Memorial Hospital
- Ikeywia Harris and Darnell Riley, Centreville, a boy, Feb. 15.
- Brooke and Jesse Kloess, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 16.
- Cami McConnell, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 16.
- Antrinice Stevenson and Diorian Harris, Cahokia, a boy, Feb. 17.
- Renee and Joseph Barbeau, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 20.
- Jaime and Patrick Bell, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 21.
- Brandi and Jonathan Yates, Collinsville, a boy, Feb. 21.
- Aliyah Levels and Brandon Johnson, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 22.
- Nicole Ponder and Timothy Morgan, Millstadt, a boy, Feb. 23.
- LaToya Terrell, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 24.
- Channa and William Barton, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 27.
- Sarah and Ryan Russell, Smithton, a girl, Feb. 27.
- Markita Johnson and Onterrius Fleming, East St. Louis, a girl, March 1.
Memorial Hospital East
- Julia and Megan Ehret, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 16.
- Camille Sopko and Justin York, Lebanon, a girl, Feb. 16.
- Emily and Gabriel Grannis, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 16.
- Michelle and Vincent Marty, Highland, a boy, Feb. 16.
- Melanie and Keith Warfield, Mascoutah, a girl, Feb. 16.
- Jennifer Middendorf and Jeremy Brenning, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 17.
- Kiandra and Matt Beals, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 18.
- Stephanie and Rodney Moyer, Okawville, a boy, Feb. 20.
- Ashley and Duncan Roper II, Swansea, a boy, Feb. 20.
- Lauren and William Twaddell, Mascoutah, a boy, Feb. 20.
- Ali and Timothy Jeffers, O’Fallon, a boy, Feb. 21.
- Christina and Andrew Frerichs, Collinsville, a girl, Feb. 22.
- Elizabeth Cotton, Sparta, a boy, Feb. 22.
- M. Caitlin and Michael Embrich, Swansea, a girl, Feb. 22.
- Danielle and Bill Kruep, Carlyle, a girl, Feb. 22.
- Krista and Matthew Koesterer, Swansea, a boy, Feb. 23.
- Kakeesha Branigan, Belleville, a girl, Feb. 24.
- Nakia Malloyd and Donovan Smith, Collinsville, a boy, Feb. 24.
- Terri and Doug Kraemer, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 24.
- Stephanie and Tyler Swalls, O’Fallon, a boy, Feb. 24.
- Stephanie and Stephen Sharpe, O’Fallon, a girl, Feb. 25.
- Brittany Tackett and Tyler Barfield, Belleville, a boy, Feb. 25.
- Stephanie and Michael McCarthy, Mascoutah, a girl, Feb. 25.
- Nicole and Shawn Sikes, Highland, a girl, Feb. 26.
- Jessica Cochran-Buss and Jeffrey Buss, Edwardsville, a boy, Feb. 27.
- Kayla Clines and Eric Irvin, Waterloo, a boy, Feb. 27.
- Tina and Dustin Gramc, Waterloo, a boy, Feb. 27.
- Jessica McPherson and Cody Cooper, O’Fallon, a boy, March 1.
- Eric and Joe Sullivan, Belleville, a boy, March 1.
- Jennifer and Cameron Thompson, Belleville, a boy, March 2.
Breese Hospital
- Kristie and Clinton Beach, Breese, a boy, Feb. 1.
- Erika VonBokel, Carlyle, a girl, Feb. 2.
- Amanda and Josh Lilley, Carlyle, a girl, Feb. 7.
- Haley Melton, Collinsville, a girl, Feb. 8.
- Jessica and George Evans, Albers, a boy and girl, Feb. 9.
- Kelly and Robert Wiegmann, Aviston, twin girls, Feb. 18.
- Laura and Matthew Netemeyer, Aviston, boy, Feb. 18.
- Lindzie Woods, Salem, boy, Feb. 19.
- Lauren and Jared Langhauser, Aviston, boy, Feb. 19.
- Jessica and Nick Timmermann, Trenton, boy, Feb. 21.
- Jeanelle and Joshua Huffstutler, Belleville, girl, Feb. 23.
- Devon and Justin Hemann, O’Fallon, girl, Feb. 25.
- Ashlee and Kevin Schwaegel, Trenton, girl, Feb. 27.
- Tara and Russell Sudholt, Germantown, girl, Feb. 27.
- Erika Baker, Albers, girl, Feb. 28.
Suggested for you
Comments