justice by East St. Louis police.
  • Terrance D. Haynes, 28, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Centreville police.
  • Francois G. Howk, 19, of Caseyville, arrested on suspicion of probation violation by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Thomas W. Jacks, 26, of Belleville, warrant arrest by Swansea police.
  • Harvey A. Jones, 29, of Washington Park, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by Washington Park police.
  • Timothy E. Pflasterer, 32, of Belleville, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Juanita L. Relford, 57, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of assault by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Daniel N. Rombach, 29, of Wildwood, Missouri, arrested on suspicion of battery by East St. Louis police.
  • Nickie B. Schlegel, 46, of Belleville, arrested on suspicion of parole violation by Belleville police.
  • Rashad A. Scott, 30, of St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of criminal damage to property by East St. Louis police.
  • Tiffany D. Shaw, 42, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Aveon N. White, 22, of East St. Louis, arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery by East St. Louis police.
  • Jonathan D. Wilson, 25, of Lebanon, arrested on suspicion of domestic battery by Lebanon police.

Monday, Feb. 20

  • Tiffany A. Baldwin, 28, of New Baden, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
  • Robert A. Casole, 28, of New Baden, warrant arrest by New Baden police.
  • Don N. Cowley, 58, of Granite City, arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Illinois state police.
  • Keith A. Criddle, 55, of East St. Louis, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.
  • Elisia I. Darough, 21, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Caseyville police.
  • Casey M. Hart, 26, of Caseyville, warrant arrest by Washington Park police.
  • Naeem A. Khalfani, 23, of Cahokia, arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon by Illinois state police.
  • Telisa S. McDowell, of Cahokia, warrant arrest by Illinois state police.
  • Meagan A. Rodriguez, 29, of Belleville, warrant arrest by New Baden police.
  • Roderick L. Roy, 48, of Fairview Heights, warrant arrest by the St. Clair County Sheriff.

Related content

Public Records

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Belleville officials discuss crime in the city

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos