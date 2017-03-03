Public Records

March 3, 2017 7:27 PM

Births

Memorial Hospital

  • Ikeywia Harris and Darnell Riley, Centreville, a boy, Feb. 15.
  • Brooke and Jesse Kloess, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 16.
  • Cami McConnell, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 16.
  • Antrinice Stevenson and Diorian Harris, Cahokia, a boy, Feb. 17.
  • Renee and Joseph Barbeau, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 20.
  • Jaime and Patrick Bell, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 21.
  • Brandi and Jonathan Yates, Collinsville, a boy, Feb. 21.
  • Aliyah Levels and Brandon Johnson, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 22.
  • Nicole Ponder and Timothy Morgan, Millstadt, a boy, Feb. 23.
  • LaToya Terrell, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 24.
  • Channa and William Barton, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 27.
  • Sarah and Ryan Russell, Smithton, a girl, Feb. 27.
  • Markita Johnson and Onterrius Fleming, East St. Louis, a girl, March 1.

Memorial Hospital East

  • Julia and Megan Ehret, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 16.
  • Camille Sopko and Justin York, Lebanon, a girl, Feb. 16.
  • Emily and Gabriel Grannis, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 16.
  • Michelle and Vincent Marty, Highland, a boy, Feb. 16.
  • Melanie and Keith Warfield, Mascoutah, a girl, Feb. 16.
  • Jennifer Middendorf and Jeremy Brenning, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 17.
  • Kiandra and Matt Beals, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 18.
  • Stephanie and Rodney Moyer, Okawville, a boy, Feb. 20.
  • Ashley and Duncan Roper II, Swansea, a boy, Feb. 20.
  • Lauren and William Twaddell, Mascoutah, a boy, Feb. 20.
  • Ali and Timothy Jeffers, O’Fallon, a boy, Feb. 21.
  • Christina and Andrew Frerichs, Collinsville, a girl, Feb. 22.
  • Elizabeth Cotton, Sparta, a boy, Feb. 22.
  • M. Caitlin and Michael Embrich, Swansea, a girl, Feb. 22.
  • Danielle and Bill Kruep, Carlyle, a girl, Feb. 22.
  • Krista and Matthew Koesterer, Swansea, a boy, Feb. 23.
  • Kakeesha Branigan, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 24.
  • Nakia Malloyd and Donovan Smith, Collinsville, a boy, Feb. 24.
  • Terri and Doug Kraemer, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 24.
  • Stephanie and Tyler Swalls, O’Fallon, a boy, Feb. 24.
  • Stephanie and Stephen Sharpe, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 25.
  • Brittany Tackett and Tyler Barfield, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 25.
  • Stephanie and Michael McCarthy, Mascoutah, a girl, Feb. 25.
  • Nicole and Shawn Sikes, Highland, a girl, Feb. 26.
  • Jessica Cochran-Buss and Jeffrey Buss, Edwardsville, a boy, Feb. 27.
  • Kayla Clines and Eric Irvin, Waterloo, a boy, Feb. 27.
  • Tina and Dustin Gramc, Waterloo, a boy, Feb. 27.
  • Jessica McPherson and Cody Cooper, O’Fallon, a boy, March 1.
  • Eric and Joe Sullivan, Belleville, a boy, March 1.
  • Jennifer and Cameron Thompson, Belleville, a boy, March 2.

Breese Hospital

  • Kristie and Clinton Beach, Breese, a boy, Feb. 1.
  • Erika VonBokel, Carlyle, a girl, Feb. 2.
  • Amanda and Josh Lilley, Carlyle, a girl, Feb. 7.
  • Haley Melton, Collinsville, a girl, Feb. 8.
  • Jessica and George Evans, Albers, a boy and girl, Feb. 9.
  • Kelly and Robert Wiegmann, Aviston, twin girls, Feb. 18.
  • Laura and Matthew Netemeyer, Aviston, boy, Feb. 18.
  • Lindzie Woods, Salem, boy, Feb. 19.
  • Lauren and Jared Langhauser, Aviston, boy, Feb. 19.
  • Jessica and Nick Timmermann, Trenton, boy, Feb. 21.
  • Jeanelle and Joshua Huffstutler, Belleville, girl, Feb. 23.
  • Devon and Justin Hemann, O’Fallon, girl, Feb. 25.
  • Ashlee and Kevin Schwaegel, Trenton, girl, Feb. 27.
  • Tara and Russell Sudholt, Germantown, girl, Feb. 27.
  • Erika Baker, Albers, girl, Feb. 28.

