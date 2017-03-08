Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 1424 Bel Aire Dr.; from John L. & Evangeline Haney to Sharine Bellamy; $45,500.
- 49 Signal Hill Boulevard; from Daniel W. Chamberlin to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc; $147,000.
- 10 Lloyd Circle; from B&T Building Concepts Inc to Gerald Cox; $94,500.
- 1316-1318 Union Avenue; from Michael Heffernan & Diane Cahnovsky to Shelby J. Atkins-Jones; $68,500.
- 105 Winchester Drive; from Blake & Melanie Keck to Scott Weber & Sarah Schmidt; $121,000.
- 17 Lakewood Drive; from Nafi Alimi to Stephen P. Hagan; $103,000.
- 2777 Brookmeadow Drive; from Lindsee Meyer to Samantha A.S. Burns & John F. Burns; $162,500.
- 302 Julia Place; from Jason Black to Ashley A. Hicks; $149,000.
- 12 South 9th Street; from Pillar Development LLC to Grant Schneider; $60,000.
- 66 Carnation Drive; from CR Investments1 LLC to Robert D. Kopp & Lori L. Kopp; $39,000.
- 4102 Memorial Drive; from The Memorial Lane Trust 4102 to Stephen N. Spencer Sr.; $24,500.
- 1405 Radiance Drive; from Pillar Development LLC to Kenneth B. Hall; $50,000.
- 110 Falls Park; from Shannon R. Lewis to Matthew B. McKendree & Amy McKendree; $140,000.
- 424 Meadowlark Lane; from Christopher Sullivan & Stephanie Sullivan to Shannon Lewis; $199,000.
- 7000 West B Street; from Allen B. Dones to Timothy O. Bell; $63,000.
- 7510 Sedona Circle; from Earl H. Landwehr Jr. & Andrea J. Landwehr to Justin Barlow & Jody Barlow; $298,000.
- 3701, 3705 Centreville Avenue; from First Collinsville Bank to John & Brenda Froese; $145,000.
- 10 N 45th Street; from Ten North 45th Street LLC to Cathy Companies Real Estate LLC; $460,000.
- 327 Oliver Lee Drive; from Pamela M. Collard to Jennifer Whitter; $78,000.
- 302 W Cleveland; from John Hunter to Rob Lantry; $36,000.
- Illinois Rt 13 & 2001 E Hwy 15, Freeburg, Belleville IL, 62243,62221; from Donna R. Schmidt to Elaine L. Parrish; $717,500.
- 631 Mascoutah Ave.; from Fit Zone LLC to Rev. Lovell Lewis & Janice C. Lewis; $25,000.
- 141 lake Forrest Dr.; from William Kneitinger to Jesse T. Trent; $40,000.
CAHOKIA
- 811 St. Monica Drive; from Julie Fournie to Timothy Bowers; $18,000.
- 508 & 518 St James Lane; from R. Bryce Rowley to Talzan IL Corp; $58,000.
- 730 St Nortbert Drive; from Deborah Crutcher to JMR Holdings LLC; $19,000.
CASEYVILLE
- 8009 N 89th Sreet; from Blythe Hines to Kevin Barks; $80,000.
CENTREVILLE
- 4337 3rd Avenue, 4201,4211, 4213, 4215, 4228, 4243, 4265 Baker Avenue, 903, 905 Cooper Place, 701, 704, 806 S 46th Street, 729, 733 S 47th Street; from WCWB LLC to America's Auto Auction St. Louis Inc; $7,500.
- 4225, 4251, 4261 Baker Ave, 702, 704, 720 S 45th Street, 702, 710, 712, 716, 46th Street, 702, 706, 712, 716, S 47th Street, 701, 807 S 48th Street; from Canwego LLC to America'a Auto Auction St. Louis Inc; $7,000.
- 833 Mousette Lane, 822, 828 S 47th Street; from ABC Birmingham LLC to America'a Auto Auction St. Louis Inc; $1,500.
- 800, 708, 712, 716 S 45th Street, 720, 802, 804, 810, 814, 818, 822, 826 S 46th Street, 811 S 47th Street, 805 S 48th Street; from ABC Birmingham LLC to America'a Auto Auction St. Louis Inc; $15,000.
- 2009 East B Street; from Mary M. Bowers to Gregory A. Powers; $28,500.
- 805 North Delaware Avenue; from Dorma H. Lewis by Dennis Oliver to Michael Mercurio; $19,000.
- 15 Fahey Place; from Michael J. Clancy to Travis Leroy; $70,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 904 Southwind Court; from Michael Court to Ryan Robinson & Alyssa Teschendorf; $145,000.
- 19 Daivs Place; from Darin J. O'Connell & Melanie S. O'Connell to Matthew Zabinko; $142,000.
DUPO
- 221 Lime Street; from Kenneth E. Keys & Jennifer Keys to Eugene C. Swallow; $70,000.
EAST CARONDELET
- 220 Boismenue Avenue; from Nancy L. Demond & Rebecca A. Watterson to Carl Seese & Kristen Emily; $61,500.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 510 Martin Luther King Drive; from Ghattas M. Ghattas to Nedal Nijmeh; $200,000.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 9111 N Street; from State Bank of Waterloo to Daniel G. Hasenstab & Tonya M. Hasenstab; $15,000.
- 228 Oak Ridge Court; from Dana & Patrice Howard to David & Kelley Simpson; $236,500.
- 9940 South Road; from Cynthia A. Frizzel to Mark Grider; $45,000.
FREEBURG
- 206 Elizabeth Drive; from Ernest Gaido Revocable Trust to Dusty Lagrange; $125,000.
- 501 N Dewey & 509 N Main Streets; from The Estate of Karla J. Thies to Jeffrey A. Nolen & Nicole L. Nolen; $70,000.
- 1200 Anise Court; from William L. Kovacs & Lana S. Kovacs to Pete & Mary Birchenough; $375,000.
- 8402 Heron Cove; from Bruce & Katherine Parrish to Jennifer & Jole Gherardini; $286,000.
- Illinois Rt 13 & 2001 E Hwy 15, Freeburg, Belleville IL, 62243,62221; from Donna R. Schmidt to Elaine L. Parrish; $717,500.
LEBANON
- 127 Northtowne Street; from Scott L. Wilson & Emelina Wilson to Kristen M. Lands & Aaron Lands; $73,000.
- 111 East Wesley Street; from Brunton Properties Inc to William L. Starns; $137,500.
LENZBURG
- Beckman Rd.; from Frederick M. Bickel III to Paul Bickel & Bonnie Bickel; $214,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 9711 Fuesser Road; from Hossein Shahpari & Sharon Shahpari to 3J Properties 1 LLC; $1,100,000.
- 4605 Emil Burgard Lane; from Marten Trust to Patrick T. Miller & Christa N. Miller; $264,000.
- Bee Hollow Road; from Charles Dressler to Dale Dressler; $105,500.
- 1128 Fox Run; from Martin E. Porter to Salvatore M. Lione Jr. & Christina L. Lione; $288,000.
MILLSTADT
- 118 Lexington Drive; from Mark J. Loy & Lauren A. Blick to William T. Davis Jr; $162,000.
- 220 E Washington; from Michael Toenjes & Catherine A. Toenjes to Brett P. & Brittany Toenjes; $42,000.
- 4517 Douglas Road; from Corey A. Rohwedder to David & Barbara Daniels; $245,000.
- 419 Krista Lane; from Sheila Meyer to Elvin A. Westmorland; $225,000.
O’FALLON
- 421 Bandmour Place; from Barnes Properties Inc. to Frank V. Mullen & Kiyoe Mullen; $264,000.
- 158 Hodgen Mill; from Valerie & Loren Duffy to Robert & Cori Croteau; $247,000.
- 611 West Nixon Drive; from William N. Craft & Barbara J. Craft to Robert E. Gulliver & Jennifer K. Gulliver; $83,500.
- 1084 Richland Park Drive, #18A; from Stone Bridge Villas LLC to Mary Ellen Mueller Trust; $194,000.
- 320 Macon Court; from Daniel B. Eastmen & Mary P. Eastman to Miguel S. Armada & Daniela Del Puppo; $290,000.
- 146 Maple Street; from Genell Jefferson to Kevin, James & Jay Vernier; $76,500.
- 7028 Millbrook Lane; from Ryan N. Giesler & Janeice Giesler to Ariana Hernandez-Simons & Brandon Simons; $200,000.
SHILOH
- 856 Bluf Ridge Lane; from SD2 LLC to Fulford Homes LLC; $35,000.
- 1943 Cedarwood Trail; from Ralph R. Forys & Agnes M. Forys to Dawn Grafeman & Marjorie Daniels; $275,000.
- 2734 Geneva Laek Drive; from Military Warriors Support Foundation to Matthew McDaniel; $195,000.
- 3224 Cloverridge Lane; from Karee M. Orellana to Jerry L. Jordan & Starla G. Jordan; $157,500.
SMITHTON
- 5536 High Street; from Keith & Vicki Mueller to Matthew K. Buescher; $89,000.
- 107 N East Street; from Fred & Lois Sauer to Michael Rader; $15,000.
- 502 South Hickory; from Ryan Thessing to Kyle K. Helmick; $101,000.
SUMMERFIELD
- 105 West Circle Street; from James Strubhart to Anthony Emig; $70,000.
SWANSEA
- 30 Huntwod Court; from Nicolas A. Fuehne to Daniel J. Clark & Katherine N. Sanders; $135,000.
- 1504 Helen Drive; from Terry L. Schmidt & Louise Schmidt to Metro STL Homes LLC; $65,000.
- 4183 Redfield Drive; from Brian L. Maly & Amy R. Maly to Brent Epplin & Angela Epplin; $310,000.
Madison County
ALHAMBRA
- 302 Jefferson Ave.; from Susan L. Phelps to Rayburn W. Phelps Jr; $11,330.
ALTON
- 1909 Western Dr.; from David A. Nave, Susan A. Nave to Scottie Dale Stogdill; $110,000.
- 3404 Lincoln Ave.; from Kethy D. Nickle, Jason Arrowsmith, Kathleen Arrowsmith, Kath D. Nickle to Martha Watkins; $66,500.
- 3601 Glenn Dr.; from Jack Hammon, Virginia Hammon to Mica Jenkins; $85,000.
BEHTALTO
- 245 Gabriella Circle; from CA Jones Inc, C A Jones Inc to Ryan T. Parker, Megan M. Parker; $228,500.
- 110 S Kingdom St.; from Donald E. Clark, Kathy A. Clark to Donald E. Clark Kathy A. Clark Joint Revocable Trust; $84,000.
- 202 Wrigley Field Dr.; from RLP Development Co Inc to William E. Burton, Florence K. Burton; $11,330.
COLLINSVILLE
- 901 Hadley St.; from Kevin G. MacDonald, Cherie K. MacDonald to Lindow Properties LLC; $95,000.
- 54 Odom Dr.; from Janet L. Mahat, Henry J. Mahat to Leon Peterson, Marie Peterson; $148,500.
- 10 Pine Valley Dr.; from Kyle Kerkemeyer, Ashley K. Kerkemeyer to Joseph M. Dublar, Courtney A. Dublar; $212,000.
- 7462 W Kirsch Rd.; from US ROF III Title Trust, US Bank to Brandon Wilson; $145,500.
- 1507 Fletcher St.; from Stephen W. Thomas, Mary A. Thomas to Leonard R. Knebel, Debra L. Knebel, Leonard R. Knebel Debra L. Knebel Revocable Living Trust; $193,000.
- 1107 Ridge Ave.; from Secretary Housing Urban Development, SEC Housing Urban Development, US Dept Housing Urban Development to Vicki Lynn Jackson; $5,330.
- 304 Rosemary Dr.; from Richard E. Tiemann, Mary J. Tiemann to Jeffery E. Forrest, Sharon L. Forrest; $172,500.
- 405 Bissel Ave.; from Lulezim to Liucinda Badalament; $100,000.
- 7614 Lebanon Rd.; from Christopher L. Georg, Kelly A. Georg to Michael R. Ligibel Jr., Amy Ligibel; $40,000.
- 301 Westwood St.; from Jack J. Houston, Samuel J. Houston, Lisa C. May, Michele J. Goodman to Darious K. Crowder, Larita S. Crowder; $126,500.
EAST ALTON
- 307 Monroe St.; from Jacob Handfelder, Brianna Johnson to Amy R. Hazen, $74,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 851 Madison Ave.; from Kip W. Ransey to Matthew Scott Ware; $100,000.
- 3907 Stone Hollow Ln.; from Ryan R. Watson, Shalyn Watson to Van Macon, Pamela Macon; $497,500.
- 304 Shea Ct.; from Thomas Kaliher, Mary Kaliher to Kert O. Thielen, Rozalee R. Thielen; $306,500.
- 113 Springer Ave.; from LJC Partners LLC to Corey Pfund, Kathryn E. Piper; $165,000.
- 1516 Oglesby Dr.; from Remington Properties LLC to Robert Jason Plummer, Shannon Plummer; $549,000.
- 129 Timbermill Ln.; from Gregory Gordon, Connie Gordon, Gordon Family Trust to William Barlow, Annette Barlow; $475,000.
- 408 Shady Ln.; from Charles Jesse James, Meghan C. James; Meghan C. Nehls to William E. Hopkins; $143,000.
- 7021 Remington Ct.; from James E. Lemke, Marcine Lemke to Mark Luchtefeld, Jean Luchtefeld; $249,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 5 Singletree Ln.; from Mary L. Valentine, Francis L. Bennett to The Key Keeper LLC; $105,000.
- 7608 Richmond Dr.; from Carrington Homes Inc to Matthew D. Finkel, Lindsey A. Finkel; $354,660.
- 29 Wolfe Creek Ct.; from Craig M. Ruecker, Cindy M. Ruecker to Brian Shaffer, Ashlie Shaffer; $297,000.
GODFREY
- 3915 Vista Dr.; from Roy E. Hobbie, Marcella J. Hobbie to Matthew T. Mangara; $46,000.
- 1715 Seminole Ln.; from Eric File to Lisa D. Rose, Mark A. Rose; $252,660.
- 6807 Beall Ct.; from Fulford Homes LLC to Daniel D. Woods, Kathleen A. Woods; $184,000.
- 6814 Wadlow Ct.; from Rivers Edge Lad LLC to Fulford Homes LLC; $15,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 1616 Wilson Ave.; from Secretary Housing Urban Development, SEC Housing Urban Development, U.S. Dept Housing Urban Development to Ralph Luna; $5,300.
- 206 Arlington Dr.; from Secretary Veterans Affairs, SEC Veterans Affairs, U.S. Dept Veterans Affairs to Brent A. Cook, Rebecca L. Cook; $5,300.
- 5204 Nameoki Rd.; from David Whittington, Denise Curran, Devise Wittington to Theresa Haun, Joshua Haun; $125,000.
- 202 Arlington Dr.; from Secretary Veterans Affairs, SEC Veterans Affairs, US Dept Veterans Affairs to Joshua P. Thomas, Kayla M. Thomas; $5,330.
- 3101 Wayne Ave.; from Robin Ellsworth to Veranetia Houston; 54,000.
- 2555 Edison Ave.; from Keith R. Wall, Melody K. Wall to Jim Travis; $73,500.
- 603 Old Alton Rd.; from Rod E. Hartzel, Karen Sue Hartzel to Loren R. Baugh Jr., Margaret A. Baugh; $160,000.
HIGHLAND
- 66 Stonebrook Dr.; from Douglas C. Steffen to Lisa A. Steffen; $11,330.
- 70 Memorial Court; from Vernell Wellon, Vernell Wellen Indenture Trust to Robert Patterson, Diana Patterson; $16,500.
MARYVILLE
- 2309 Field Point Dr.; from Sevastita Dima, Ion Dima, Teresa Dima, Crim, Dima to Shelly Osburn; $155,000.
MORO
- 8 Doe Ct.; from James Jennings, Stephanie Jennings to Stephanie Jennings; $11,330.
POCAHONTAS
- 3481 Weis Rd.; from Anna Lou Weis, Wlibert L. Weis to Mary M. Kampwerth; $194,000.
ST. JACOB
- 8932 Indian Creek; from Wendell Creek Estates LLC to Resource Construction Co LLC; $72,000.
- 503 W Fifth St.; from Andrew M. Miller, Donisha L. Miller to Michael Whalen; $194,000.
TRENTON
- 93 Summerfield Rd.; from Robert G. Kunz, Tina M. Kunz to Tanner Kunz; $175,000.
- 14 Primrose Ln.; from Joyce H. Schwalenberg to Brandon Strode; $245,000.
TROY
- 8868 State Rte 162; from Gordon W. McFarland, Natalie A. McFarland to Kevin K. Lemieux, Stephanie A. Lemieux; $306,000.
- 35 Black Jack Rd.; from Gary Guber, Jean Huber to Steven Barrow, Erin Barrow; $57,000.
- 536 Whippoorwill St.; from Victoria L. Murray to Brandon Dunkirk; $149,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 614 Maurice St.; from James Ray Roettgers to James Ray Roettgers, Nancy A. Roettgers; 11,330.
- 3403 Crescent Ct.; from Fulford Homes RHT LLC to Emily B. Helling, Cory D. Helling; $208,000.
WORDEN
- 7536 Hans Ln.; from Todd J. Reller to Jacob Handfelder, Brianna Johnson; $240,000.
Monroe County
COLUMBIA
- 1220 Palmer Creek Drive; from Heatland Home Builders INC to Brett D. & Lindsay M. Rippelmeyer; $453,000.
- 608 Amber Tree Court; from Julia D. Showmaker to Brent & Stacy Pontious; $415,000.
- 6 Spring Terrace Court; from Kevin O. & Patricia M. Donovan to Jesse Swafford; $205,000.
- 705 N Main Street; from Alvin H. & Karin P. Maeys to Heather Middleton & Matthew Strayhorn; $198,000.
- 416 Micahs Way; from Brent A. & Stacy L. Pontious to Brian & Elizabeth Timmons; $218,000.
FULTS
- 3667 Maus Road; from Lisa M. & Michael A. Jauernig to Ross C. Paterson; $230,000.
VALMEYER
- 116 E Harrisonville Drive; from Fannie Mae & Federal National Mortgage Association to Debra M. & Stephen L. Asselmeier; $82,000.
WATERLOO
- 214 E Mill Street; from Joseph P. & Robert J. Pastrovich; Jamie Gowens; $87,500.
- 267 N Main Street; from Kristina S. & Thomas A. Owen to Daisy R. & James V. Cairns; $127,500.
- 237 N Moore Street; from Joshua J. Schmidt to Brittany E. & Eric W. Buettner; $142,500.
- 6724 Deer Hill Road; from Brian & Dina Nobbe to Eric S. & Kelly L. Osterhage; $450,000.
- 628 Hartman Lane; from Francis A. & Margaret D. Stumpf-Flannery to Andrew J. & Robyn C. Ramirez; $213,000.
- 7102 Clayton Road; from JLP LLC to Brandon S. Cozzens; $367,000.
- Lots 9 & 10-A in Block 4 of Rose & O’Melveny’s Addition, Waterloo; from Paula & Robert Boxley to Laura C & Matthew J Sebastian; $260,000.
- 703 Pheasant Run; from D M Skaer Construction INC to Andrea J. & Jared E. Massey; $45,000.
- 504 S Church Street; from Paul & Telkah L. Debourge & Ruth Hearold to Jason L. Williams; $110,000.
- 203 W Mill Street; from Lynn J. Bersche to Jadi Company LLC; $77,000.
- 726 N Rogers Street; from Midland States Bank to 726 North Rogers LLC & Foundations Educational Learning Center LLC; $225,000.
