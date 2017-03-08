Real Estate: What’s your neighbor’s home selling for?

St. Clair County
BELLEVILLE
- 8500 Old St Louis Rd.; from Mark Hagy to Laurie A. Ferzagca; $29,500.
- 29 Anderson Lane; from James W. Snadidge & Beulah M. Sandidge to Catherine D. Jennings & James P. Jennings; $122,000.
- 129 N Pennsylvania; from First County Bank to SJL Creative Homes LLC; $8,500.
- 300 North Charles Street; from Christ Church of Belleville to Andrea Kronenberger; $11,000.
- 1910 East C Street; from Verdell M. Fehlker to Edward P. Hendricks; $71,500.
- 1436 Fourlakes Drive; from Karl J. Ulbrich to Michael Williams; $229,000.
- 6963 Town Hall Rd.; from Nathaniel J. Hufker & Lisa A. Hufker to John B. Elliot & Julie C. Elliot; $97,000.
- 26 Larkspur Drive; from Hantle Trust C/O Larry Hantle to Melissa Romo Charlie; $86,000.
- 1037 Rutledge Drive; from Vickie D. Taylor to Justun D. Borror & Leticia C. Borror; $105,000.
- 20 Creston Drive; from Lynne Huffman to Emily K. Duck; $99,500.
- 723 Fort Henry Road; from RDS Development Corporation to Karyn Weber; $127,500.
- 20 North 78th Street; from Robert G. Braun Jr. & Brian S. Braun to Jesse T. Trent; $11,000.
- 12 N 82nd Street; from B & T Building Concepts Inc to Nataka Thomas; $86,500.
- 108 Cardinal Drive; from Brandon T. Ewing & Deanna J. Ewing to Richard C. Grumley & Melaine R. Grumley; $122,000.
- 8 Lindauer Place; from James Herberer to Marc & Lydia Dontigney Kelly & Deborah Collin; $59,000.
- 812 Werner Road; from Laura Radford to Faneshia V. Nesbitt; $119,500.
- 700 South 20th Street; from The Bank of New York as Trustee for The Certificateholders of the CWABS, Inc to David Johnson; $6,500.
- 1112 Bel Aire Drive; from Steven A. Lindsey to Tyler Jackson; $36,000.
- 605 East Garfield Street; from Elizabeth K. Richards & Matthew J. Richards to M/M William C. McCloskey; $60,000.
- 4060 Gentry Drive; from Michelle Hartrich & Jason Hartrich to Maher A. Mahmood & Wafa A. Mahmood; $75,000.
- 115 N 33rd St.; from Thomas Kammlar to Junior Rock Investments Inc; $25,000.
- 325 Centerville Avenue; from Robert Eggmann Trustee to Knuckles Properties LLC; $65,000.
- 1399 Orchard Lakes Circle; from New Tradition Homes LLC to Gerald Sanders & Daisy Sanders; $190,000.
- 330 Florida Avenue; from Jeffrey T. Winter & Carol J. Winter to Steven Stein & Janet Stein; $109,000.
CAHOKIA
- 146 St. Thomas Ln. & 30 Drexel Dr.; from Saint Louis Investments LLc to Nei Family Trust; $82,000.
- 111 Lazarcheff Drive; from Mark Thomas to Saint Louis Investemts LLc; $6,500.
- 1613 Mullens Avenue; from David J. Nulsen & Janet S. Nulsen to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $10,000.
- 109 St James Lane; from Lupe Mantz to Thomas J. Johnson II; $49,000.
- 6 Pagent Court; from John Brown & Kylee Brown to Patrick C. Downey; $0.
- 1130 St Margaret Drive; from Crystal Dixon to Saint Louis Investments LLC; $27,000.
COLLINSVILLE
- 609 Greenwood Place; from Gregory Werner to Willis & Betty Crawford; $82,500.
DUPO
- 1428 Columbia Road; from Shirley J. King to Donald L. King; $66,000.
EAST ST. LOUIS
- 2509 Natalie Ave., 2510 Natalie Ave.; from John W. Wicks Inc to Lansdowne LLC; $7,000.
- 1121 Cleveland Ave.; from John V. Cusumano to Mt. Sinai Development Corporation; $19,500.
- 5438 & 5300 Collinsville Rd.; from Consolidated Ice Company Inc to Olvera's HVAC Construction Inc; $180,000.
- 418 Elm Street; from Emma Sewell to CLJ Services LLC; $15,000.
- 418 Elm Street; from CLJ Services LLC to Topstone INV STL 1 LLC; $20,500.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS
- 109 Bountiful Drive; from MLIPO2 LLC to Full Moon Real Estate Inc; $47,500.
- 258 Arbor Meadows Court; from Terry G. Thies & M. Lynn Thies to Jonathon R. Wyatt; $384,000.
FREEBURG
- 205 East High Street; from Brandon & Tricia Morlan to Nicole Koesterer; $95,000.
LEBANON
- 210 McKendree Park; from John T. Wright Realty LLC to Deuce Properties LLC; $25,000.
MARISSA
- 110 South Bess Avenue; from Robert & Jamie Thompson to Owen & Kymbre Brenning; $72,000.
- 101 South Grace Street; from Douglas & Sandra Hall to James Huckleberry & Kayla Snider; $130,000.
MASCOUTAH
- 702 Moorland Circle; from Kevin E. Post & Gigi R. H. Post to Brice W. Smith & Lilibeth Smith; $230,000.
- 9718 Quapaw Court; from AKS Developments LLC to Kappert Construction Co Inc; $47,000.
- 203 Kiln Ct.; from Homes By Design Inc to Kristopher Fudge & Jennifer Fudge; $564,500.
- 1128 Lear Lane; from New Tradition Homes LLC to Paul Overmyer & Carolyn A. Overmyer; $200,000.
MILLSTADT
- 5772 Briars Landing; from Cindy S. Baudo & Tony V. Baudo to Melissa Helfrich & James Helfrich; $315,000.
O’FALLON
- 1104 Richland Park Drive, 20B; from Stone Bridge Villas LLC to Connie J. Colloton; $310,500.
- 111 Brookside Drive; from Chad P. Christensen to John W. Flener; $81,500.
- 128 Arley Hill Drive; from Southern Illinois Land Investments LLC to Kappert Construction Co Inc; $36,500.
- 1420 Winchester Grove Court; from Southern Illinois Land Investments LLC to Kappert Construction Co Inc; $41,000.
- 410 Vancroft Place; from Barnes Properties Inc to David J. Pearson; $205,000.
- 418 Highland Peak Court; from Travers Smith & Jenna Smith to Andrew H. Brunner & Carolyn E. Brunner; $222,500.
- 110 Jacks Bend; from Bethel Ridge Farms LLC to Bernard L. Macon & Brandy L. Macon; $180,000.
- 1221 Stone Hill Dr., & 1008 Richland Park; from Stone Bridge Estates Development Company to McBride Stone Bridge LLC; $65,000.
- 115 W 4th Street; from Finance of America Reverse LLC to CR Holland Construction LLC; $31,500.
SHILOH
- 2635 Welsch Drive; from TTW LLC to Thomas A. Counter & Jessica Guzman; $248,500.
- 3449 Landford Lane; from Robert Trobaugh to Courtney L. Young & Christel L.; $230,000.
- 1275 Abbington Court; from Patricia & Brokks Fujihara Jr. to Amanda M. Wilson; $210,000.
- 2621 Beacon Point Court; from SD2 LLC to Fulford Homes LLC; $35,000.
SMITHTON
- 121 Suburban Drive; from Jacqueline Tewell to Jeffrey T. Leonard & Susan A. Leonard; $130,000.
- 5630 Stone Villa Drive; from Angela C. Mulholland to Timothy N. Tucker II; $195,000.
- 4229 Water Oak Lane; from William Schaub & Mary Schaub to Thomas Koshak & Megan Koshak; $272,500.
- 4530 Elk Meadows Lane; from Thomas & Gail Klopmeyer to Beverly Hauss; $161,500.
SWANSEA
- 108-110 Britaana Drive; from Louis J. Naeger & Evelyn R. Naeger to Notrom Properties LLC; $123,000.
- 1704 Ashton Court; from Kimberly Abbott & Kimberly Demage to Michael & Ashley Rainwater; $178,500.
- 1921 Llewellyn Road; from Alexandra Korves & Brett Korves to Jack Korves & Michelle Korves & Todd Korves; $225,000.
- 3859 Timberlake Drive; from Andrew W. Harrison & Janice L. Harrison to Derek C. Steiner; $128,500.
Madison County
ALTON
- 2428 Sanford Ave.; from Secretary Housing Urban Development, Sec Housing Urban Development, US Dept Housing Urban Development to Tina Revermann; $5,330.
- 310 Lindenwood Blvd.; from June Merideth Spinks, William Neely Allen Spinks, Vicki Regina Moran, Peggy Lynn Moran, Peggy J. Jenkins, James Jenkins Jr., Scott A. Jenkins, Joseph James Jenkins Sr. to Joseph James Jenkins Jr.; $75,000.
- 3801 Tropical Breeze Key; from Raplh G. Paslay, Marsha K. Paslay to Patrick Waggener, Gena Waggener; $270.000.
- 2617 Bostwick St.; from Sandy Jansen, Karl Jasen to Misty Musgraves; $56,500.
COLLINSVILLE
- 700 Carnation Dr.; from Brianna Hayes to Kristina Fillback; $130,000.
- 307 W Wilson Heights Rd.; from Frank D. Schuito, Patricia M. Schuito to Amanda McCammack, Chad A. Naugle; $99,500.
- 109 Kingsbury Ct.; from Evelyn C. Robinson to Joshua Hensey; $87,500.
- 223 Mill St.; from Secretary Housing Urban Development, Sec Housing Urban Development, US Dept Housing Urban Development to Richard A Bardwell; $5,330.
- 6882 Clay School Rd.; from Timothy J. Aldrich, Michelle D. Alrich to Adam M. Isreal, Catherine A. Isreal; $300,000.
COTTAGE HILLS
- 632 Pence Ave.; from Elmirinda Michael to Timothy J. Fraiser; $11,330.
EAST ALTON
- 806 Willoway; from Patrick T. Waggener, Gena R. Waggenerto Ralph G. Paslay, Marsha K. Paslay; $11,330.
- 618 Monroe St.; from Brian R. Garrett, Michelle Garett to Donald Wayne Campbell, Ciera Lynn Strebler; $72,000.
EDWARDSVILLE
- 5533 Tiger Rd.; from Nathan C. Payne, Aimee M. Payne to Nicholas J. Dettenmeyer, Colleen V. Dettenmeyer; $165,000.
GLEN CARBON
- 109 Mark Trail Dr.; from Jeremy Vaught, Teresa Tate Vaught to Daniel Weiler, Michaela Wheeler; $167,000.
- 117 Kingsbrooke Blvd.; from Jason A. Crowe, Jaime L. Crowe to Greg Guntren, Erin Guntren; $271,500.
- 123 School St.; from Gregory J. Guntren, Drin M. Guntren to Sara E. Andrews; $113,500.
- 8 Country Maples Dr.; from David L. Mulherin, Sharon K. Mulherin, Sharon Mulherin Revocable Living Trust to Jeremy R. Vaught, Teresa L. Vaught; $309,500.
- 2220 S State Rt 157; from Meridian One Partners LLC to 1120 Properties LLC, One Thousand One Hundred Twenty Properties LLC; $3,575,000.
GODFREY
- 5110 Williams Place; from Richard M. Ziino, Julie A. Ziino to Michael Patrick Cooper, Claire Catanzaro Cooper; $11,330.
- 1820 Tomahawk Ln.; from Jason A. Voelkel, Jill R. Voelkel to Kelly Weirich; $200,000.
- 7415 Timbercrest Dr.; from Bobby D. Latempt, Rebecca S. Latempt to Margaret Bryan Dorris, Scott A. Dorris; $357,000.
- 5702 Barbara Place; from Michael P. Cooper, Claire Catanzaro Cooper to Nicholas Andrew Cooper; $84,000.
GRANITE CITY
- 80 Morris Ct.; from Jody J. Maxfield, Barbara Maxfield, Bernard R. Maxfield, Connie J. O’Neill, Connie J. O’Neill, Carla L. Diamond, Bernard E. Maxfield, Gary Thomas, Rashelle Keel to Chris S. Voss, Dacia R. Blackwell; $103,000.
- 3128 Rodger Ave.; from Kelly Christy to Alisa Lofink; $74,000.
- Lot 14 of Maryland Heights 8th Add; Mark Woodson to Crystal Pickle; 2001 Cottage Ave.; $68,732, $105, $70,000.
- 110 Shirlwin Dr.; from William G. Hunt, Rhondolyn V. Hunt to Julia Lemaster; $207,000.
HIGHLAND
- 40A Chase Way; from Randy Root, Kathleen Root to Robert Shipton, Dana Zota; $137,000.
- 100 Tamarack Ln. B; from Davis Head LLC to Michele A. Brindley; $135,000.
- 100 Tamarack Ln. A; from Davis Head LLc to Jennifer M. Bernhardt; $135,000.
MARYVILLE
- 10 Fieldcrest Dr.; from Fredricks S. Ford II, Frederick S. Ford III, Porchia Ford to Jose C. Gutierrez, Grnelinda Gutierrez; $265,000.
TROY
- 8009 Austin Dr.; from Susan A. Denike, Donald L. Denike to Eric C. Houston, Kelly N. Houston; $192,000.
WOOD RIVER
- 450 Illinois; from Protect Serve Pension Trust to Darrell Jose, Stacy Ose; $112,500.
